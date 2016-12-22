Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Dec 22, 2016

Right-wing press jump to conspiracy theories after ACL attack

Muslim immigration was the prime suspect.

Canberra police say the attack on the offices of the Australian Christian Lobby overnight was not “politically, religiously or ideologically motivated” and that there is no threat to the public after a man drove a van full of gas cylinders into the lobby group’s Deakin offices.

One thought on “Right-wing press jump to conspiracy theories after ACL attack 

  1. Graeski

    ‘A compassionate, just and moral society through having the public contributions of the Christian faith reflected in the political life of the nation.’

    That is, the Christian version of Shar’ia law.

