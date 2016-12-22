If another 9/11 happened under Trump, what then?
Would a natural disaster or terrorist attack in the next four years mean the end of the American constitution and Bill of Rights?
Dec 22, 2016
The working hypothesis among many people in the US at the moment is that what’s really going to happen in the Trump presidency won’t start until an opportunity of a specific type presents itself. That “specific type” would be a disaster of some sort: an economic crash brought on by international events, a terrorist attack, a Katrina-style natural disaster or similar. At that point, and in line with the argument Naomi Klein has made about capitalism, the “shock doctrine” kicks in: the disordered situation is available for a radical reconstruction of social life, and this can be done along neoliberal lines. State and collective institutions can be privatised, and any resistance to this can be suppressed by a government that claims for itself the right to suspend democracy and rights, because, after all, it’s an emergency.
“If another 9/11 happened ”
I recall reading that about 60% of NYC residents thought that the US government was involved in 9/11. It is certainly not difficult to stage a crisis to remove civil rights. In Australia we did not even need a crisis – just the thought that terrorism might be a problem – if we talked it up enough.
The late Rosa Parks held that it’s not possible to maintain an empire and a democracy simultaneously. Trump & the neo-cons will prove her theory.
“the US would have become a nakedly authoritarian power sometime in the last 30 years without it”. Are you arguing that the US is not a nakedly authoritarian power? I, along with the citizens of the 70 odd nations bombed, invaded, oppressed, sanctioned or suffered ‘regime change’ over the post ww2 period must be reading a different history text.
Eh, possible, but only because the US empire is run by idiots, especially so now. It seems like a whole lot of trouble to go to just to kill off its own imperial core (I’m not sure to what end?).
Snap! The question Guy poses to head up his Comment; and his first paragraph to flesh out said question . . . . identifies possibly ‘the’ major 2017 concern for western democracies. In essence: Who leads?
Should America implode, and with Europe at best, in disarray i.e. no Merkel et al; which national leadership has a world vision and capability to prosecute?
We could easily see a revolution in the US under this scenario, or more likely not a neoliberal state, but a neofascist one.
If 9/11 had happened under Hillary Clinton, she could have opened with the line, “Wives and mothers of the world, we must ask ourselves, what are our menfolk up to?”
In that act, she would have shifted the power base, on both sides of the line of passion, away from males with guns, and set in train the radical reconstruction that you predict.
A very interesting hypothesis, Guy. The discontent could possibly be contained if the regime could stimulate enough jobs growth, but that’d be one hell of a gamble. I can’t imagine US business using Trump’s intended generous company tax breaks to invest in much non-automated plant, for example. A lot would depend I’d think on whether the Republican right could be convinced to support massive infrastructure spending (however necessary it may be, it’s straight up Keynesian stimulus, and wouldn’t help their debt problem). I suppose they could always fall back on the old fascist favourite of launching a war or two (i.e. military-industrial Keynsianism), but that’d be an even riskier gamble, one which would hardly help fix the debt situation either.
“Trump won by promising the unachievable: tax cuts and program preservation.”
Just like Abbott.
“How would Australia react?”
If the Coalition were still in power, all the way with The Donald.