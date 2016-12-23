Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media

Dec 23, 2016

Full quiz here. If you got more than 30 of these right, you might as well be a journalist …

  1. Eddie Obeid
  2. Rod Culleton
  3. Malcolm Roberts
  4. Catherine McGregor
  5. Shane Warne
  6. Roz Ward
  7. Gina Rinehart
  8. John Setka
  9. Michelle Grattan
  10. James Packer
  11. Andrew Hastie
  12. Derryn Hinch
  13. David Walsh
  14. Peter FitzSimons
  15. Geoffrey Edelsten
  16. Solomon Lew
  17. John Laws
  18. Ralph Blewitt
  19. Stephen Dank
  20. Tom Waterhouse
  21. Glenn Druery
  22. Alan Jones
  23. Jack Cowin
  24. Roxy Jacenko
  25. John Singleton
  26. Rupert Murdoch
  27. Karl Stefanovic
  28. Charlie Teo
  29. Max Markson
  30. Eddie Hayson
  31. George Christensen
  32. Clive Palmer
  33. Mick Gatto
  34. Roger Rogerson
  35. Louise Adler
  36. David Leyonhjelm
  37. Salim Mehajer
  38. Gai Waterhouse
  39. Michael Photios
  40. Rolf Harris

