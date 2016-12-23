Hark, the Sydney Morning Herald Sings!

Hark, the Sydney Morning Herald sings

Of Many Things You Won’t Believe!

What Gifts Were Brought By These Three Kings

Price of Bethl’em Properties

Domain: Stables, There’s A Waitlist!

Clem Ford: Is God Mary’s Rapist?

New Super Food Called Frankincense!

Wow, These Headlines Make No Sense!

Praise To Him With Hosts on High

The Great Clickbaiter In The Sky

A Very Paul McCartney Christmas

(tune: Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time)

My career’s done

My talent’s gone

Forty years since

Good “Macca” songs

Simply wishing now that I would die

Simply wishing now that I would die

Mull of Kintyre

What’s that shit?

That’s far from

The worst of it

Simply wishing now that I would die

Simply wishing now that I would die

I can’t think of lyrics for this bridge

Ding dong, ding dong

ding dong, ding ooo

Ooo ooo toot toot toot toot toot toot

Can’t deny

It’s not wrong

Shoulda been shot

Instead of John

Simply wishing now that I would die

Simply wishing now that I would die

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

SHE: I really can’t stay

HE: But baby it’s cold outside

SHE: OK, this now counts as rape

HE: But baby it’s — whut?

SHE: Joking! This evening has been

HE: Well, heh, great of you to drop in

SHE: So very “nice”, could get nicer

HE: But maybe you better be going

SHE: It’s freezing out, what’s yer hurry?

HE: It’s only a bit of a flurry

SHE: Let’s play a few of these “records” more

HE: I’ll get an Uber, you can wait near the door

SHE: Really, you’re looking so worried

HE: Please, don’t sprawl out on my Afghan dhurrie

SHE: Is it because you’re my boss at Slater and Gordon?

HE: Christ I wish I wasn’t divorced …

SHE: I ought to say “no, no, no, sir”

HE: Well, great, that’s clear, time to go, the-

SHE: “Ought’! Ought!” The subjunctive’s therein implied!

HE; Uber is here, oh Christ, Christ, Christ

HE: Look — coat, arm, sleeve — you’ve got to go home

SHE: Come on this was a done deal hours ago. It’s frikkin’ cold outside

HE: But can’t you see?

SHE: For a middle-aged man, you’re a bit of a tease

HE: Think of all the hot takes tomorrow!

SHE: Oh God, yes, you’re right, the horror!

HE: On whether consent was denied

SHE: Guardian, Fairfax and Huffpo, Mia along for the ride

S/HE: Maybe I/you better just go

Ah, but it’s colllldddddddd,

Outtttttttt

Sidddddeeeeeeee!

CRESCENDO, END.

SPOKEN: SHE: Just a kiss beneath the mistletoe?

HE: You’ll have to sign this release.