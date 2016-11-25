Rundle: all the US groans under the weight of towering Trump
In New York, Trump is running his incoming presidency from a tower that is glittering black outside, and gold-encrusted within ...
The full bizzarerie of the impending Donald Trump presidency doesn’t hit you at once. Yesterday morning, I was crossing a bridge in Chicago, listening to the buildings and bridges groaning in the wind, gazing again at the extraordinary Marina City skyscraper pair, symbol of cool and confident modernism, from 1962, when I noticed the boxy, unremarkable building beside it, and the name emblazoned thereon: “TRUMP”, of course. Not his building, as usual, just one employing the brand. Who knows? The name may well come down. But for the moment, and into the presidency proper, there is this extraordinary situation: the leader of the country has his name prominently displayed in every major city.
17 thoughts on “Rundle: all the US groans under the weight of towering Trump ”
“The country that spent a century subverting democracy in Latin America has now applied the process to itself, become its own banana republic.”
Spot on, as usual, Guy. Another great read.
I still can’t see how Hilary’s and Bill’s actions with the Clinton Foundation were “sleazy”. What was their personal benefit? He is a former President, and with her record, surely they had plenty of firepower for their cause/s.
Seriously, you can’t see a benefit? The Clintons sell influence through a thinly veiled front, in the form of the Clinton Foundation, for their own personal gain. It’s how they get rich and do so while proclaiming themselves “servants of the people”. It’s no wonder Clinton lost, she’s the poster child for the status quo in Washington that everyone is so sick of. She cruised through on the premise that she “deserved” her turn in the Whitehouse and was rudely awakened by a lot of ordinary Americans who didn’t agree.
And don’t label all Trump supporters White Supremacists, most are ordinary but conservative Americans. I don’t agree with some of their policies but at least Trump is not supported by the Hipsters!
Yeah, because if Trump was supported by the Hipsters, then, god forbid, we’d have white supremacy running amok, anti-semitic cliques entering the White House and neonazis declaring their allegiance to the new administration. Thank god, this didn’t come about and the Hipsters lost.
The ‘crooked media’ gained this label & Trump’s ire as they’ve almost never published anything complimentary about him. Why?
Could it be they’ve pored over Trump’s last 70 years & found only crumbs of benevolence – outweighed by a table groaning under greed, acquisition, exhibitionism & an overdose of gold-leaf. The media reports the deals along with the failures, quotes Trump accurately and is then accused of being ‘crooked.’
The good news: reputation trashed, the media has nothing to lose, it need not fear offending him as that horse has bolted. Trump, on the other hand, will eventually lose the presidency.
That he stamps his name on hundreds of buildings is reminiscent of an opportunistic tomcat marking its territory. And it flags the Donald’s insecurity.
The owners of those hotels pay to use his name don’t they?
…. The good news is there are only 6 Deadly Sins now. He’s made avarice a virtue of presidential stature.
“capture of the White House by a spiv” Hmmm . . . has some similarity to “that little corporal” don’t you think?
psephs – I had to look that one up.
Re the recount – it won’t help Hillary but might (or not) help with future elections. It always get’s me how the world’s biggest democracy has such a shambles of a voting “system”.
I don’t know about making the US great again – at the moment they’re looking more like the world’s greatest laughing stock. It’s difficult to see then making it through the next four years unscathed, though. They already have a heavily-militarised police force: now they have a government with no qualms about using it. What is currently farce could very quickly descend into tragedy.
“What is currently farce could very quickly descend into tragedy.”
I’ve previously posted elsewhere, that I’ve long been of the mind that on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution (i.e. next year), the USA might be ripe for some sort of revolution. Obviously they’re not about to become commies, but I think, given the militarisation of their police, and the number of nutters with guns, and as Guy had said, they’re now no better than your garden variety tin-pot dictatorship, where the ruler just loots the joint for their own enrichment, some bad things might be coming.
“one intriguing possibility”
Indeed. However I think a conspiracy as big as that would leak out. We’re talking 9/11. It didn’t happen, Trump won because of circumstances and the electoral college. I think that the best we can hope for that this turns out so bad that it proves to be a catalyst for fundamental and lasting social, political and economic change. Not holding my breath though…
A big orange laxative – I reckon the second-worst thing that can happen is that he can make the mediocrity of the status quo look attractive enough to go back too.
I, for one, am becoming more inclined to welcome Orange Ogre Overlord as I’ve always had a penchant for interesting times.
Boring he ain’t.
Have a look at Harpers magazine, Nov 2012, for an interesting article by Victoria Collier on the dodgey electronic voting machines made and owned by sleazy spivs with ties to the Republicans.
A quote: “statistically anomalous shifting of votes to the conservative right has become so pervasive …[that] the experts call it the “red shift”.”
I’ve enjoyed Guy’s insights into the decline of the American Empire. But given that conspiracy theories have played such a decisive role in this presidential election, I wonder if the throw away comments about possible electoral fraud do little but confirm our biases and give us our own conspiracy theory sugar-hit buzz. If this is a serious issue, what about an article with links to reputable sources. Otherwise, Crikey is little better than normal social media sites and is just another building block in the alt-left echo chamber.
Why is it all reminding me of the episode in “Black Mirror” about the foul mouthed cartoon bear ?