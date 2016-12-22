Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Dec 22, 2016

Palestinian lobby joins the junket game

Journalists including our own Bernard Keane have taken part in the first Australian media junket organised by the Palestinian lobby.

Myriam Robin — Media Reporter

Myriam Robin

Media Reporter

demolishedhousebk

An illegally built Palestinian house that was demolished. Photo: Bernard Keane

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Palestinian lobby joins the junket game 

  1. Gavin Moodie

    Why did no one from the ABC or SBS go on the tour?

