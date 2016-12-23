Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Dec 23, 2016

The Oz's new Safe Schools target

Better have a thick skin.

The Victorian government has released the job ad for the new manager of the Safe Schools program, after the program made the decision to part ways with La Trobe University and controversial founder Roz Ward. It is advertised as a two-year role with a salary range that goes up to $146,622. The advertisement itself is non-controversial and doesn’t say “no Marxists need apply”:

“Strong stakeholder management skills, demonstrated program and project management and implementation experience are essential. Comprehensive knowledge of and experience in Victorian school education settings and/or the LGBTI community is essential. An understanding of the current issues and opportunities associated with supporting LGBTI young people at school and ability to work effectively within government is essential.”

We also suggest a thick skin to deal with attacks from The Australian, but we’re sure any applicants are well aware of that.

And on that note, merry Christmas from Ms Tips. We’ll be back with more gossip, rumours and fun in 2017.

