New Business Council boss, more of the same
At a time when the Business Council desperately needs new thinking, another old white male from traditional corporate Australia takes over, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Nov 9, 2016
At a time when the Business Council desperately needs new thinking, another old white male from traditional corporate Australia takes over, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Following the Business Council of Australia’s tradition of having only the finest scolds head up the big business peak body, incoming chairman Grant King, who is replacing Catherine Livingstone, is hardly in a strong position to adopt the BCA’s traditional role of scold and primary complainant to the rest of us about our slack, self-indulgent ways.
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “New Business Council boss, more of the same ”
Load More