Rundle: Victoria must move beyond smug progressivism, lest the right triumph
If the left doesn't get its act together soon, the hard right will mobilise. And Daniel Andrews' Victorian government will be the first casualty.
Dec 19, 2016
What’s the difference between a drummer and a drum machine, goes the old joke. Answer: you only have to punch the information in once to a drum machine. Progressives are, I fear, the drummer in this scenario.
Sad to see Guy become another in the long line of progressives lining up to jump onto the bandwagon to bash progressives, always they are smug progressives. How about the thoughtful committed progresssive who are happy take the time to explain why they are progressive and why progressive ideas matter and present the evidence as to why they matter. I get that there is resentment and that some people feel they have been left behind and forgotten about, many of them are people who would benefit most from progressivism. I’m pretty sure that that resentment is not caused by, or exclusively exacerbated, by smugness. Much of it comes from just plain political dishonesty from all sides of the political class. The poeple the forgotten about are turning to is not necessarily conservatism but to what they percieve are the ‘non-politicians’ it just so happens that most of them seem to be coming from the right side of the world.
If progressives have anything to answer for it is not being able to find some ‘non-political’ heroes to stand up and be counted who will criticise the existing political elite of all sides and call out the bulls**t, left and right.
well, i think it’s not simply about explaining it to people. it’s that a lot of the social and cultural measures the andrews govt is pushing forward with, are most supported by about 35% of the population, in the inner cities knowledge classes etc. (and which is aimed at contesting the Greens in part). a broader group of people outside that group, i suspect, want more concrete action on health systems, urban issues, education etc, and are less enthused, or actively against, some progressivist social measures.
Just a hypothesis at the moment, but i think polls next year will bear it out….
Not sure what the prescription is here. What exactly is being suggested as a roadmap forward? I agree though, people are going to hate the privatisation of the port.
Guy is mentioning level crossing removals. To be honest, no matter what the government has done some people would have been complaining. Also, the “skyrail” issue is currently on Dandenong line, not Frankston, although it will have elevated rail in some form as well, due to engineering difficulties.
Since the choice is either elevated rail or level crossing staying, I wonder what the alternative approach of the author would have been. It would be poor governance to try to appease very few people living adjacent to rail lines by choosing options that are much more costly.
It is not clear how much of the outrage about the issue is NIMBYism and how much of it is genuinely widespread.
gokhran
not a lot they can do about it – having overpromised on it, as a way to win the election. but thats all the more reason not to become a govt out of touch on all fronts. dont think it matters if it is NIMBYisn – ever back yard there is in a marginal electorate.
bo
see above answer
Bo, grundle doesn’t do solutions, just snarking.
it should be noted that, in between filing this piece, and it being published, the Andrews govt did cancel the outsourcing of Safe Schools to LaTrobe, and have drawn it back into the department, for remodelling.
Hi Guy. You say, “the Andrews government is letting a whole middle area fall through: the grassroots social, where people can be enabled by the state, not subject to its marketisation, or direct control by its apparatuses”, and offer health, education and urban services as examples of such enablers in one of your comments. Where is the money to come from to pay for additional services in these and other such areas? And assuming your answer is ‘by increasing tax receipts’, won’t this be a self-defeating political gift to the right (both the centre right and any new hard right formation)?
well, we’re running a $3 billion surplus at the moment. this is part of the split im describing – centre-right types doing the economics, and making the business case, the left doing social policy which involves a lot of control. the missing middle is high profile enabling social policy – medical care and centres, urban improvement, vocational education, etc etc. i think a bit of the surplus could got to targeted programmes.
Thanks for that reply, Guy. But are you sure about that $3 billion figure? The last thing I saw from a week ago was that the projected Vic surplus had been ‘slashed’ by $1.2B for additional ‘wage’ expenses, bringing it down to just $1.7B (although Treasurer Pallas claims those additional expenses were to provide for more “police, teachers and nursing staff” – so they might have already got your memo, haha). NB: I’m referring to this article – http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/victorias-budget-slashed-by-rising-wage-bill-20161213-gta5wh.html – which does note however that sustaining Vic’s enviable budgetary sweet spot all depends on it hitting no (not entirely unlikely) economic setbacks, that might result in a painful fall off in stamp duty revenues, etc.
Even so, would ‘high profile social policy’ spending of every dollar of that $1.7B likely really be enough to make a difference to the Vic ALP’s electoral prospects confronting a populism-themed voter rebellion (let alone a regular centre right ‘tax and spend’ political counter-assault)? I do admire your political optimism, but have recently learned to respect the alt-right’s genius for leveraging discontent. And while I’m totally down with your point about the split (the ALP progressives and neo-liberals really being two sides of the same coin) I just can’t see how that is bridged with electorally important effect by a mere billion dollars or so of even high profile society-sustaining spending. You’re right that both side of the split are on the nose electorally, but I suspect that mere association with either side may be more toxic than money alone can buy (check Hillary).
But these points of detail are really a little beside the larger point I guess I was trying to make. At some stage, most likely sooner rather than later, tax receipts must slip below a level that can sustain viable civil society simply due to to a combination of Western economic decline and (consequent) anti-statist narrative onslaughts from the wider right. We read today in Crikey for example that the Australia Institute diagnoses that we do indeed have a revenue problem after all (surprise!), and that all we have to do is start gently increasing tax revenues as a proportion of GDP. I seriously wonder if they have any notion of how gently the wider right will react to that? (Thinking Steven King on ‘Disco Inferno’).
“Denialism becomes a form of cultural class resistance…”
There’s a lot to that. I was remarking to Adelaide friends over for the week (from where I hail also) that the divide between inner and outer Melbourne seems so stark to me. It’s like 2 different groups of ingredients making the one doughnut: the jam and the dough (*sigh* I wish I could write like you, Guy). It’s frustrating, because Melbourne is so proud of its inner (world’s most liveable city and all that) yet its outer is being developed to look and feel nothing like it. Why? Inner-city smugness? So the outer responds by destroying that to which it is inevitably compared?
I think the issues which need to be examined are being ignored. We need a deep social discussion on: The description of the our political spectrum as two dimensional, which it isn’t. A examination of the party system and the ability of politicians to be more accountable to their constituents as opposed to their allegiance to their party.
The not so secret great disparity in wealth distribution and how that can be reversed. The general voter is becoming more aware of the vast discrepancy between the average income and the obscene wealth grab of the elite few.
Perhaps Guy Rundle might broach the question as to how anyone can morally justify an individual in society gaining ten thousand times more than the average Joe Blow.
We need to delve deeper into some of these subterranean problems and issues.
It’s an interesting conundrum, but I think the pressing issues are out of the hands of the state Government (457 visa issues, overall immigration rate outstripping infrastructure spend) those levers rest firmly with the Feds.
The CFA issue has done them no favours, but mostly in electorates that tend not to vote Labor.
Overall the Andrews Government is reminscient of bizzaro progressive Kennet govt. After the referred to committee, going nowhere Libs, the minor authoritarian we’re going to do stuff streak looks appealing by comparison.
I think how the Latrobe Valley plays out will be more interesting in the broader sense than some nimby issues around the level crossings.
Enough have been completed now that people are realising it’s been well overdue and makes a fundamental difference.
How does that old song go, “the working class, can kiss my arse, I got the foreman job at last!”?
Grundle persists with his progressive phantasm as if it is a real, living breathing boy rather than a doddering, sclerotic bunch of resentful trots & worse.
Guy. Having briefly worked in the car industry in Victoria I think you may have a point. The outer industrial north of Melbourne (Broadmeadows, Dallas, Campbellfield) and Northern Geelong used to be the ALP heartland. Let’s see what happens when the full consequences of the industry’s close are felt.
However, Victoria has always been the most resistance to reactionary conservatism. We have often been the most ‘progressive’ states and often led the way on public health and safety regardless if a Liberal or Labor government was in change (e.g. compulsory seatbelts in cars). Victorians are naturally wary of the hard-right, e.g in the 2010 election Victoria recorded its highest 2PP ALP vote on record, and in 2013 Tony Abbott only picked up two seats.
The last time Victoria was devastated by a recession and we voted a Liberal government into power (Jeff Kennett it 1992), they campaigned on ‘economically rational’ structural economic and IR reform. But Jeff was still moderate on many social issues, especially by today’s standards.
I still believe that ‘hard right’ reactionary policies find it hard to gain traction in Victoria. One Nation polled 1.81% in the Senate in 2016, the lowest of all states. I’d love to see where your 10% figure comes from.
But, I agree that the joyful destruction of the car industry by the Federal Liberal Government will create an opportunity for political change.
The 10% figure? See William Bowe’s article in today’s edition of Crikey.
I would take that %10 figure with a grain of salt. It is from a commissioned poll and is wildly different to Galaxy/Newspoll that was done a few weeks earlier.
Great piece, apart from some facts about the ‘Trump alt-right’..
Maybe the left-out/left-behind (=alt-right) are just slow learners.
A popular majority is not necessary to win a marginal seats campaign. Organised labour has known this ..forever.
Trump won by 40,000 votes..
HRC lost by having the 2.6 million popular vote surplus in the wrong seats.
Hardly any sort of revolt, Revolution..or uprising.
Trumps vote was the lowest red vote for three elections.
But, he is soooo good at marketing. Spin and narrative changes for every audience.
Alt-right have redefined lies and lying.
Newspeak has arrived!
As for the articulate left controlling the media, if only that were true.
Another populism which serves to divide and take advantage of those who trust others to deliver a believable ‘truth’.
Sadly many crickey pieces are displaying some of these populist narratives, going with’the wisdom of others’ rather than discovering a better(unpopular) narrative.
For example: all large Texas cities went blue(for HRC!) but there are more in rural centres away from pollsters who took Texas red..
Same for those other ‘swing states’ (ie. Marginals)
You think HRC would not have been there if the polls hadn’t suggested she was comfortable.
The alt-right revolt is a great narrative, but the facts (and numbers) do not support any shift ..in fact the reverse. But the gerrymander of the electoral colleges is a big impediment for consistent reasoned policy. Pork barrelling and wild promises are clearly more effective.
Gary,
Basically you are saying that Trump didn’t win the election: Rather, Hillary won, but got sucker-punched by GOP gerrymandering resulting in a ‘technical’ (read illegitimate) loss.
Well, heck, why not do this diagnosis properly, and add Russian cyber-subterfuge with FBI complicity and a truck load of alt-right fake news into the mix?
Here’s why. The fundamental problem with this frankly sorry narrative is that it can never explain why the Democrats should have won in the first place. It merely assumes it, and then claims the Democrats were cheated of a win they already owned (i.e. instead of one they properly earned by completely overwhelming a total dirtbag).
But, actually, the Democratic political machine of course knew exactly how gerrymandered the system was going into the election (Wall Street after all pays only for the best advisors money can buy). Instead, the fact is, they simply had no answer to the charge that they were ultimately defending the status quo in a moment of national crisis. (It doesn’t matter that the crisis wasn’t real. That’s dirtbag politics.)
And so, to make the point, the status quo brought on a crisis. Middle America yelled, “Trumps. We win!” Crisis solved.
The moral is no-one wants their vote taken for granted. Saying Trump didn’t win the election misunderstands the moral lesson the electorate is meaning to teach.
Not at all..
Better played, by better strategists, who ‘know’ their market.
Unless you can call most deceptive advertising ‘cheating’..buyer beware.
Voter beware.
The system as it is, is not ‘fair’
Neither is business..
However, the revolution by alt-right. The left-outs and left behinds is again in the advertising noise rather than by the numbers.
Now more than ever, perception is the reality.
Win minds and hearts don’t matter.
So, what is the Australian narrative?
Tolerance and lack of it has been unleashed by Brandis(entitled to be a bigot)
Anything goes with tax
Environment? not our (generations) problem
But keep the price of petrol low..
5% of fishers and shooters is enough to swing a marginal so bring in rapid fire shotguns..
Stick to the issues.
As for HRC, get the votes in the places that count!
Ask Al Gore and Kim Beasley about that…
“Climate change, having beaten back denialism for a while, is now being resisted on a variant basis, unspoken: that science is “their” thing, the tool of the smart people, a means of dictating power. Denialism becomes a form of cultural class resistance.”
Hear hear!
On this particular front, I feel a big factor is the “””response””” to climate change. Everything ends up boiling down to increased prices and not much action. The boldest action Australia has taken against climate change is a tax. What is someone not convinced our own productive forces will kill us all to make of something like an ETS?
If one was unconvinced, they’d find no greater comfort than the actions of governments. If climate change is real why aren’t we drastically changing society to deal with the new reality?
There are many reasons people choose to deny that it is real. The lack of any plan out of it is very unhelpful though.
Good point on the act of cultural class resistance, that’s probably the best description I’ve read so far.
On the whole, I’d say the Vic gov is doing a hell of a job building billions of dollars of infrastructure which I reckon is playing a good part in driving the state’s full time jobs figures -but they had better consider a signature project which services the rural areas to extend Melbourne’s growth statewide, focussing on Traralgon and Morwell and the industrial outer suburbs like Broady as well.
The CFA and skyrail (which is good governance, but bad PR) issues have been bubbling away and Labor could get mugged, but isn’t one nation cannibalising the liberal vote more than any? Hell, the Greens are swallowing Liberal votes in Melbourne!
As for One Nation, the new recruitment drive for police will hopefully put many people at ease if it’s not too late. My money is on that once people think the major parties have been frightened and changed enough by the kicking voters give them, One Nation will have fulfilled it’s promise and their vote will plateau (at least in Vic.)
I think assessments of the current political and social climate as one of the right’s ascendancy thing largely miss the point, it’s thinking through a purely political lens that has driven voters away. People are looking for whoever has real solutions and can actually deliver them, that’s what our elected representatives are for! It does, however, remain to be seen which side has the best rallying cry and who can restore voter trust faster. The battle will rage for a while, I reckon.
More often than not, the Herald Sun is actually less conservative and more reasonable than The Australian, I’ll use that as my yardstick. Maybe I have my left-leaning head stuck in the crap inner-city beach sand of Melbourne, but I still have faith in not a progressive (because that term is dismissive and actually sounds like cancer), but a balanced Victoria.
Hahaha, great post! There really are some gems in Crikey comments. I think balance is certainly key. I’d suggest Australians are crying out for centrist government but they aren’t getting it in many places. Let’s keep in mind that no matter what happens, pushing too far one way inevitably leads to a push back.
Thanks for writing this Piece Guy. I am really enjoying all of this post-Trump where-to for progressive politics discussion and analysis on Crikey. I think it’s a matter of working through it all slowly and not rushing to any major conclusions just yet.
Like elites and neoliberalism , progressives might be a term we ought put to one side for now as it seems like anyone left of Anders Breivik could be called progressive these days.
How about Centre-ist for Vic. Labor as the Right is pretty crowded and there’s not much left of anything that represents the Left.
As for a decade of the Right in power if Dan don’t watch out, I doubt it. We’ve already had our taste of Trumpish Brexitism with the recent Tony Abbott Experiment nationally and the not so long ago Campbell Newman Experience in Qld.
The righturds winning elections recently offer a similar mix of three word slogans ,appeals to fear and prejudice and a promise them anything/it’s a return to the good old days spiel. Tony and Cam couldn’t deliver on those promises and neither can Trump or Brexit. The wheels will fall off the populist bandwagon soon enough.
Of course the centre should start looking leftwards and address the ridiculous inequality that disturbs the natives so much but they’ve abandoned that crusade and are probably content to wait their turn.
The idea that the progs control the media flows and the realm of debate is a line that Gollum might use but we know that simply isn’t so. It was difficult to continue reading after that howler !
http://www.smh.com.au/queensland/andy-semple-withdraws-as-one-nation-candidate-for-currumbin-over-tweet-20161220-gtexeo.html
^ Is than an example of the sort of real person the left is supposed to be paying more attention to now? No thanks. Let’s not get too carried away.
Ok. I’m confused. If social issues are the downfall of progressive governments then why do the federal liberals getting voted back in when all they’ve done is bang on about 18c and culture wars? Why is this good for one and not the other?