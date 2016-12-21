Rundle: the automation revolution begins, with jobs mercilessly crushed beneath robotic heels
Amazon now has a store with no shop assistants, and deliveries with no delivery drivers. It is the beginning of the end of low-skilled labour.
An Amazon Prime drone lands in the UK
21 thoughts on “Rundle: the automation revolution begins, with jobs mercilessly crushed beneath robotic heels ”
Thanks for this; we should be calling this out, how current democratic institutions are not prepared for digital citizenship and the perils of globalised digital colonialism. You can read more here in a free book available from i-human.com.au.
Thought provoking. This paints a picture of a world in which I won’t have to exist for too many years due to age – suddenly there appear to be advantages in becoming an old croc.
It’s a world which will require plenty technicians to fix the machines & robots. As clever as humans might think we are, I observed two major Oz airports grind to a halt when the conveyors belts in the domestic check-in terminals had a glitch. Chaos, the kick on effect was instant & impacted on everything. No technicians were available to promptly deal with what must’ve been a simple mechanical fault, suddenly every available airline employee was lugging bags for manual processing. So much for the 21st century Master Plan to cut staff to a bare minimum & streamline operations.
And if the machines & robots are manufactured in China expect regular failures & inbuilt obsolescence. Modern manufacturing is hard pressed to produce a reliable kettle or washing machine these days.
Capitalists hate wage labour so much more than Communists ever did. Look at how hard they work to abolish it. I was never particularly down with accelerationism, but here we are anyway, with the corpse of Jobs at our feet. Here’s to Late Capitalism.
One aspect of all this that I have noticed is that the communications networks and software we have remove the need for many management positions that previously had to exist in order to organise a large group of people. I have no statistics but I do wonder what effect this is having.
I suppose middle management too can be seen as low-skilled work. In my experience they were the ones that needed to be moved out of jobs where they actually did stuff so that they could cause less harm.
Anecdotal, but, my mother’s community care job duties currently includes filing all sorts of paperwork via scanner and email. When she started, there was a part time receptionist, a manager and a nurse who was second in charge. Now there is a single nurse who does all medical stuff, no receptionist and the manager is someone in another city.
If they can run your job in software you’re pretty much doomed.
Your absolutely correct–millions of white collar jobs are about to disappear–and it may take a generation to replace them; and all the govt can do is
offer company tax cuts and corporate welfare for ‘the trickle down effect/. That sort of sh*t trickle down is exactly what we don’t need.
Replace them with what, though? There are limited profits in the growing education and services market, which is propped up by deficit spending. The whole tech startup innovation business idea can only sustain a few people and the ones that bring a viable product end up not making a lot of jobs compared to what is invested. We are not finding some new agricultural or manufacturing technology that requires lots of human labour, the trend in these big historical sources of jobs has been the other way.
Managers, as we’ve already remarked, are going to become fewer in number so the jobs won’t be there either. Also robots can already flip a burger, take your order and give you the burger.
Another comment pointed to the skeleton crews fixing the machines, so I don’t think we’ll all get jobs fixing robots.
Well exactly what? That’s the crap that the pundits keep preaching that automation and tech eventually creates new jobs; but other futurists are predicting the end of work and a new system of wealth distribution has to be created. You can read all about it at
i-human.com.au. More people need to be aware of this stuff and politicise the issue.
You took the words right out of my mouth, Draco: “Replace them with what?”
The manufacturing jobs weren’t replaced.
And to Kyle Geany, the corporations have been reducing their labour forces for decades, yet the corporate tax cuts keep coming. So do the profits. Everytime a corporation lays off thousands of workers its share price rockets. Creating unemployment is rewarded.
The mining industry is the most obvious example I can think of, having been raised in Newcastle.
Other progressives tell me the people will wake up shortly and rebel, just as they did after WW2. The right to employment-or at least a decent, liveable income-will be fought for and regained. Old fashioned conservatives think the same (I mean the real conservatives who value social health and stability above all things, not the right wing nut jobs claiming to be and characterised as conservatives today. They are NOT conservatives.)
The problem is after slaughtering the working class in two world wars coupled with low birth rates during the Great Depression, they needed us to man capitalism after WW2. It wasn’t off shored yet. No labour, no profit. Our rights grew out of their needs, not ours.
They don’t need us anymore.
I know many will say they still need our money, but history suggests the rich can survive and thrive with a huge, dirt poor underclass very nicely.
No jobs, no money, no buy stuff, no profits, no tax, no infrastructure, no jobs,…
Ominous. What will the justification for corporate tax cuts be when big companies only operate with a tiny labour force? Yet Jobs and Growth as a policy mantra will become more alluring even as it becomes nonsensical. And the efficacy of organised labour? Corporations see workers as greater liability than is represented by mere cost of labour
How is Trump going to “Make America Great Again” if Cletus & Becky can’t even get a job behind a counter?
Some science fiction writers have already dealt with the prospect of a future where two thirds of the population does not work. They are not on unemployment benefits as it has been accepted that there are no jobs for them. They are however on an allowance called ‘Basic’ (as in basic life support) because the corporations realise that they need consumers. The argument will be where does the funding come from for this? From the corporations or from government? We all know how much the corporations like to contribute to social stability or the greater good, not at all unless there’s something in it for them.
If big business can reduce most of the need to employ anybody, and effectively eliminate traditional first jobs, and the subsequent employable skills that all leads to… who the heck are they going to sell their products to?
Luddites: preaching the collapse of civilisation since 1811.
You have not read what is coming
Excellent prescient rant, GR.
And the media, present company excepted, cheers it all on. The other day there was a breathless bit of puffery in the Fairfax press about Perth’s “fully automated” Intellibus. If the author had bothered to go check it out, as I did, he would have discovered it was no such thing (I asked the R.A.C. girl “chaperoning” it what her expertise was. Public policy, she replied. Now why would a sodding tow-truck company have an interest in public policy?).
The bus had to be manually overriden to make the only right turn on the 2 KM test route, had to be manually overridden in order pass a parked truck, and was limited to 25 KPH.
But the fun will start when automated vehicles venture forth among us. Unemployed bus drivers will have plenty of time to block them in, just stop in front of them, smear their sensors, trick them into making bad decisions, exploit their built-in timidity to intimidate them, etc etc. Kids will vandalise the crap out of them.
Delivery drones? In the future it looks like it’s going to be permanently Christmas for any unemployed checkout chick with some gravel and a ging. Although, as Guy points out, since much internet innovation was originated by the porn industry, perhaps drones will be delivering hookers first up?
Look on the bright side, Guy: the Agrarian and Industrial Revolutions brought us Dickens. This shit is good for literature. Maybe the drone hooker will bring a copy of Hard Times with her?
Is Crikey just pulling all of the year’s sub-standard boilerplate (written by robots, no thought involved) off the spike as filler before the liver threatening gutbusting begins?
I don’t expect sub editing these days so just filling in the missing words but
“ceaselessly passed on ….” then “ceaselessly hidden … “, followed by “having costs cheaper…” and then the finale “new innovation”. Sighs and consigns another English grammar to the compost heap (if it were winter I could just toss it on the fire for a bit of warmth in my off grid humpy).
As others have noted above, the contradiction becomes starker with each new innovation – if the seething, roiling masses are no longer needed then who is going to buy the gee-gaws?
The steel driving John Henry burst his heart trying to compete with a steam hammer but even that great humanitarian Ford realised that he’d have to pay his production line workers enough to buy his product.
The automated factory may produce more toys but who’s going to buy them – not the excess-to-requirement lumpen fighting over stale crusts.
It has been said before, but if we are all destined to be replaced by machines how can consumers who lose their job, en masse, actually buy anything?
That’s what we need a new model of wealth distribution that suits the abundance digital economy. But no one in politics is talking about this yet.