Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Dec 22, 2016

Standards Bureau says SBS breached standards with offensive billboard

Keep it clean.

Share

The Advertising Standards Bureau has ruled that a billboard reading “F*ck, that’s delicious” breached advertising standards, despite SBS’ protestations. SBS has put up billboards advertising Viceland, its new TV channel, including the show F*ck, that’s delicious, which according to SBS’ response, “follows rapper and bon vivant, Action Bronson as he travels the world meeting like-minded pleasure-seekers and eating his fair share of food”.

SBS defended the use of the asterisk and the word itself by claiming that it was used colloquially:

“The poster does not contain strong or obscene language. SBS understands that the word ‘fuck’ is considered to be strong and offensive to some people. However, while the word used in the poster alludes to the swear word, it does not refer to it in full. The impact of the word is lessened by the use of the asterisk in place of the ‘u’, and the context of the poster. The word is used in its colloquial sense, as an exclamation of pleasure. This is in keeping with the character of the program and the presenter. The phrase is not presented in an aggressive or sexual manner.”

The Ad Standards Board didn’t buy it, and said the poster breached standards, but as the campaign has already finished, the ruling won’t result in posters being taken down.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2016/12/22/standards-bureau-says-sbs-breached-standards-offensive-billboard/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.