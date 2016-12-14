Yes, we need to introduce congestion pricing. Here's how to do it.
The key is to not let the perfect become the enemy of the good.
Dec 14, 2016
The key is to not let the perfect become the enemy of the good.
We have to do something about traffic.
Powered by Taboola
6 thoughts on “Yes, we need to introduce congestion pricing. Here’s how to do it. ”
Sounds like an emissions trading scheme?
Economists – good ones, anyway – do not think it fair that poor people should be hardest hit by congestion pricing. Rather, they acknowledge that any validity of their views on fairness follows from their citizenship, not from their profession, so they have no more (or less) merit than those of the next person. So good economists do not typically share their own views on fairness when they write as economists. (And yes, the implications of the contrapositive hold: the Gittinses and Dennises of the world who do happily bang on about fairness when writing as self-declared professionals are not, IMO, good economists.)
I can never understand the discussion around distance-based road pricing. Why penalise outer-suburban and rural people for driving long distances? They don’t have much in the way of alternatives such as PT.
London and Singapore’s road pricing scheme hits congestion where traffic is heaviest, right in the city (provided alternatives are provided in the form of PT and/or freight rail, otherwise it is just an exercise in revenue raising).
Things go to a person who can afford them, rather than a person who wants it more in any sort of raw sense.
“Want” ? Are you sure you don’t mean “need” ?
Poorer people tend to live further out.
It’s not just that. Poorer people also tend to have more need for vehicles and much less flexibility to change their routines due to multiple part-time jobs, shift-work, single parent families, etc.
If only there were some other way to impact congestion. Like, say, reducing the number of people in a given area ?
Tell me more about your depopulation scheme! sounds …frightening.
Incentivising people to live somewhere other than one of the big capital cities is frightening ?
I assure you that even in towns of only ten thousand people, they still have electricity, running water and internet.