In 2016, we learned that when the going gets tough, the writers sod off to watch Netflix. They must have done, as political speech and analysis has been almost exclusively the work of the weak. In a year where we face the rise of racist populism, environmental devastation, an unprecedented refugee crisis and the collapse of states and markets, communicators offered us a thin and unconvincing greeting card gruel.
10 thoughts on “The top 5 most off-message idiots of 2016 (feat. Dutton) ”
This generation seems to have bred no statesmen (statespersons?) at all. Will the new generation do any better? If not, we will all regret the deficit in human leadership.
Who were these virtuous statespeople of yesteryear who’s unselfserving leadership represented the common good of the adherents?
For me Paul Keating was one. He helped entrench Medicare and brought in compulsory universal superannuation. Great things for the masses and hard fought for against the conservatives Persuasive risk takers like him are missing today and that is to all our misfortune.
Too short. Write more. 🙂 Heh heh…
For me, Lena Dunham’s Sensual Pantsuit Anthem was the nadir re #2.
A reasonable (and brief – well done you!) synopsis of the cupidity of the political classes but then you go and ruin it with the last sentence.
I would have thought that our own election and the Drumpfster proved exactly … that punters are stupid, that their feeble minds can withstand only the crudest, most meaningless messages.
Q. bloodyE. D.
Knowing Homer’s weakness for carols, here’s one I prepared earlier :-
You better watch out
You better not cry
Better not pout
I’m telling you why
Border Force is coming to town
He’s making a list
And checking it twice;
You’re gonna find out
Who’s rollin’ these dice
Border Farce is coming to town.
He watches while you’re sleeping
He knows when you’re a fake
He only wants to check your docs;
So “Stick ’em up ya date!”
You better watch out!
You better not try
You better not run
I’m telling you why
Border Farce is coming to town.
He knows where you are keeping
Can’t wait to give you a break,
He’ll let you pick the bone for that –
Give you two if you’re a sheik.
You better watch out
You better not cry
Better not pout
I’m telling you why
Border Force is coming to town.
*applause*
*more applause*
Crikey underestimates its readership with the stupid “Sexiest Politician Awards”. Next year, replace it with a poetry competition to mine more gems such as this. Put this on the front page!
I loved this!