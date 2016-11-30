Rundle: Trump is the end of the left as we know it
The progressive class lacks the numbers to enforce its will, and is being hubristic about its power to dictate social policy and control institutions indefinitely.
Private rites of magic send
The temple prostitutes to sleep;
All the literati keep
An imaginary friend.
— Auden, The Fall of Rome
This period we’re living through may be an epochal moment. One of the things that may make it epochal is that it’s a period when it’s now impossible how to tell what’s epochal or not. Donald Trump’s victory in the US may well be joined by the victory of Marine Le Pen as president of France in 2017. If that occurs, then Europe has effectively fallen. If Geert Wilders also wins in the Netherlands, then liberal social democracy in northern Europe could successively fall to nativist social democracy (as it has partially in Denmark and Finland).
But what is most damning is that even if this doesn’t happen, if Le Pen falls short, it is not because of any triumph by liberalism or social democracy, but simply because we have managed to round up enough people to defend what truly is, against the mixture of genuine, illusory and noxious promises offered by the right. There is no contest between two great programs to transform society. Progressives are now the conservatives, defending the gains they’ve made since the 1960s.
Quite possibly, even if Le Pen were to get in, she, Trump and others would come to grief very quickly. Large parts of their program are illusory. They promise economic revival, through archaic re-industrialisation, in Western economies that are on the cusp of mass automation. They promise an easy re-establishment of borders, in a world where everyone watches the Kardashians on their smartphones and can hop a plane, a bus, a train to get out of whatever hellhole/backwater they’re in. And so on.
But even if they fail, they will be able to make the same boast as short-lived democratic socialist regimes: we changed things. The possibility, the probability I think, is that the global rise of the nationalist right represents not a permutation of left-right struggles but the ruling off of the liberal era, and the beginning of a period of explicit class struggle between the progressive class (i.e. the knowledge class) and the wider group outside of it, and excluded from it. Rights-based progressivism and universalism is “natural” to the progressive class (which is why I’m using the term for the knowledge class); it is their defining ideology. More local, communal and parochial forms of connection, loyalty and ethics are embedded in the life of the rest, because they are actively excluded from the power and accumulation that global interconnection, and being embedded within it, provides.
The progressive class have, until recently, been winning a lot of battles. So much so that, as your correspondent noted, the neoconservative right, the three-decades formation of free-market economics and conservative traditional values, was on the ropes. Universalist progressive values were spreading into wider areas of the population. Attitudes to sexuality were one example. Right up to the 1980s, a hefty slice of the non-knowledge class was opposed to the legalisation, much less cultural equalisation of homosexuality; it remained a crime in New South Wales until ludicrously late, thanks to the obdurance of the NSW Labor Right (“you don’t put the petrol where the oil goes” remarked Johnno Johnson, NSW Right consigliere, and noted sexologist, of male homosexuality; his views on Sapphism are not recorded, thank God). The collapse of such attitudes, and the flow-on all the way to strong support for same-sex marriage, showed the spread of universal values, and humanist equality.
But at the same time, as your correspondent noted, it was wrong to assume this was the spread of the total commitment to universalism; the strong support for regimes such as mandatory detention demonstrate that case (and it is further illustrated by David Marr’s write-up of Australian social attitudes in The Guardian). For people from the progressive class, borders, communities and close loyalty are superseded by the abstract morality of rights. For people outside that class, it’s the reverse. The latter position allows such people to be indifferent to great cruelty to refugees; the former position allows progressive class people to be indifferent to real experience of people who feel that their life-worlds are disappearing. Much of this of course was due to economic globalisation, and the left opposed its worst aspects. But because an economic internationalism was buried deep in the left (as a half-remembered Marxism), genuine notions of place, localisation, borders, protection, etc were not advanced — and the centre-left abandoned them altogether.
My presumption was that the power of the progressive class in the West would continue to expand, as the economy became more information- and automation-driven, and that their values would dominate; and that the numbers and anger of the excluded would rise until there was a confrontation. I did not expect, as few did, that a pushback from the excluded would happen so forcefully, so soon, or that it would serve as a release of energy for so many people as it has.
What did one miss, in not seeing that coming? In my case — I’ll keep this brief — it was a lack of full faith in my own politics, which have for decades been drawn to the idea that any politics on the left must draw from the idea that humans are constituted by a specific and materially instantiated nature, and that it is only from the needs arising from that nature that a politics of human realisation can spring. It seemed to me that the idea that everyone should have a right to a life that included friendship, connection, love, meaningful work/activity, etc, all implied certain biases: towards fixed, though reciprocal communities, moral bias towards close others as the necessary content of love, and so on.
But that sort of idea, which had dwelt within socialism for more than a century, was, among the progressive class, coming apart by the 1980s. Universal human rights liberalism was being fused with social constructionism, the idea that there was no complex and specific human nature. These ideas arose, to a degree, from the way in which new media reshaped the world for a specific group, but they were presented as simple and defined truth. With the rise of global “free” trade in the ’90s, and the coming of the digital era, the progressive class became not a group external to the economy, but at the centre of economic and state power. They ceased to advance their values through argument and petitioning, but through embedding them in cultural and institutional power. Since such values aren’t “true” or even internally coherent, they have now met with massive resistance — and since there was no communal, grounded politics of the left on offer, much of it has taken the form of the right. Since the genuine moral claims of oppressed races, genders and groups have been advanced with an identity politics that often seeks to negate the cultural being of those outside of it, much of the pushback has been conducted in the language and form of that identity politics.
Some of this pushback is here to stay, I think. The spurious politics of free trade, the shell game whereby the aggregate advantage of a nation from free trade is held to extend to everyone within that nation, I’m pretty sure that’s over. The idea that we shouldn’t be concerned with people in the next street to us, their employment, their conditions, their life-continuity, because, averaging over all our streets, people are doing better — that is such an abstract, lifeless, unreflective view of human existence that it will no longer fly on its own. The free trade era that began with the “new Right” of the 1980s could be seen as a continuation of communist internationalism, brought into being by the 1917 revolution, with reduced aims. If — if — that is a useful picture, then this moment is not an interruption, but the end of a century.
How much of the resistance to other stuff — to the widespread perception, often exaggerated, that social and cultural life is increasingly dominated by the progressive class dictating ways of acting, being and thinking — will persist remains to be seen. It depends partly on whether such moves will continue with the blithe self-assurance that such ideas are simply “correct” and must be enforced. If so, then things may get very nasty indeed. Many of the universal values that people have accepted and agreed to could be rolled back, since they would be so thoroughly identified with the antagonistic progressive class.
To a degree, I think that has started to occur. The progressive class certainly lacks the numbers to enforce its will, and is being hubristic about its power to dictate social policy and control institutions indefinitely. Take something like Safe Schools, back in the news. If you create a political-institutional structure in which an explicit value system/program can be pumped into every school in a state, don’t be surprised if the right later uses the structures you have established to promote a program called, say, “Traditional Values”, advocating tolerance, but defining heterosexuality as normal, and even preferred. What comeback would you then have to such a move? On what grounds could the legitimacy of its process be criticised? If one can admit that such forces can recapture such power, might it not be wise to advocate a more pluralist, socially grounded and reflexive process of change?
What we are transitioning to is a society that one could simplistically group in four parts: the old bourgeoisie, the progressive-knowledge class, the working-middle class, and the excluded. The latter will grow as automation proceeds, if there is no social policy that reconstructs the economic system to allow for such. Members of the middle two groups will always fear falling into the excluded, through bad luck, technical shifts, regional change, etc. One thing is certain: the progressive-knowledge class will never be able to impose its values on its own — but it can fool itself into thinking it can, by virtue of its control of communications, education, policy, etc. It will have to make alliances, and to do so, will have to situate and critique those values.
Whatever we might have thought might come, no one really saw this coming in this way. As well as the most immediate struggles for defence of people whose basic humanity will be attacked by the vengeful and authoritarian forces of the new era is the need to reflect on one’s politics and worldview on the presumption that a new epoch has dawned.
Even if it hasn’t.
Altogether elsewhere, vast
Herds of reindeer move across
Miles and miles of golden moss,
Silently and very fast.
27 thoughts on “Rundle: Trump is the end of the left as we know it”
It seems to me that a good part of the problem is that while the operation of local markets is generally moderated by the need of the big players to maintain their social license, this is not the case in global markets. Global players take their profits with little need to consider the social effects across perhaps 100 countries. And the global players got so greedy that ordinary people noticed.
Spot on observation, Rocky.
That’s the trouble with edjakashing them workers, they get smart enough to see how they’re being screwed sideways.
It seems that a significant and winning proportion of the vote for Trump (and Brexit) was from struggling working class people who felt left behind … I wait with interest to see how a billionaire reality TV star and property developer helps them … indeed I think that the Trump “success” will end in tears for his working class supporters … And indeed the same will happen regarding Brexit and Pauline Hanson …
Guy, loved this piece.
For what it is worth, I can’t understand the massive change in our collective social fabric from, say, even 20 years ago. Even 9/11 doesn’t explain it, not even slightly. I grew up in the 70’s when terrorists bombs were going off all over the shop and people didn’t react in this way, they went even more left, if anything.
What I think is that we simply don’t know what is happening right now, and therefore can’t even begin to explain it away. As you yourself said, you failed to read recent events correctly and who could blame you? We all did, and still are. I think that the people who will be able to crack this code are probably not even born yet, because the game has a long way to go and we are still too close to what is unfolding. Did the serf comprehend that the black death devastating his village and killing his family would also be a liberating social economic force for his class? I doubt it?
I’m not one for predictions (see above), but I’d hazard a punt that the power that has been gravitating towards corporate dominance over the individual has reached its zenith. All this bolshie voting and rebellion all over the globe is an indication of something. Perhaps even something big? Time will tell.
I dunno?
“I grew up in the 70’s when terrorists bombs were going off all over the shop and people didn’t react in this way, they went even more left, if anything.”
The difference is the internet and the 24 hour news cycle.
The atrocities are now broadcast live and available uncensored to all those who wish to view them. Social media algorithms create “echo chambered” political discourse fed by post-truth propaganda tailored to specific biases.
The internet does not make people smarter and more informed. It makes them more gullible, more reactionary and more convinced of their own illusory superiority, ie: the Dunning-Kruger effect.
I agree with you, in part, and perhaps even entirely? The disruptive web of things is playing havoc with pretty much every established market and institution in the world. Perhaps under the surface the internet’s tectonic plates are grinding away at society causing all these social, religious and political eruptions, both large and small?
20-30 years ago we had a huge shift, is it really shocking that what was put in place then is coming apart?
The benefits (sic!) of the Black Death applied only to Britain for manifold cultural & geographic reasons whereas on Continental Europe it reinforced the feudal system for a couple of centuries longer, way past its use-by date.
You may (or may not) be right about the subsequent social fall-out in Europe following the plague, but my point about immediate events usually happen in a fog of human understanding and ultimately unimaginable outcomes develop over time. History teaches us that the most reliable analysis is conducted when events have a good bit of distance between them and the observer. And yes, even destructive plagues can have benefits if an unjust social order is over-turned and the disaster improves people’s lives in the long run.
Rundle calling it game over for the Left gives me some wry hope, that you’ve got it wrong again.
But I just don’t see it. This thing that’s happening – Trump – it’s an aberration. It could last a while, it could all be over in a week. I have a fantasy that his ties to Russia and the hacking of the election lead to his arrest for treason. If not for that, he could easily be indited for something else. As long as he’s in it will be brutal, like any insane tyranny. But it just can’t last, because it is so out of touch with reality. It has everything working against it – demographics, the climate, the rise of Asia, common sense, human decency, truth. Liars always get caught out in the end. The old dynamic does not need to be swept away by all this. The vision of a future with fewer boundaries between peoples, greater equality, people working towards a common good instead of against each other for their personal gain, a commitment to reason and truth over dogma and propaganda – this vision will remain good, no matter what happens to our lives in the next few years.
Interesting article though I’m not sure what Guy Rundle means by the ‘progressive-knowledge’ class. I think there are much deeper dislocations and mounting disparities going on. People are becoming aware that there is a huge disparity in the allocation of wealth and that the allocation is not based on any sort of social justice. We as social animals have accepted, since the inception of “money” that some in society can demand, and get disproportionate amounts of that money to do with as they please. There is no questioning of what I regard as a most outlandish immoral proposition that the few at the top of the wealth pyramid deserve/earn(?) the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of workers in their society, and they are entitled to it. This disparity is slowly dawning on the so called lower classes and it is giving them a deep resentment. There is no one in the political classes who would ever challenge this deep and divisive anti social phenomenon. Sadly I think Pikkety’s forecast that the few super rich will eventually own the lot. Also there is a growing awareness that robots and automated systems will usurp meaningful work and occupations leaving the non elite to put up with whatever the ruling rich will deign to give them. Lastly the voting public is so awash with distortions of fact, lies and wilful omission of crucial fact and context presented to them by all and sundry in the political “faith race” that the political process has become a farce.
The class he’s talking about is just a labour aristocracy for technical white collar work. Everyone needs them and as a class, they’re comfy, even if individuals in that class sometimes tumble down into the unnecessary class. Unlike the labour aristocracy, and the working class, their function in the economy is pretty secure. You still need management of things in a cyberpunk dystopia
I find it interesting that Guy never seems to raise the REGRESSIVE “knowledge class”.
I would suggest some reading up on Peter Thiel (a Trump backer) and similarly-minded neo-feudalist “libertarians”.
The Ayn Rand inspired “objectivist” cult has a lot of followers in Silicon Valley, and their capitalism-as-feudalism ideal is exemplified by the role technology played in the election (fake news, paid trolls, Breitbart, Facebook algorithm echo-chambers, even the relevance-deprived Julian Assange…)
It could be argued that recent political events were the moment the regressive knowledge class learned just how much power they have to manipulate politics to their advantage.
Interesting, but perhaps Rundle’s pendulum is swinging a bit wildly at the moment to re-forumlate grand theories of short-mid term political change?
Many parts of “the left” (the vaguely, ‘soft’, left), especially the inner-urban and professional class that are doing reasonably well amongst the general injustice have got distracted by a kind of identity politics that the activist left was obsessed by in the 1990s … and now the Right have co-opted identity politics and are using it as a weapon to bash progressive values.
Other parts of the left, and what you might call the apolitical left (not explicitly politically aware, but living in a politically significant way), such as the very significant self-sufficient / permaculturalist / organic grouping, have had, explicitly or implicitly, a critique of international capitalism, urbanism, alienation and working actively and successfully in creating alternative communities that are robust and to some degree autonomous. Perhaps partly due to a degree of rejectionism the ‘organic’ strand doesn’t feature much in what passes as public life, but I think they continue to have an effect disproportionate to their numbers in creating positive change.
And the ‘hard’ left have never been under any illusions about neoliberal globalism and its effects on communities.
So, what my incoherent ramblings point to is that there are active, positive alternatives to both lazy, inner-urban ‘progressivism’ and the elitist manipulation of the inchoate rage of those left out by our Great Leap(s) Forward.
“The spurious politics of free trade, the shell game whereby the aggregate advantage of a nation from free trade is held to extend to everyone within that nation.”
And in fact, the spurious economics of free trade, and in particular, that most prodigiously incorrect theory of comparative advantage, which as with free trade took a basically good idea and assumed that a good idea taken to extremes would be an extremely good idea. Wrong.
However I can’t help but feel that the progressive class, as you describe it, while being disengaged and a bit dumb about the effects their policies were having on the psyches of the excluded, have actually been stitched up by the real culprits, the corporate executive class, who are much more to blame for the actual circumstances of their exclusion.
When the Al Dunlap’s and disciples are held by historians to be the culprits of the demise of capitalism, then we will have got to the point of identifying the real problems.
So why were the Al Dunlap’s so rewarded by this capitalist structure, well that then leads to the sharemarket, and financial structures generally, and now we are beginning to get at the very roots of the cause of the demise of capitalism.
Interesting magazine today. We’ve Bernard telling us we’ve been delivered a protectionist turkey reformulated ABCC, and we’ve got Guy telling us the anti-protectionist agenda is revealing itself as ‘aggregate advantage’ trickery. Hmm! Somebody’s wrong, surely?
Dog’s Breakfast has a point with regard to share holding. I have pondered this societal phenomenon for some years and have not come up with a useful answer. I don’t have a problem with a number of people pooling capital to fund a mutually agreed enterprise…these are shares in the literal sense. The problem to me is that,in this financial world these shares have themselves become ‘commodities, So there are a large number of individuals, and me indirectly, who make an income or part thereof by trading shares which is essentially a non productive dispersion of the common wealth. The serious exploitation of this system is the computer driven nanosecond share trading common in the financial world where money is gained in the absence of any productive input. A bit like the body using the blood as a protein source.
Good grief, Guy. One day we get a very sensible account of Fidel Castro’s place in world events, while the next day we get a rather rambling outpouring about the end of something forever.
First the so-called “progressive class”-this has nothing to do with class, which is concerned with roles in production and sources of income. You seem to be talking about an ideology, a way of thinking about the world that shapes political beliefs and action. When pressed, it seems the “progressive class” believes in universal basic rights without regard to other entitlements. I do not know whether the progressive class exists. in any case, I don’t see why people who stress universal basic rights should be presumed to reject any other entitlements or that “progressive’ ideologies must fit Guy’s template.
Second, the linkage of things that have nothing whatever to do with one another in the way Guy suggests: ” The free trade era that began with the “new Right” of the 1980s could be seen as a continuation of communist internationalism, brought into being by the 1917 revolution, with reduced aims. If — if — that is a useful picture, then this moment is not an interruption, but the end of a century.” Oh, dear. The only relation worth noting is that the revolution in Russia ultimately showed that a state command economy could not be consistent with basic rights, while “neo-liberalism” shows that capitalist free market totalitarianism is equally incompatible with basic rights.
Actually, Hunt Ian, I confess I found Guy’s reflections today on the knowledge class far more convincing than his apologia for Castro.
Certainly Castro deserves to be judged in proper historical context, and ferocious US imperialism back then undoubtedly deserved a thoroughly ferocious response. But seriously, in seizing power in ’59 at the height of the post war economic boom, I really feel Castro had the option and so always owed his people a far better future than stifling state socialism, and believe that he simply never truly tried to deliver on that. Guy absolves Castro rightly, but too readily. In essence, I think, Castro’s mistake was that he always put ideology before human reality (and so would never have done the right thing – because absolute power corrupted him absolutely.)
Guy is much better in his critique of the knowledge class, precisely in putting human reality ahead of ideology.
Decent ‘principled’ humans do care deeply about the future, and the forward-looking abstract universal principles of the knowledge/progressive class offer serious hope of salvation in that respect. But still, real ‘matter-of-fact’ humans also care deeply about the past, because history, tradition, culture and community tell them without intellectual reflection (instinctively!) what is worthy of salvation. I take Guy to be saying that the working class aren’t so important as prospective viva la revolutionary agents. but rather as living reasons to get real about progressive politics. (And so why heartening communist internationalism could so ‘progressively’ descend into today’s heartless neo-liberal globalism.)
I don’t know that this is all about social and identity politics and the like. These movements are so big they can’t all be women-hating, gay-hating anti-semitie racist white middle aged former machine operators can they?
I think it is a lot simpler than it all seems. Capitalism always created winners and losers but under the market regulation of the 20th century the losers weren’t entirely locked into the position or so many of them. Then the plutocracy made a comeback and has essentially set us back to Medieval times. What is the difference between a fast food worker working for $7 an hour and relying on essentially charity – food stamps – to live while a corporation and it’s owners are billionaires from that of the life of a serf?
The Plutocracies greed got out of control and the loser numbers grew as did their impression this is a permanent state. Nothing to lose. One problem – the Plutocracy seem to have forgotten the universal voting happened since the last time they were so much in power. The losers have a vote.
Moving to politics, it was then this new group on the right – alt right or whatever you call them – who sensed the winds of change and capitalised on it. If you didn’t have so many losers from capitalism locked in you wouldn’t have been able to mount an attack on identity politics in the first place.
It could just have easily been the Left under someone like Sanders who captured Capitalism’s losing group. And it still can be the Left and the Centre if they unite against plutocracy and run an argument that resonates. They have the numbers and demographics, they haven’t quite been willing to make the argument as part of the centre and left has been captured by neoliberalism.
Great comment, Claudia.
Our very own Cerebrotonic Cato may Extol the Ancient Disciplines,
But the muscle—bound Marines Mutiny for food and pay.
As Eric Blair noted in “The Whale” or Kipling in ‘Tommy’.
Kapitalisimo delenda est?
Funny how this artical explains the truth. Just not the truth the writer intended.
“The progressive class lacks the numbers to enforce its will”
I think the problem is that it hasn’t even tried, economically, to enforce its will at all.
Social progress and economic fairness seem to go hand-in-hand. It’s hard to argue for the former when you’ve essentially sacrificed the argument for the latter.
In that regard, the “progressives” have done remarkably well in the past century, don’t you think?
What actually is the “progressive class” nowadays? I try and keep up but the definitions keep moving into never ending political factions. I tend to support the same stuff as the Greens and I am a white collar worker. Is that all it takes?
Or it could just be that everything moves in cycles and when politics shifts too far in a certain direction it inevitably springs back in the next phase.
I guess I missed this originally but I find the discussion about culture and class misses the obvious point, one that Guy alludes to but only thinks is worth a single paragraph discussing. The near future has one dominant characteristic which, thanks to our slavish adherence to scientific progress, will see mass automation radically reset the labour market almost everywhere. For mine, this is not the crisis in left politics we are hearing about. Instead what we are seeing is a preemptive strike to protect the capitalist system from massive social unrest which will surely follow when people realise the the extent to which the labour market will contract once the robots arrive. The social and cultural ramifications of a world no longer regulated by a general labour market are pretty scary and there is a snowflakes chance in hell that the alt-right actually gives a fig about everyone’s capacity to earn a crust