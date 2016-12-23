The news business relies on a certain shorthand. Folks often in the news tend to develop nicknames, signalling their role or importance. Sometimes this is just an interesting way of describing them — better than an official title anyway. Sometimes they signify prominence, in a snappy way. Sometimes it’s legal code. A “colourful racing identity” can mean, well, a fishy character, but you are less likely to sue for being called “colourful”. If you read Australian news closely, the owners of these epithets will just roll off your tongue. So try to figure out who these famous Australian identities are. The answers, once you’re done, are here.

Corrupt former NSW minister Embattled Senator Controversial One Nation Senator Prominent transgender advocate Spin king Hardline Marxist academic Iron ore heiress Construction union heavyweight Press gallery doyenne Casino mogul SAS hero Human headline Multimillionaire gambler Red-bandana-wearer Flamboyant medical entrepreneur Billionaire rag trader Golden tonsils Self-confessed union bagman Disgraced sports scientist High-profile bookmaker Preference whisperer The Parrot Fast food king PR queen Larrikin adman Octogenarian media mogul Nine’s highest-paid talent Controversial medico Celebrity spin doctor Controversial gambling figure Outspoken Nationals backbencher Self-proclaimed billionaire Melbourne gangland identity Disgraced detective Prominent publisher Libertarian Senator Flamboyant former deputy mayor First lady of racing NSW Liberal powerbroker Disgraced entertainer