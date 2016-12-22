Palestinian lobby joins the junket game
Journalists including our own Bernard Keane have taken part in the first Australian media junket organised by the Palestinian lobby.
Dec 22, 2016
Journalists including our own Bernard Keane have taken part in the first Australian media junket organised by the Palestinian lobby.
An illegally built Palestinian house that was demolished. Photo: Bernard Keane
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Palestinian lobby joins the junket game ”
Why did no one from the ABC or SBS go on the tour?