7 thoughts on “Loewenstein could lose Israeli press accreditation ”
Well, I guess he got the answer to his question.
The Israelis seem as sensitive to critiquing as our own Limited News Party and their caravan?
I think Anthony should find refuge in all those other Middle East bastions of democracies where freedom of the press is unquestionable (say Turkey, Syria, Iraq,Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ….).
…see, the fing with “whataboutism” is that it is really only effective in kindie – in the real world one is expected to deal with… what’s the word… reality.
AR .This could be just a ‘sliding door moment’ which might open up more opportunities for Anthony. An occasional change in locale can give you a fresh perspective. Reporting from Gaza could also be an option.
Does being anti-Semetic mean never having to feel nauseated?
AL had better watch out those ‘targetted assassinations’ which apparently are far worse than untargetted ones like, oh I dunno, that rusky bloke in in Turkey tuther day.
(Myriam, 3rd article today – is someone at least sliding food under the locked door occasionally?)
So there’s the link between Russia, Turkey , Iran and Israel. Free speech ‘discouraged’.