Let them eat Centrelink debt notices
Could there be a more stark sign that the government is out of touch than that Centrelink is sending debt collectors after the most vulnerable while the Health Minister bought an investment property on a whim while on a taxpayer-funded trip?
6 thoughts on “Let them eat Centrelink debt notices ”
Brilliantly written, Josh.
“how could it happen in the first place” – spot on question.
Averages are in the year 7 curriculum, and while the pitfalls of applying averages across different variables are a bit more sophisticated, no undergraduate who proposed this algorithm would get a passing grade (even with the help of “Taskforce Integrity” – do George Orwell and Aldous Huxley both work for Centrelink?)
The rush to put government on the internet has surely done as much damage to Malcolm Turnbull as his lurch to the very-not-internet world of Abbott, Abetz and Andrews
The centrelink saga is a next generation eff up, combining incompetence with poor design, bad thinking, political tone-deafness, and class warfare.
Sussan Ley’s is just another example of an entitlements system so broad that anything can pass muster. Fixing that shouldn’t be too hard, but neither side really wants that. BTW, who pays $3000 for internal flights to the Gold Coast? Is she the member for Heard Island?
That whole Centrelink saga really highlights two points about this current government for me. First is that they just assume that everyone receiving Welfare (of the Centrelink kind, not middle age welfare like negative gearing) is an undeserving bludger. The second is that they really have no idea about how to fix their budget, so all they can come up with idiotic short-term patches like this.
It really takes an extraordinarily incompetent government to be attacked on ACA for beating up on the unemployed.
“Porter’s Porkies”? Let’s face it, it wouldn’t be the first time this Turbott government has lied to us.
While Centerclunk tell their “customers” to keep slips for 6 months – then they demand copies years old….. WTF?
As for Ley?
I thought one of the highlights of the ‘silly season’ was that hillbilly – and Gnats Leader – Cousin Jethro, defending her?
With his record?
* Writing off a 90G Toyota Landcruiser CommCar – driving into a flooded causeway on his way to his NSW property – while a Queensland Senator?
* Leaving us with the bill for he and his wife to fly back from an Indian wedding and contract signing of Gina’s (after attending as trophy scalps on her ‘politician’s wampam belt’, along with Bishop and Gambaro);
* Stiffing us with the bill for various attendances at weddings and such – after writing them off as “political business”; and
* Spending 25 million of our $tax to move the APVMA to his New England turf?