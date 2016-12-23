Skip to content
Crikey's 2016 tabloid moniker quiz -- the answers
So many nicknames.
Full quiz here. If you got more than 30 of these right, you might as well be a journalist …
- Eddie Obeid
- Rod Culleton
- Malcolm Roberts
- Catherine McGregor
- Shane Warne
- Roz Ward
- Gina Rinehart
- John Setka
- Michelle Grattan
- James Packer
- Andrew Hastie
- Derryn Hinch
- David Walsh
- Peter FitzSimons
- Geoffrey Edelsten
- Solomon Lew
- John Laws
- Ralph Blewitt
- Stephen Dank
- Tom Waterhouse
- Glenn Druery
- Alan Jones
- Jack Cowin
- Roxy Jacenko
- John Singleton
- Rupert Murdoch
- Karl Stefanovic
- Charlie Teo
- Max Markson
- Eddie Hayson
- George Christensen
- Clive Palmer
- Mick Gatto
- Roger Rogerson
- Louise Adler
- David Leyonhjelm
- Salim Mehajer
- Gai Waterhouse
- Michael Photios
- Rolf Harris
From around the web
Powered by Taboola
https://www.crikey.com.au/2016/12/23/crikeys-2016-tabloid-moniker-quiz-the-answers/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/
Show popup