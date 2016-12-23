Sorry, 'fake news' isn't information you don't like
The concept of "fake news" distracts from the more serious challenge of quality journalism at time when there are fewer journalists, editors and producers to provide it.
Dec 23, 2016
Like an elderly relative forwarding a joke long after it has already done the rounds, far-right LNP senator Matt Canavan has discovered “fake news”. Yesterday the Queensland minister, best known for his support for anti-abortion picketers, accused the ABC of reporting “fake news” that Adani, the Indian company behind the beleaguered Carmichael, was the subject of corruption investigations by the Indian government.
