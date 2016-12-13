Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Australia

Dec 13, 2016

'You feel powerless': Centrelink bullies are welfare collection cheats

Former Centrelink clients are being harassed for made-up debts from six years ago.

Sally Whyte — Journalist

Sally Whyte

Journalist

Centrelink office

Human Services Minister Alan Tudge told A Current Affair last week that people who owed debts to Centrelink could end up in jail, but the government’s new automated computer system chasing welfare debts makes a basic mistake that is leading people to believe they have been unfairly targeted.

7 comments

Leave a comment

7 thoughts on “‘You feel powerless’: Centrelink bullies are welfare collection cheats 

  1. paddy

    Good piece Sally.
    The sheer, vicious bastardry of this latest policy leaves me lost for words.
    It would be good if the Labor/Greens/Ind started asking some tough questions of the Minister in both the media and in Parliament.

  2. AR

    The problem with welfare payments is that the poor are insufficiently suffering ergo, make it harder.

  3. bushby jane

    Pity they don’t scrutinise pollies’ perks in such a manner, they seem to be forever ‘over claiming’ their ‘entitlements’.

  4. Pamela

    As a newly retired person applying for an aged pension at Centrelink , I am new in this game. So far the online system has failed because the Centrelink officer failed to tick all boxes- this took 2 visits to to the office to correct. Yesterday I received a letter telling me that I had left Australia in August and not returned!!!! Extraordinary as I had not been overseas this year and am clearly here as I am visiting their offices.
    I have been told that it could be months before my first payment- tough for those on their uppers.
    Applying for Centrelink aged pension is a full time job.

    1. Lee Tinson

      I have never successfully logged on to any government website.

  5. Isabelle Guaran

    Brilliant article Sally. I’m currently being called by Dun and Bradstreet and asked for $6000. No timeframe has been given and no explanation of how this happened. I ended my disability support pension seven years ago because I entered the workforce and although I was still entitled to them, I didn’t need them. The D&B employees have threatened to garnish my wages if I don’t pay $6000 but can’t explain why I owe this. I know they can’t do this but thinking of them threatening other disabled people who may not be informed of their rights scares and upsets me. I hope this article gains momentum – the stress that this must be putting people through is just not right.

  6. Peter Hamish

    It does n’t matter whether it’s Murray Goulburn unscrupulously demanding money back from farmers with regards to payments, or Woolworths demanding sling -money from suppliers to help meet a million dollar profit shortfall, or Centrelink demanding ridiculously unidentifiable money from the most impoverished and disadvantaged in the community. The Corporatocracy within which we live, has only one function. To rob us blind. Good on Wilkie for his courage and sense of justice.

