  Do you know something that Crikey's readers should know...?
Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Dec 22, 2016

Get your facts straight, Canavan

This morning, Resources and Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan gave a lesson in how not to hold a completely different conversation to the one your interlocutor is having. The ABC’s Kim Landers attempted to ask Canavan about the Adani coal mine — something that is actually in his portfolio — to no avail:

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Get your facts straight, Canavan 

  1. Decorum

    Turnbull flays the “elite” media, now Canavan alleges “fake news”. They hear a buzzword and think that simply by using it they assume some coolness; in reality this sort of stupid mimickry just makes it clear how venal and shallow they are. Canavan has been a blow-in-the-wind character all his professional life and just further undermines his infinitesimal credibility with this sort of thing.

  2. Richard Horsley

    Allegations of “fake news” shouldn’t be let through to the keeper. “Fake news” is not the same as”bias “, which is a vaguer allegation and harder to disprove.

    1. Nudiefish

      Conservatives have been dropping “fake news” out of context so much of late that it is obviously on some talking points as a methodology for getting out of answering awkward questions.

    2. DanBIllin

      Agreed. Wish the journo had challenged that by asking for which bit of coverage was false.

  3. bushby jane

    Heard that interview, the bloke was a complete moron who doesn’t seem to realise that this adani mine is a terrible idea; talks of jobs are even false, which he should know.

  4. MAC TEZ

    Cunning move from Canavan to be jockeying for position in the 2017 Crikey Arsehat awards so early in the run-up, I think he’s got it in him to maintain this early pace …
    back him now at juicy odds !

