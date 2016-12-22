Tips and rumours
Matthew Canavan's weird ramble ... f*ck SBS ... ACL travels the deplorable world ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
4 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
Canavan? Learned all his politricks as Cousin Jethro’s “Sheaf of Chaff”?
Here is the reason, displayed for all to see, why Michelle Guthrie should not be restricting the ABC’s publication of transcripts.
Printed on the page/screen is the blatant ducking & weaving by a Minister for Resources who seems unable to apply even short-term focus on an answer. Canavan was given air-time to rectify what he perceives as bias by the ABC in reporting the Adani project.
Rather than grab the opportunity to address the investigation by India’s Finance Ministry Canavan offers the usual Queenslander boasts, then denigrates the ABC while ignoring the entire point of the interview. And occasionally parroting ‘jobs!’
This boofhead doesn’t deserve air-time but let’s hope he has an uncomfortable surfeit of it in early 2017.
Caravan! Stuff me . . . this man is a Minister of the Crown? As is Brandis, Morrison, Scullion, Pyne et al. Yes we are stuffed, well and bloody truly . . . they are appointed to lead our Nation into what may be the most turbulent, disrupted and dangerous decades yet to be encountered by Australians. We have a Prime Minister who can’t or will not lead. An unproven Opposition Leader and an utterly fragmented Parliament, the membership of which spend the greater part of their terms under the major Parties dinner table fighting for the detritus from above. Stuff Me!
Reckon there was any of this negative PR in Queensland’s Limited News’ Curry or Maul (which has been pimping Adani)?