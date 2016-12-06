Dear Angry White Men: HTFU, you're not the victims
The longing for victimhood that preoccupies the right reflects not merely an attempt to distract from the realities of power, but a basic lack of resilience among older white males.
You may have missed it, if you’re not a Sunshine Coast self-funded retiree and thus The Australian‘s core readership, but that newspaper recently ran an article, presumably seriously, accusing the Human Rights Commission of “failing older white men”. The content of the piece — by Hedley Lamarr of MH370 fame — or the dramatis wingnutae populating it isn’t particularly important, so much as the sentiment behind it: the desperate longing by angry white men for the status of victims.
Victimhood is the one thing that white males have never been able to have, because the privilege that we have enjoyed for most of the last millennium, and which to a large degree we still enjoy — the privilege means that economically, socially, culturally, being a white male gives you an advantage over everyone else, that means that society, even in 2016, is still structured to meet your desires — has precluded us from it. We’re at the top of the privilege hierarchy, but suddenly many of us are coveting the bottom, craving victimhood, anxious to possess the one thing that the less privileged have always had a more authentic claim to.
This sense of victimhood has, of course, been absorbed by the broader right, even if much of the grievance that fuels working-class white anger — for example, that society no longer props up male-dominated sectors like heavy manufacturing and agriculture like it used to — is at odds with the laissez faire economics espoused by many on the right. But it fits the culture wars the right enjoys pursuing perfectly — to portray themselves as targets of progressive persecution. In the culture wars mindset, gender or racial equality, non-discrimination toward LGBTI people, efforts to prevent domestic violence, exercising basic civility or having regard to actual evidence are forms of “elite” warfare on ordinary, authentic, commonsense, hardworking white males.
A Chanticleer column today by the usually reliable Tony Boyd illustrates how pervasive this martyrdom mindset is: Liberal Party think tank analyst Andrew Bragg — formerly of the big bank front group the Financial Services Council (FSC) — seriously claims that business is being outgunned in policy debate by anti-business think tanks and groups. Who is in this vast army of “anti-business” groups on the march across the land? Unions, for one — OK, fair enough. The Australia Institute. Left-wing, yes — but anti-business? OK, a matter for debate. Greenpeace, GetUp — OK, we can see where he’s coming from. The Grattan Institute, Labor think tanks, the ACTU — wait, go back a second, so the resolutely centrist advocate of economic reform, the Grattan Institute, is “anti-business”? Apparently.
And, unsurprisingly for a former FSC hack, Bragg thinks Industry Super Australia is “anti-business” as well. That’s despite industry super being half controlled by, um, business — and industry super funds being far bigger investors in Australian infrastructure than the retail super funds Bragg used to spruik for at the FSC — indeed, who purchased Ausgrid from the NSW government after Treasurer Scott Morrison blocked private foreign bids? Industry super funds … I guess there’s no better way to show you’re anti-business than to buy privatised assets, right?
Oh, and maybe Boyd verballed him, but Bragg also throws in “international campaigns against business by Thomas Piketty and Joseph Stiglitz”, whatever they are. In the “pro-business” camp, Bragg places just his own outfit, the IPA and the Centre for Independent Studies, made to look like Custer and his men fighting a desperate battle against the Sioux.
Let’s leave aside that this skips the relentless advocacy for business by News Corp and The Australian Financial Review itself, and the tens of millions of dollars spent (wasted) every year by business buying “independent modelling” from economic consulting firms confecting arguments for self-interested policies; here’s the policy arm of the party in power in Canberra portraying itself as the hapless victim of “anti-business” warfare. The only thing missing was the portrayal of union officials and the ferals at Greenpeace as “elite”.
The utter stupidity of Bragg’s claim isn’t really the point — it’s how it reveals the desperate search for victimhood that now preoccupies the right, even when they’re in power. This might merely be a diversionary tactic, of course — what better way to delegitimise your enemies than to co-opt a worldview that portrays them as elites determined to crush common sense — but it’s deeper than this. Because, yes, there has been mild readjustment in society and the economy that means white males are a little less privileged than we were before, that curbs reflexive discrimination against women and non-white and non-heterosexual people, that applies to us — albeit only a little more — the basic standards that we purport to apply to everyone else.
And as it turns out, despite portraying ourselves as thick-skinned, rugged individualists, as the action heroes of human civilisation, many of us are a bunch of whining sooks furious our massive advantage has been reduced by 10%. As it turns out, to aptly borrow from Dad’s Army, we don’t like it up us. We’re sore losers when we’ve barely lost anything — in fact, society is richer, more prosperous, safer and, damn it, simply more enjoyable for everyone, without old white males dominating everything. We still have no idea, not the faintest clue, what it’s like to be a real victim, to be someone on the receiving end of discrimination, injustice, abuse, violence, harassment — all of which we’re often the ones dishing out.
The only reasonable response to this desperate search for victimhood is exactly what white men have long been advising everyone else who ever complained: harden the fuck up and show a small fraction of the resilience that generations of women, indigenous people, non-white people, the disabled, and LGBTI people have needed because of us.
44 thoughts on “Dear Angry White Men: HTFU, you’re not the victims”
Outstanding piece!
Well, that was a joy to read. Can this be taught in schools?
Seriously? Hedley Lamarr? Is that a joke, a non-de-plume. Hedley Lamarr was a character in a Mel Brooks movie, I think Blazing Saddles in fact.
How appropriate, he was a whingy whiny well-to-do in BS as well. Ha ha ha!
No doubt though, it all went down hill when they outlawed slavery, I told them it would lead to trouble, then wimmin wanting out of the kitchen and/or bedroom. World’s gone to hell I tell yas.
It would be funny if it wasn’t true. As Charlie Brown would say, ‘Sigh!’
I liked Hedley in Blazing Saddles – the highlight of an otherwise ordinary career?
Surely we should refer to him as “Hedy Lamarr” at every opportunity?
That’s Hedley! 🙂
Harvey Korman played Dr Montague in High Anxiety opposite Chloris Leachman as the hilarious Nurse Diesel, and Count de Monet in History of the World Part I, which was one of Brooks’ more hit-and-miss offerings.
Great article Bernard…well done.
The IPA get really pissed off if they are not winning handsomely, poor little cry babies.
Hmm! the sans culottes of the French revolution, the American war of independence, the Magna Carta, The Bolshevik revolution all fought for and won by the
” generations of women, indigenous people, non-white people, the disabled, and LGBTI people” not the resilient “failing older white men” so who should “harden the fuck up and show a small fraction of the resilience “????
We’re so used to privilege and entitlements that we even think we’re entitled to victimhood 😉
Good one Bernard!
As John Lydon put it, I have always been covered by the ‘no blacks, no Irish, no dogs’ clause.
As generalisations go, “angry” older white men” is a pretty good one. We can always rely on BK for a good splash of self flagellation when the opportunity arises.
yeah but you should see the other guy Mike
The odd thing about the right-ist groups you’ve identified, is they all claim to represent ‘freedom’ but seem intent on limiting the freedom of everyone else. I’m a white Anglo Protestant male born in Sydney’s north shore in the 1960’s. I’ve always felt quite fortunate. Letting other people have more choices does not make me feel threatened.
Actually, the privileged have made a pretty effective pitch for victimhood for years in this part of the world – Tall Poppy Syndrome was made up to let people weep into their single malts at how tough they have it.
“It may be lonely at the top but it’s a bitch at the bottom” (Johnson, Jamey.)
Well said Decorum. I always argue against anyone who invokes the bullshit of the ‘tall poppy syndrome’. Oh diddums, is the initial thrust of my argument, followed by logic and rational critical analysis.
Well said, BK! The hypocrisy of this cohort exposes a complete selfishness or lack of generosity at its core.
Wooo! It’s lucky I work from home because I’m standing on my chair punching the air and whooping right now. I love it when BK lets loose.
Is it really a longing for victimhood or is it grief for the continuing loss of the past lifestyle and culture?
Well said. What a bunch of entitled whiners.
While the real sufferers want to be called ‘survivors’ and emphasise their resilience and strength, the elites (the actual elites, not the made-up ones) whinge about how they’re ‘victims’!
Surely the victimhood is in facing the spectre that they may have to share?
This is fair enough as an attack on certain right-wing outfits, but to generalise it to old white males is absurd – there are scads of victimised white males all over – who do you think voted for Trump – just other old white male billionaires?
Also boys, wake up to a world in which well off white men cannot sleep in the backseat and still expect to be the driver of everything. I thought the worst enemy of business was business itself – immoral or amoral board members who don’t investigate balance sheets, complaints, etc, but pocket the cheques; managers who don’t like ‘bad news’, middle managers who comply and manage up; poor policy on dealing with clients; competitive remuneration systems that put the client last, and more. The folks who call any of that out are not undermining business, just stating the truth.
You’ve just described News Corp’s editorial strategy perfectly. The current supposed backlash against political correctness I believe will ultimately fall apart or at least lead to severe disappointment for its hardcore proponents, because they fail to realise most people aren’t politically correct as a result of coercion — they are politically correct because they are reasonable human beings. It’s genuine civility and respect for others. In today’s world, most people don’t have some suppressed urge to speak out against gays/immigrants/women. Even if all the 18C’s and supposedly left-wing institutions of Australia are eliminated, most people will still view homophobia and bigotry as detestable. They might get some temporary wins when it comes to laws and institutions, but good luck changing social attitudes.
Excellent, thankyou Bernard and all commentators. Off to read Helen now. Bye
What bothers me with this kind of rebuttal is it generalises and demonises. It picks the ludicrous extremes of a position and rightly mocks it, but doesn’t really engage in any argument with elements of an opposing stance which has some uncomfortable truth to it.
JoeF – Any hint on what those “uncomfortable truths” of the overentitled might be? Meanwhile, I need my chimney cleaned – got a spare 10yr old handy?
And that cotton needs a’pickin fo de boll weevil gits it.
Business wants to make money without being regulated, doesn’t want to pay tax, to hire and fire at will, to determine wages, conditions and work hours on a “take it or leave it” basis, to crush unions. It doesn’t be bothered by ‘externalities’ like fair work, the environment, the need to address climate change, planning regulations, anti discrimination laws and so forth. Anyone who disagrees with this is ‘anti business’.
But the gods have ever demanded thus…
The angry old white males are voting for the people who retrenched them, exported, abolished or automated their jobs, wound back their job security and prospects and are screw them if they find themselves sick or unemployed. And the political wing of their persecutors says “look over there – elites! Look over there – brown people on boats! Look over there- welfare bludgers!”
And so the angry old white males vote for more of the same.
Steve you callously overlook how hard it is to see clearly when you’ve poked yourself in the eye with a blunt stick, or nailed your head to the coffee table or taken one for the team up with a hockey stick up the backdoor with not a skerrick of butter to smooth the way! You’ve forgotten how hard white boys belted themselves to appear tougher than their old white dads. Victimhood is a mantle slowly assembled thru hours of self flagellation so as to convince yourself it is genuine.
What a ridiculous spray, BK. What a generous serving of outlandish generalisation.
Look, the shattered and jobless guys down at the “Mens’ Shed”(where are the “Women’s Kitchens,” by the way? Oh that’s right, that would be sexist and patronising) never HAD any fucking power. Their whole lives they never had any power.
They were not Rupert Murdoch, or Donald Trump or Kerry Packer. They were shitkickers – all their lives – and now they don’t even have any shit to kick.
And guess what? Not all of them are racist and sexist either.
This article is like a Lefty parody of a Miranda Devine piece.
…coz the shit kicked back?
Graham R, I may be reading between the lines, but I don’t think those people who actually really and truly are doing it tough are the ones doing the whinging, and therefore the butt of BK’s piece. I certainly read it as being an attack on the obviously privileged seeking to out themselves as downtrodden battlers. Look no further than Malcolm Turnbull complaining about the elites, Andrew Bolt’s every utterance etc, the poor poor IPA who never get anything printed in the papers, the poor Business Council saying how tough it is to import barrels of single malt and bill it to the public company etc.
I may have misread the piece, but I suggest it is more likely that you did.
I hate how widespread the implication of these sorts of articles that gay men don’t count as ‘men’.
So the article acknowledges discrimination faced by the LGBTI community, but men can’t be discriminated against? So what, gay men aren’t real men? Is that the point made here?
Interesting piece BK but it would have been more convincing if it weren’t so obvious that you have had to write it to cover up your real neolib monomania against protectionism, public health, the common weal & general decency.
You’ve outed me, AR – yes, I only wrote this as a kind of emotional figleaf deployed against all the policies I know deep down are good for us, but for my own perverse neoliberal reasons rail against.
Hate it when I get caught out like that.
After exposure to government back bench bluster on mainstream media my depression is relieved after reading this “essay”. Thank you Bernard Keane, my sense of hopelessness is relieved by clarity and optimism.
There are many white males who have little power. Forty years of misguided economic policy, in which the federal government systematically spends too little into the private sector to satisfy households’ desires to work and save, have done a lot of damage to people of all races.
Good of you to point this out in writing.
The sad thing is that EVERYONE is better off in a more equal world, as more and more neutral studies are showing – often to the researchers’ surprise.
So they are just going to have to get used to it because it will become the norm, more and more, which is I guess why they fell they have to deny more and more reality.
In summary. It is OK to dump on a specific race / gender subset, as long as the dumper honestly believes the subset’s past or present is egregious enough. On this basis, maybe Hitler could be excused on the Jewish question. Or Miranda Devine on the vegan question.
Nope, I reckon that going after a subset of people is never justified. Identifying and promoting generalisations about members of the subset is the very core of racism and sexism, and I doubt there’s any upside.
Just the ones in power. Which seems a reasonable subset of them. But overall you would have to say old white males have had it pretty good at any level.