Good morning, early birds. The Arctic sea ice is on the verge of melting, Tony Abbott has slammed a possible new conservative party, and the Tim Worner sex scandal continues to grow. It's the news you need to know, with Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
Temperatures in the Arctic are up to 50 degrees warmer than they should be in the middle of winter, according to climatologists. The temperature is hovering around zero in some places in the Arctic, which could mean disastrous melting of sea ice. According to The Age: “The polar extremes are part of what is highly likely to be declared as the hottest year in records going back to the 1880s. And so, with 2016 eclipsing both 2015 and 2014, the world would have set a new high mark for three years in a row.”
