The news business relies on a certain shorthand. Folks often in the news tend to develop nicknames, signalling their role or importance. Sometimes this is just an interesting way of describing them — better than an official title anyway. Sometimes they signify prominence, in a snappy way. Sometimes it’s legal code. A “colourful racing identity” can mean, well, a fishy character, but you are less likely to sue for being called “colourful”. If you read Australian news closely, the owners of these epithets will just roll off your tongue. So try to figure out who these famous Australian identities are. The answers, once you’re done, are here.