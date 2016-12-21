Rundle: Freedom Boy tries, fails to save the day on 18C
Freedom Boy would like to rescue freedom by extending the degree to which law covers everyday interactions.
Dec 21, 2016
Freedom Boy would like to rescue freedom by extending the degree to which law covers everyday interactions.
Look up there in the sky! It’s Freedom Boy, Tim Wilson! Stuffing up again! When we left Freedom Boy at the cliffhanger end of last week’s episode, he had used his superpowers to rise without trace to the green of the government benches, spending a couple of years as a useless rights bureaucrat, his position having been created by sacking a hard-working and passionate commissioner representing disabled Australians.
Powered by Taboola
11 thoughts on “Rundle: Freedom Boy tries, fails to save the day on 18C ”
Tim Wilson serves as a shining example of how the Liberal Party is infested with a rash of younger IPA-flavoured MPs who simply should not be in parliament or allowed anywhere near any organisation that could have an influence on politics or society. What a tosser. Keep up the reporting. Vital community service.
Well said, Urban!
“…a Trottish phase — likely to get nothing, they are going to demand everything, and make loss look like principle.” A pearl. A Christmas gift to the readers of Crikey: thank you, Guy, and praise the Lord!
“I can call Tim Wilson the losing candidate in the Flight Centre audition, a blancmange in a suit. I can say that somewhere a car yard forecourt is missing a Mr Blowy. I can call the member for Goldstein as useless as a smile drawn in the snow with my piss”
damn.
I’m trying to recover from ‘…a car yard forecourt is missing a Mr Blowy…’.
The admission about leopardskin underwear was the ideal Xmas present for those of us who mistakenly believed we already have everything we need. We have now.
Thanks, Rundle, for getting us through 2016.
No dickhead like an IPA one obviously. The Japanese thing really really pissed me off though. I cannot for the life of me see the point, but if the aforementioned would like to discuss WW II with me I will tell them a few home truths. I have no quarrel with your modern day Japanese or the civilians from way back, but I have a bloody big one with the history denying scum who pretend things didn’t happen. The plight of the Korean women went unrecognised. It didn’t suit MacArthur, just as it didn’t suit him to prosecute the war criminals from the IJA in China, some of whom made Josef Mengele look quite pleasant. The story goes they didn’t want to upset the US relatives of the tortured dead and damned.
Hmmmm. Rundle 1 zillion,Wilson 0
This is so good that I would rush to offer you my tattered copy of Fear and Loathing to replace any missing pages , Mr Rundle. Thanks. Even Freedom boy must be puckering up his sphincters by now.
I’ve never been able to understand what Freedom Boy is for.
Full of these half-baked “bright ideas” but devoid of any notion as to how they’d be implemented – without unforeseen collateral damage – that problem seems to fall to someone else?
What’s he got on his utility belt? A magic wand?
“Everyone who has a stand-up argument with an ex, them yelling at you, and emptying a bag — “you seemed so cool from your articles but you’re just a depressing middle-aged burnout! Here’s your tattered copy of Fear and Loathing, here’s your half-finished Bukowksi screenplay, here’s your Eagles cassingles, here’s your leopardskin underwear, stop faxing me” — outside Mari-, outside a well-known cafe, to take some wildly improbable example, has a legal claim.”
Guy Rundle, that stuff is gold. Somebody who can royally take the piss out of themselves is a joy to behold.
So satisfying. I need a cigarette.