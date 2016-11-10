Rundle responds to Keane: no, it is the stupid economy
It wasn't racism that led to a Trump Presidency, it was economics. People are doing it hard, and they want someone to fix it.
Nov 10, 2016
It wasn't racism that led to a Trump Presidency, it was economics. People are doing it hard, and they want someone to fix it.
OK, let’s get one thing out of the way first. The term neoliberalism has become a reverse straw man for some on the right or centre, criticising those on the left. Yes, neoliberalism — a useful concept for a historical period and movement, and covering far more than abstract liberal economics — has become an overused term, often incorrectly invoked.
So, the voting cohort that put Trump in are not ‘stupid white men’ but ‘aspirational, lower middle class ‘ (predominantly white people) you find in the outer suburbs of metropolitan cities in Australia (ie. usually Labor but reborn LNP types)?
Well said, Karen. When ever Bernrad takes off his rose coloured glasses all he sees is pictures of match stick men and “stupid white people”.
Howard’s battlers, living on Jones’ Struggle Street.
I hope Rundle has had time to follow the money trail from the Clinton foundation and see where the loot has been spent. Even Rundle with his demeanor of tolerance will puke. I believe when Abbott was in office the Australian tax payers contributed something in the high millions. Damn disgrace.
I hope Rundle also follows the Trump tax issue, the Trump University case where he stiffed students and his mistreatment and underpaying of workers on Trump projects … oh and also the sexual groping cases …
But he hasn’t, so far, been a huge spruker for arms industry like Clinton… she was selling death.
Can’t they be screwed by the economy AND racist?
Yes, I’m sure most of them can fart and chew gum.
ha, that’s a great way to put it.
Of course there are actual racists that voted Trump. According to polling some were even With Her! But we should always remember that even racists gotta pay the bills, look after a family and so on. There’s lots of normies that are racist. I don’t think most people that bring up this argument are even attempting to say there aren’t a bunch of racists who vote, who in addition to that also voted for Trump.
We should be thinking about any factor that lead to this moment. The economic explanation is pretty good, but I don’t think it covers everything. Purely cultural explanations don’t really explain why non-whites and women voted for trump at all, except to consider it false consciousness. There is a 3rd angle I have seen argued, what we saw was a collapse of the current political class in the US. Both parties couldn’t nominate good candidates, low turnout, Clinton losing a lot of Obama’s voters etc. But once that is identified, you have to ask, why is there a political crisis? What caused it?
I think the voting patterns of a whole nation defies simple explanations. Millions of people aren’t a monolithic hive mind.
Ok, so you’ve identified why the working poor feel insecure and hanker for the 1960s, but isn’t that the easy part.
The hard part is to decide how to help improve the economic and social disadvantage we see for many in western economies and ask how can government help fix this?
Trumps policies will only make things worse, whilst Australian politicians are similarly clueless. Surely that is the question that should be asked.
My apologies it’s Dodd-Frank they want to repeal, Glass-Steagall was the one that caused the problem in the first place.
I think that Glass-Steagall was a 30s law, post the Great Depression that required a firewall between the investment & deposit areas of banking, as well as mandated reserves.
It was Bubba Klinton who repealed it with his sleazy triangulation,across the aisle reaching and thus opened the way to the CDO shennanigans and GFC.
So are you suggesting there is no causative link between the first black president in the US being followed by a president supported by the KKK? Multiple historical precedents for white supremacist backlashes against African American progress not a factor?
I think Andrew O’Hehir at Salon addresses this well… http://www.salon.com/2016/11/10/we-deserved-this-america-and-now-we-have-no-idea-what-there-is-to-do-about-it/
What a conundrum today, eh? At the level of international economics a country’s choice is either neoliberalism, or suffer. At the level of international politics it’s illiberalism, or suffer. Of course, if you put them to the test, the masses of even liberal democracies will choose economic over political well being, so our leaders struggle to determine which particular combination of neoliberalism and illiberalism will deliver sufficient mass economic well being to keep them in power for the time being. That’s it. That’s the game. There’s no liberalism without illiberalism today, Mr Keane.
Many countries have shown that they prefer stability to democracy, money to fairness and power to pauperism.
Spot on analysis Guy. The question now is: has the message been received and understood by our politicians?
It may well have been received and understood, James, but if the current blame game going on in the US is anything to go by nothing will be done with the knowledge to help the American people.
Our own esteemed leader Mr Turnbull’s dogwhistling racism and welfare dependency-ism yet again to deflect any scrutiny of rising labour underutilisation and inequality suggests the message has been received, understood and pissed on here, too.
It’s business as usual: divisive identity politics as far as the eye can see until the end of time.
The people who legislate economic inequality don’t live it and unfortunately the vast majority who write to explain civil unrest don’t either.
Thank you for being one of the few exceptions that proves the rule, Guy Rundle.
Spot on, GDP measures tell you very little about how most people in the U.S. are doing. It no longer represents a general marker of prosperity, for the 1% maybe, not for everyone else. And point well made, Hillary should have thumped Trump in the lower demographics, but didn’t, she just scraped by. And stacks of the Trump voters either voted for Obama last time or just didnt turn up this time. Which points to more than just racism and sexism. That was there for sure, always has been, and the more extreme versions have been given a boost by this, which is damn ugly. But the key thing here is that Americans in the main realise their economy is stacked against them, and wanted to bore it up the perceived establishment (of which Hilary was one in their perception, and why Sanders consistently outpolled Trump) and they’ve just done that. I hate it, but if you don’t sheet this home to the effects of broken, shrunk govt services, unfettered corporate power, and outsourced jobs through free trade agreements, you really aren’t paying attention.
Bo … shrunk government services!!! … Lordy man … Trump is going to shrink them further … especially health services … will that please his supporters …
You’ve hit the nail on the head, Guy. It is economics for the majority of his voters – just look at how the ‘rust belt’ states voted Republican for the first time in a generation for proof of that. While not having very much time for Trump, I had far less for Clinton with her money gouging foundation, incestuous linkages to Wall Street and the Saudis with their Wahabism that is the core of ISIS, ISIL or whatever else they are called and her plainly insane militarism which could have threatened life on this planet if allowed to continue. Maybe Donald will address the US’ infrastructure problems which just may put a lot of those who voted for him back into paid full time employment. Now that would lift the spirits of the US.
Well, well. So lots of things apart from economics come into opposing Hilary Clinton, who curiously turns out to support ISIS, and to be a war monger but when it comes to Trump we may ignore his appeals to sexism and racism. His three year pursuit of Obama over whether he was really born in America is not an example of racism? Please.
Yes, a lot of people voted for Trump because he promised to help out the white lower middle class and working class in states where industry has been declining. But there were a lot of reasons, including racism and sexism for why he won and he won by very small margin too. A few more of Bernie Sanders supporters voting for Hilary Clinton would have helped and even the FBI director not using pathetic excuses to make an announcement that should not have been made might have changed the outcome, given how narrow the winning margin was.
I would have referred to see Bernie Sanders run but he was blocked by worries about corporate funding, if he were the candidate, and the hope that after overcoming the absence of black presidents in the USA the democrats could have a capable female candidate become President.
i think it quite likely that the decisive event that beat Clinton was the FBI enquiry but Guy is right to point to promises to change things for white working class and lower middle class voters. They will get nothing from Trump, I suspect.
The serious version of help from the right is still Hitler’s plan for rearmament to wage imperial war in Eastern Europe. It worked very well as a Keynesian stimulus . But it is farcical to suppose that Trump could be anything but a less than half baked reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.
I too wished that Sanders had have been the democrat nominee Ian, but the rest isn’t what GOS was saying.
Clinton was open to attack due to her record, not her gender, which is essentially what GR is saying, and GOS says with different points.
Ian, the FBI inquiry was farcical. Come announced that they had 650,000 new emails, and then a week later said that their original decision was unchanged. i.e. they examined 80,000+ emails per day. Give me a break. The msm did not disclose more than a tidbit of those emails, but social media was full of the detail. People knew that Clinton was a pathological liar and had broken the law, not just by using her private email service for classified material, but using her position as Secretary of State to solicit funds for the Clinton Foundation, a giant money laundering operation. The pathetic diversionary tactic was to blame Russia, and our msm were no better. See the article up today on Gumshoe News.
So you dislike Clinton for her Wall Street ties but let Trump off scott free when he is about to repeal Glass-Steagall, an criminal act removing all controls over the activities of investment banks? The guy is also planning to half company tax as well BTW.
Do you really think Republicans and the Tea Party are going to support a big government big spending infrastructure program, not going to happen.
I dislike Clinton because of her actions in Libya where a leader was killed by having a bayonet shoved up his anus and it took two hours with a final mercy bullet to kill him. A bloody gruesome and cruel death and Clinton’s reaction? “We came, we saw, we killed” – giggle, giggle. This leader had given his people free education, free health and free housing. Once killed $16Bill in gold disappeared from their vaults coincidentally while a US warship was in their main port. Clinton was the Sec of State at the time and in all probability watched his death on satellite feed. Libya is now an anarchistic state from which ISIS and ISIL gain many troops. Thanks Hills. And Obama is on record as saying that Libya is his one regret though it is also on record that Clinton was the prime mover for that cluster fuck.
Clinton also was a very loud cheer leader for the Iraqi disaster, for which, like Blair, she makes no apology although there were enough war crimes committed there by the US to fill a book – 2 just for example: white phosphorous and depleted uranium both used at the sacking of Falluja, both contrary to UN agreements, both leading to long term illnesses for the residents of that blighted city. Hillary hasn’t mentioned it at all, surprisingly.
Finally, with Syria, a war which the US has absolutely no legal right to be there either via the UN Charter or via international law. Clinton wished to impose a ‘no fly zone’ over the country, exactly what she managed to do with Libya thus hastening its destruction. Russia, which has been allied to Syria since the time of the end of WW2 came to the aid of the legitimate government of Syria at the Syrian’s govts. request, as is permissible by UN Charter and international law. If this no fly zone was put into place, then there would have been a very strong possibility that Russia and the US could have got into a very hot war that could have ended up with mushroom clouds over Washington DC and Moscow at the least.
So my dislike of Clinton stems from the fact that she is a rabid war monger who could have brought all our lives to a shuddering end by her manic desire to keep on breaking international law. The Wall St reference is to the fact that Wall St is the banker for the US war machine and that the Clintons, both Bill and Hillary are well noted within the States for their servile adherence to the bankers for war and indeed, for their profiting from those very same bankers.
Therefore Carbon Footprint, I dislike her because she’s proven herself time and time again to be a manic warmonger who couldn’t give a toss about you or me or anyone else. People call Trump a psychopath, something that he in all probability could be. People should call Hillary a psychopath because she has proven to be one through her actions but they don’t as the media hasn’t called her out at all. Ask yourself why not and you can see the bankers’ influence once again.
And to finalise my response, let me take you to when the US air force, in conjunction with the Norwegian and Australian air forces ‘inadvertently’ bombed a Syrian army encampment a couple of months ago. What was not reported in our fair and just media was that this bombardment went on for over 2 hours killing over 60 Syrian troops along with 3 Russian advisers. Immediately the bombardment stopped ISIS and their band of head cutters attacked, thus giving the impression that they were primed for the event. ‘Inadvertent’ – sure. What was also not reported but was by the Iranian press and subsequently backed up by a Russian air force major general was that in retaliation 2 weeks later, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at a known US/Israeli intelligence post north west of Alleppo in a cave in the hills killing all there. That 3 missiles were fired was described by that major general as being a very clear message to the US and its allies in crime. You may have noticed the squeals of outrage coming from the western media and at that time Putin laid the Russian position down very clearly. ‘Attack us and expect retaliation’. This is the environment that Clinton wanted to impose a ‘no fly zone’ on. Madness, sheer bloody madness.
We my friend dodged a very big bullet by not having Clinton as president and as much as I detest Trump I fear Clinton.
Can’t disagree. The choice was between the Evil of Two Lessers.
You can’t blame the Secretary of State for every bad thing that happens in the world. Do you hate Biden, Obama or Kerry for the Syria atrocities. Or what about Condition Rice- she was S O S for the Iraq invasion – a few bad things happened there.
Great work. All true. The indenity politics Clinton lovers have zero knowledge of her actual record. An appalling human being.
Trump lost votes compared to 2012 but Clinton lost more. Put simply she was unpalatable to a lot of people who previously supported Obama. The campaign of discrediting her worked a treat because instead of focusing on policy all anyone was talking about was emails and clandestine connections. Clinton outlined a number of policies at the Demo Convention. How many of those ever saw the scrutiny of the media afterwards? Sweet FA that’s how many. Trump had no policies only promises and got away with it.
Thank you GR. Some of your points were very similar to sentiments I posted to BK’s article yesterday, in particular that growth is not even and therefore a useless measure to hang your hat on, and that sexism and racism explains nothing, as those dickheads were already voting republican anyway. The analysis must respond to that middle group that did change their vote, or come out and vote when they didn’t last time, and there are myriad reasons for that lower/middle group to have done that, and saying they were just racists doesn’t cut it. The reasons, surely, must come back to economics. If someone is going to argue that the middle group have taken up racism and sexism and that’s why they voted for Trump, that’s a much tougher argument to make.
Please feel free to school Mr Keane some more.
And then there are my friends and their family in Pa who didn’t vote because Bernie wasn’t on the ticket. They’re a mixed race family, both parents teachers, who are panicked about the declining standard of education in the US, but they refused to vote! This was a great example of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face and I’ve told them in no uncertain terms that they’re all dickheads! Today, they’re feeling great remorse, as they should.
One quoted Susan Sarandon back at me – she publicly said that she doesn’t vote with her vagina. Maybe not, but by disenfranchising her vagina, Sarandon and her ilk is partly to blame for the ultimate arsehole’s being elected.
What are those poor, wretched people, (not the extremist wingnuts) who believed that Trump is the messiah, going to do when he can’t magic up several million decent jobs? I understand how they’ve been discounted and ignored for decades now and feel for them in their anger and despair as they try to feed and clothe their families. However, they are, and will be, as ever, the real losers.
Abstaining from voting is perfectly valid, it is only Australia where we’re actually forced to go to the polls that gets really high turnouts. You should stop badgering your mates about not voting.
And yes, the Trump voters are the ones that will have the biggest buyers remorse. This is why I don’t vote for the anti-political parties that breeze through Queensland every now and then. No one can deliver what people want.
I’d encourage my mates to vote and if they chose to abstain… I’d insist that they never whinge to me about the result or it’s ramifications .
I didn’t badger anyone to do anything. My friends sent me an email, proudly announcing their integrity and their decision.
Draco – that is not correct. On the Continent most civilised countries have (voluntary – only Belgium is compulsory) turnouts of high 80-low90%.
The exception, as always, is the UK which rarely exceeds 60% – if I recall correctly BREXIT was one the highest ever turnouts at around 72%.
Throughout the Thatcher years it was low 50s.
But vote for who Aphra?
Hillary Clinton?
The woman who promised more of the same plus war with Russia, candidate of the party eliminating public education in America in the service of Bill Gates and Eli Broad? The party that claims it represents workers yet allowed hundreds of the poorest paid veteran teachers in the US to be sacked – most of them African-Americans – and didn’t lift a finger to help them? Inspite of Obama proclaiming he’d be putting on his walking shoes to fight for the teachers if anything close to it even looked like happening?
The same Obama who told the bankers in 2008 that he was all that stood between them and an angry American populace with pitchforks, then bailed the banks out at huge cost to the American populace at a time when he controlled both the House of Representatives and the Senate and Clinton was SoS.
Would YOU vote for more of that? Seriously?
Hell, even if your teacher friends had been morally bankrupt enough to vote Democrat, Clinton still would have lost! If PENNSYLVANIA had voted for Clinton, she still would have lost.
Perhaps your friends still may have voted if the fear mongering about third party voing hadn’t been so rife and perhaps a 5% vote to the US Greens may have made some difference to the lives of ordinary Americans, but we’ll never know now, will we?
Neo-liberalism is not a cipher of “liberal economics’, whatever that is. Neo-liberalism captures the belief that every good and service should be provided by capitalist markets rather than by the public, leaving to government only what is minimally necessary for government to do. this ideology has dominated public discussion for over thirty years. It is the source of privatisation agendas, overwhelmingly miserable failures that leave consumers worse off (see our NEM, transport, road building, PPP projects etc).
There is no reason to think that Trump will not continue with this ideology, especially since the Republican party is committed to it.
I cannot see why we debate Trump’s win. It rested on the big lie (over 70%) of his claims were false, and villification of Hilary Clinton, backed by a completely unnecessary disclosure by the FBI director of an enquiry in the last two weeks of the campaign. That explains why Clinton lost and Trump won, although it is worth noting that much of the big lie was pitched to the rust belt state working class and lower middle class, with the latter voting more strongly for Trump. The big cities in Pennsylvania,such as Pittsburg and Philadelphia, voted overwhelmingly for Clinton, but farmers and rural towns voted for Trump strongly.
We will all regret this election.
So … a billionaire property developer and reality TV star is going to help out white working class Americans with a poorly paying job and no security … or perhaps no job at all … lol … exactly how … by giving tax cuts for the rich … lol again …
With Clinton’s inability to motivate the faithful, I wonder what would have happened if voting was compulsory – how the vote would have gone.
I doubt that many Trumpettes were left in the chamber.
As for “he can sort things out because he’s a businessman”? Turnbull was one too – now take a look at the Senate, and behold his works?
Appreciated the coverage. Not so sure above is easily resolved. Personally I was surprised to be find out that income of Trump supporters, as with many Hanson supporters, is higher than one would expect. e.g. http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-08-13/typical-trump-voter-earns-above-average-income,/7731540. I still think bigotry/scapegoating is a big part of this.
Has anyone noticed that today’s Crikey has had many multiples more comments than has happened since the format make-over.
Fed-up Friday or a bunch of topic & issues that really move subscribers rather than the pabulum usually proffered?
I’d say topic is tops in generating comments,and certainly the topic of Trump.
We’ve sat back and watched a panto that screams “only in America” , now we have a result and a subsequent tsunami of opinion from all corners .
Like the people of so many countries, the USA is hurting, watching their way of life be flushed away by a tide over which they have no control – crying out for help they take anything – even the shitty stick held out by Trump.
Not necessarily the answer to their problems – but a public repudiation and slap in the face to the powers that be that don’t care.
To those that treat them as numbers, a dose of what they’ve been forced to endure under their present system.
Impersonal capitalism sucks.
Well Guy, if it was the economy that drove people to vote for Trump they’re not so much deplorables but …delusionals , because an inherited-wealth- 4x bankrupt- tax-avoiding- underpaying -illegal employing and long-time supporter and crony of the 1 per cent will not deliver an improved economy for anyone other than the wealthiest of the wealthy.
The USA has a new Mr.T but the old catch phrase still rings true…”I pity the fools”.