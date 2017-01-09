Why Australia’s economy is failing
Why is Australia's economy in such a bad way? Could be because the richest companies are not paying their fair share of tax, writes economics reporter Alan Austin.
What better way to spend lazy holiday afternoons than comparing last month’s tax transparency report from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) with the one a year earlier? Everyone wanted to do this. Crikey actually did it.
7 thoughts on “Why Australia’s economy is failing ”
The Chevron situation is absolute farce, Michael West has a good account of that on his website.
All this money extracted from the Australian population simply leaving our shores and our leaders swan about decrying the low-growth economic environment. How will we achieve action on this, what is the way forward?
Perhaps the system of company tax should be turned on its head. All businesses pay a specified base percentage with additional payment falling due if they don’t engage in research and development, don’t have headquarters in other countries etc, etc.
It’s time to start kicking the tax bludgers rather than the dole bludgers. It’s simple business sense. Kick a dole bludger (assuming for the moment that he or she actually is a ‘bludger’) and at best you’ll claw back a few hundred a week. Kick a tax bludger and can claw back millions.
True dat! So much easier to kick a pensioner or an invalid than a multi-national corporation.
That would take courage!
I am naive on fininacial matters – but I assume that at the transfer point to a financial instituting that a relatively modest government service tax could be unilaterally imposed. Leave it up to big business to justify its return AFTER the event. This puts them on the same footing as the poorer PAYE wage & salary earners. By the way why can’t Australia go completely cashless, so closing the black economy? No need for a Mint & stopping money laundering at the Casinos.
Thank you Alan…good article (with facts!) as usual.
The tax NOT collected from the top-end-of-town is simply outrageous.
How can the government justify its on-going attacks on Centrelink customers…while allowing this scandalous situation to continue?
Ah Woodside … Timor-Leste of course.