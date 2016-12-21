The 2016 Crikeys: the best and worst of the media
Triumph at Fairfax, problems at the ABC and sexual harassment pretty much everywhere: it's the 2016 Crikey Awards for Media.
Dec 21, 2016
Arse-grabbing. Messy workplace affairs with the executive assistant leading to quiet payoffs. Trips to foreign countries to snatch children off the street. And lots (we mean lots) of hand-wringing about the gays. In 2016, the stories about the media had a decidedly retro feel. The Mad Men days have been, it seems, alive and well this whole time. But enough people were outraged about it this year to suggest cultural change is happening. Slowly, in grubby headline after grubby headline.
5 thoughts on "The 2016 Crikeys: the best and worst of the media "
For fighting the good fight, thanks . . . .
always starts with an individual: Kate McClymont.
for those with deeper pockets prepared to back an individual: Sydney Morning Herald.
and an impartial Institution that acts on behalf of we the People: ICAC.
McClymont is a one-eyed, right-wing, biased b…h!
After what she and her mates at Fairfax did to Craig Thomson, I will never believe a word she says/writes. Read Peter Wicks in Independent Australia and then compare the two accounts of the Thomson saga.
The sooner that woman and her Liberal mates start telling the truth, the better. Oh! I forgot….her said Lib mates have defanged ICAC, so we will never find out about criminality and corruption in the LNP. How convenient!!!
May well be so CML . . . but we can’t deny the results of the Obeid saga?
‘…the Obeid saga’… would have come to its inevitable conclusion with or without madam McClymont. Or don’t you trust the courts???
Great summary Myriam. So well written. Big congrats to Fairfax and Kate MClymont. Massive shame on The Australian and Paul Whittaker.