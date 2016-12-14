Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Dec 14, 2016

We have to do something about traffic.

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Yes, we need to introduce congestion pricing. Here’s how to do it. 

  1. phonakins

    Sounds like an emissions trading scheme?

  2. Decorum

    Economists – good ones, anyway – do not think it fair that poor people should be hardest hit by congestion pricing. Rather, they acknowledge that any validity of their views on fairness follows from their citizenship, not from their profession, so they have no more (or less) merit than those of the next person. So good economists do not typically share their own views on fairness when they write as economists. (And yes, the implications of the contrapositive hold: the Gittinses and Dennises of the world who do happily bang on about fairness when writing as self-declared professionals are not, IMO, good economists.)

  3. Raaraa

    I can never understand the discussion around distance-based road pricing. Why penalise outer-suburban and rural people for driving long distances? They don’t have much in the way of alternatives such as PT.

    London and Singapore’s road pricing scheme hits congestion where traffic is heaviest, right in the city (provided alternatives are provided in the form of PT and/or freight rail, otherwise it is just an exercise in revenue raising).

  4. drsmithy

    Things go to a person who can afford them, rather than a person who wants it more in any sort of raw sense.

    “Want” ? Are you sure you don’t mean “need” ?

    Poorer people tend to live further out.

    It’s not just that. Poorer people also tend to have more need for vehicles and much less flexibility to change their routines due to multiple part-time jobs, shift-work, single parent families, etc.

    If only there were some other way to impact congestion. Like, say, reducing the number of people in a given area ?

    1. Jason Murphy

      Tell me more about your depopulation scheme! sounds …frightening.

      1. drsmithy

        Incentivising people to live somewhere other than one of the big capital cities is frightening ?

        I assure you that even in towns of only ten thousand people, they still have electricity, running water and internet.

