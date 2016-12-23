Trumpocalypse Down Under is closer than you think
It is not difficult to imagine a far-right coalition emerging that includes figures from both inside and outside Parliament.
Dec 23, 2016
It is not difficult to imagine a far-right coalition emerging that includes figures from both inside and outside Parliament.
The Trumpocalypse unleashed in the United States has added urgency to the question of whether Australia’s so-called patriots movement represents (as they claim) the silent majority or the noisy (if disturbing) minority. The rally held by the True Blue Crew and the United Patriots Front to celebrate Trump’s victory outside Victoria’s State Parliament a few days after the election was reassuringly small, with the 40 or so patriots heavily outnumbered by police and anti-racism protesters.
Powered by Taboola