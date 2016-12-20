Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Dec 20, 2016

The top 5 most off-message idiots of 2016 (feat. Dutton)

There have been so many communications this year that merit dishonourable mention.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

In 2016, we learned that when the going gets tough, the writers sod off to watch Netflix. They must have done, as political speech and analysis has been almost exclusively the work of the weak. In a year where we face the rise of racist populism, environmental devastation, an unprecedented refugee crisis and the collapse of states and markets, communicators offered us a thin and unconvincing greeting card gruel.

10 comments

Leave a comment

10 thoughts on “The top 5 most off-message idiots of 2016 (feat. Dutton) 

  1. Petra Raptor

    This generation seems to have bred no statesmen (statespersons?) at all. Will the new generation do any better? If not, we will all regret the deficit in human leadership.

    1. no chiefs

      Who were these virtuous statespeople of yesteryear who’s unselfserving leadership represented the common good of the adherents?

      1. gerald butler

        For me Paul Keating was one. He helped entrench Medicare and brought in compulsory universal superannuation. Great things for the masses and hard fought for against the conservatives Persuasive risk takers like him are missing today and that is to all our misfortune.

  2. Calypso Northcliffe

    Too short. Write more. 🙂 Heh heh…

  3. RoRo

    For me, Lena Dunham’s Sensual Pantsuit Anthem was the nadir re #2.

  4. AR

    A reasonable (and brief – well done you!) synopsis of the cupidity of the political classes but then you go and ruin it with the last sentence.
    I would have thought that our own election and the Drumpfster proved exactly … that punters are stupid, that their feeble minds can withstand only the crudest, most meaningless messages.
    Q. bloodyE. D.

  5. klewso

    Knowing Homer’s weakness for carols, here’s one I prepared earlier :-
    You better watch out
    You better not cry
    Better not pout
    I’m telling you why
    Border Force is coming to town

    He’s making a list
    And checking it twice;
    You’re gonna find out
    Who’s rollin’ these dice
    Border Farce is coming to town.

    He watches while you’re sleeping
    He knows when you’re a fake
    He only wants to check your docs;
    So “Stick ’em up ya date!”

    You better watch out!
    You better not try
    You better not run
    I’m telling you why
    Border Farce is coming to town.

    He knows where you are keeping
    Can’t wait to give you a break,
    He’ll let you pick the bone for that –
    Give you two if you’re a sheik.

    You better watch out
    You better not cry
    Better not pout
    I’m telling you why
    Border Force is coming to town.

    1. Helen Razer

      *applause*

    2. no chiefs

      *more applause*

      Crikey underestimates its readership with the stupid “Sexiest Politician Awards”. Next year, replace it with a poetry competition to mine more gems such as this. Put this on the front page!

  6. Northy

    I loved this!

