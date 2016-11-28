GetUp: people power killed the TPP, not Trump
Communities around the world rallied to fight the Trans-Pacific Partnership long before Trump was President-elect, writes GetUp's lead campaigner on the TPP Daney Faddoul.
After six years of relentless campaigning, a “trade” deal spanning 12 nations, supported by the global corporate lobby, and covering 40% of the economic activity of the planet is dead.
5 thoughts on “GetUp: people power killed the TPP, not Trump ”
One might get the sense from reading this that the TPP was to be the end of the world as we know it but one interesting thing about it is that, even on its own terms, it really offered very little. So even the most mild objection – be it ever so slight a concern with ISDS, pharmas, IP extension, or just the idea that trade negotiations should somehow join on-water matters as another area where Australians cannot know what their government is up to – should be more than enough to sink it. Put another way, in a standard economic cost-benefit analysis, you don’t need much of a cost to put TPP in the red. Consequently, very few mainstream economists (elites!) will mourn its passing either.
As one who has been opposing the TPP (via GetUp and others) I sympathize, but the right hate GetUp, and aren’t going to give them credit for anything.
As much as I agree Daney, these buggers will just come back with exactly the same arrangement under some new deal, call it a treaty, or whatever. They are zombies and cannot be killed.
This was text book ‘how not to do a trade deal’. It wasn’t even a trade deal.
Ha, as if Get Up! had anything to do with it. Your campaigns suck and never work.
Oh yeah. US Corp is going to give up on being able to control the every client state of the US. I don’t think so.
It will be resurrected in another form and our silly politicians will vote for it. When Trump understands it, he won’t be able to contain himself.