Right-wing press jump to conspiracy theories after ACL attack
Muslim immigration was the prime suspect.
Dec 22, 2016
Canberra police say the attack on the offices of the Australian Christian Lobby overnight was not “politically, religiously or ideologically motivated” and that there is no threat to the public after a man drove a van full of gas cylinders into the lobby group’s Deakin offices.
One thought on “Right-wing press jump to conspiracy theories after ACL attack ”
‘A compassionate, just and moral society through having the public contributions of the Christian faith reflected in the political life of the nation.’
That is, the Christian version of Shar’ia law.