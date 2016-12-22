Who killed the liberal dream? (Spoiler: it wasn’t ‘fake news’)
At what fucking point are we going to concede that “people just need to be better and read less fake news” is an irrational centrist dream, and no kind of solution at all? Helen Razer asks the question.
“The centre is not holding,” wrote Ross Douthat in the New York Times in July. He is one of thousands of commentators who have lived since the time of Yeats to pillage a famous poem, and one of millions to notice this year that faith in the centre of politics had evaporated. That vote shares for centrist parties in the West are diminishing as fast as ultra-nationalists can claim them is a terrible fact. Douthat’s solution to this state — wait and say “may this cup of crisis pass from us, and soon” — is a terrible, and terribly common, fantasy.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
17 thoughts on “Who killed the liberal dream? (Spoiler: it wasn’t ‘fake news’) ”
I can’t say that I disagree with anything in this article, but neither can I work out what your actual point was. Was it that the centre needs to be more to the right? You have a lot of advice for what the centre should stop doing, but not a lot of constructive advice.
My point is that the focus must shift to equal distribution of material wealth. That the centre is done.That radical alternatives are now seen by many people as viable ones, given the diminished or dangerous circumstances in which they live, and the rational fear of greater unemployment.
I thought that I was clear that the centre is dead, and that the radical alternative that people will accept, the one that is not racist, is leftism. I apologise if this was not clear.
Helen, you are one of the rare voices making any sense these days.
Goodness, that’s a worry 🙂
The problem is that we have not had real political leaders since Whitlam, Hawke and Keating. For all their faults they had big visions and knew how to communicate them.
These days politicians seem small minded and often have both eyes on benefiting themselves.
Those people founded the world that is falling apart and rotting before our very eyes. Big visions my arse.
Yeah
Pretty much spot on I think.
There is another insidious factor at work here. Those shouting loudest about “fake news” are themselves the biggest purveyors of that news; the mainstream media. For so long they have used their enormous power to influence public opinion by peddling BS (Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction anyone) or equally as common, refusing to report what actually happened. Of the latter there are countless examples but one I have been reminded of is the assassination of Martin Luther King by agencies of the state (Pepper, 2016) which in its details is a classic illustration of what is wrong with the msm.
Thankfully there has been an alternative media developing (and yes I know it has more than its share of BS) and it is this phenomenon that has led to the attacks on “fake news”. Be warned people, those attacks are a prelude to censorship of the alternative media. The media oligarchs and their big capital owners do not take kindly to their influence being diminished.
James. I have written on this, fyi https://www.crikey.com.au/2016/12/06/razer-how-even-mainstream-media-is-fake/
How did this piece escape my attention when it first came out? It is absolutely smack on. Everybody walking around scratching their arse in puzzlement about the way politics is heading. It is not a puzzle; it is the inevitable conclusion of treating voters like a dumb commodity. “Exclusively looking after your base” means that whoever isn’t your base gets shafted.
Great article. I suspect getting all the various varieties of pigs (insert name of privileged elites of choice here) to remove their snouts from the trough (access to wealth through distorted and corrupt markets) enough so that others (say the bottom 60% of society) can share (have a decent standard of living and a meaningful life) may be the ongoing theme for the next 50 years.
An easy way to remove snouts from the trough is the kick the trough over and let the slop fall to the ground.
Very sharp Helen. We just need someone to lead from Canberra – we only have fake politicians at the moment. Turnball is more of a puppet than a leader being manipulated by the hard right of the party. Heil H (anson).
An insightful analysis of a year that saw the west, at least, turn a nasty corner.
Sure, this too shall pass, (he said, knowingly gratingly) but perhaps only after the revolution.
Capital is the problem, not the solution. A desperate man clinging to a vine to stop himself going over a cliff will quite reasonably grab anything.
At least I can no longer look at my fellow (wo)man as deluded, just beaten senseless.
Thanks Helen, wonderful write up.
Helen, you are a wonderfully brilliant commie nutter. Consider yourself sent a Christmas card.
It seeme to me that if the ownership of money were to be levelled out a bit, if competition were not seen as a virtue, and if civility were to be taught at schools from age 5 that an authentic centre may form again, and hold.
Frax
Brilliant. If there were worthwhile arguments about ‘enforced’ silences due to political correctness, though there aren’t, it’d be about what isn’t said about inequality and maiming, murderous capitalism. Maybe our looming polarisations – oh no, really? – can flush (!) the ugly Bernardi-style solutions as well as better explanations out into the open. Which leaves open whether enough humans are capable of responding to that, in a constructive enough way, for that to matter. And Xmas is the last time of year I’d want to ponder that.