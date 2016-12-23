ACL's Lyle Shelton overplays hand, seeks martyrdom
ACL boss Lyle Shelton believes, despite evidence otherwise, that a van explosion at his Canberra office was politically motivated.
So keen to play the martyr, the Australian Christian Lobby’s managing director Lyle Shelton has refused to believe that LGBTI people or “the extreme left” were not responsible for damage to ACL headquarters yesterday.
