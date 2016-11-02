Five reasons Tony Abbott should stay on the backbench
Giving Tony Abbott a ministry would only make things worse for Malcolm Turnbull. Here's why.
Nov 2, 2016
Giving Tony Abbott a ministry would only make things worse for Malcolm Turnbull. Here's why.
If Malcolm Turnbull is tempted to think the smart play would be to accept Tony Abbott’s offer to rein in his commentary on public affairs in exchange for a cabinet spot, there are some good reasons to reject the idea.
Powered by Taboola
14 thoughts on “Five reasons Tony Abbott should stay on the backbench ”
Bernard, your analysis is probably spot on. The downside is that indigenous people lose out, again, while Scullion stays in his current job.
But did Abbott actually do anything for indigenous affairs? All he did it seems to me was have lots of photo ops and make lots of promises that he did nothing about keeping.
The proposition as put was manifestly silly, tantamount to demanding office for negative reasons rather than positive ones (whether competency-based or political). Abbott’s claim on a ministry is no better than Scullion’s (or Brandis’ for elevation to London or the High Court). Let him be, for all of Bernard’s reasons … and just because.
Bernard could now attempt a piece titled ‘Reasons Tony Abbott Should Move to the Frontbench.’
But it would be a blank page.
From the Brisbane Times yesterday:
“A ‘disappointed’ Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion says he won’t make way for former prime minister Tony Abbott to take over his cabinet post, as prominent Indigenous community leaders also push back against the idea.”
Note that this does not mean Indigenous community leaders are happy with Scullion as the BT also notes:
“The NT senator has been criticised for his knowledge of, and response to, the Don Dale scandal and his broader engagement with Indigenous bodies.”
Just yet another total mess.
C’mon Bernard. Just because Tony Abbott went out bush occasionally, made short visits to aboriginal communities and lived in a tent doesn’t mean he has any interest in aboriginal affairs. It’s all for show. His true colours were obvious when in response to the WA governments decision to close 150 indigenous communities in that state Abbott said in an ABC radio interview in Kalgoorlie that “the taxpayer should not have to fund people’s “lifestyle choices”. Yeah. Sure. A “lifestyle choice” they were born into and have no real options for changing. Tony Abbott is a chronic political liability and the best would be for him to just disappear from public life.
Totally agree Iskandar. I think this goes to point 4, Abbott was a poor Minister, but even worse Prime Minister. I can’t recall one substantive positive action by him while he took on the Indigenous Portfolio while as PM, but he did describe this lifestyle choice. As clear an indication as any of just how far removed he is from the reality of the problems. People who are seriously knowledgeable struggle with the portfolio, what is that dunce going to add?
Have a friend who used to work in Indigenous Affairs Dept (think it had another name at the time). She had horror stories of how the Dept of PM&C demanded that Indigenous Affairs Dept foot the bill for those PM Abbott junkets to, and photo ops, in indigenous communities.
Talk is easy. What did Abbott ever do for indigenous peoples?
Think it goes to Bernard’s point 3 – his only political skill is fighting.
Words are easy. What did Abbott change re indigenous affairs while he was PM or as a member of Howard’s government – beside his pose?
Has it been any more than about photo-ops and cheap, empty promises – a hammer was a prop, like a broom when he was shot “helping that little old lady out in Brisbane, after the flood”? Three strokes and he was finished, he handed it back.
It’s fair to say that Abbott’s successes in Indigenous Affairs match his achievements as Minister for Women.
Surely indigenous Australians have suffered enough?
Whether Abbottroious gets a gig matters not whit but the continuing mystery is why Talcum is grovelling so abjectly to people upon whom he would not piss were they aflame.
He is dead in the water, toast, defunct, nailed to his perch and will not be in politics in in 12 months.
He is going to be rolled as soon as the party room can find someone to take the poison chalice so why doesn’t he go out in a blaze of glory, screw them and do some worthwhile things before they can get their knives in?
WHo knows, he might even win such public approval that the troglodytes will knuckle walk back into the caves, licking each other’s wounds.
“Turnbull’s Abbottross”? …..
The Grime of the Shoppe Soiled Barrister
“Behold a shop-soiled barrister,
Prone to stooping as suits his needs.
‘By thy long grey nose and gimlet eye,
Now wherefore stopp’st thou me?…..”
Thank you for reminding us and the world, why Abbott was kicked to the curb the last time, he’s a problem child and always was, and if he continues to stay in Federal politics will be the pugilistic politician and insensitive bully that he’s always been, no amount of time is going to blot out the hatred and downright disrespect a large majority of Australian’s spewed out on social media while he was in power, whether real or imagined.
Having said this I believe that once a leader is deposed, no amount of jockeying or backstabbing, or right wing “mateships” should be allowed to bring back deposed Prime ministers, as we saw with Rudd & Gillard and now with Abbott & Turnbull, there needs to be automatic removal from the parliament, and an automatic bi-election for their seat, so that fresh blood can be bought into Canberra & to stop this whole I am the biggest bully in the play pen situation, and the continued muddying of the waters that seems to be happening after these successions.
This is not only distracting for the party, but also hard for those of us that want them to just get on with governing the country, not just setting up cushy numbers for their mates, and seem oblivious to the tax-payer’s
continuing resistance and anger towards these politicians who think that the public purse is just their personal piggy bank to raid or omit to clarify their “expenses”, and that the creative ways that they come up with to avoid responsibility to us.
I suggest that Canberra though it may have its own culture, and its own existence within our political-geographic climate, I feel that with Turnbull we actually have a PM that actually doesn’t pander to the whimsy of party nonsense, having met him & Lucy on a number of occasions, (she worked in my building when I lived in Sydney) both are charming, kind and hard working people, I identify as a Green voter, but I believe Turnbull is our best option. I agree with Michelle Obama’s comment, “while they go low we go high”, this I believe is what separates us from DJT and those of his ilk & his vision for the US , keeping Australia’s dignity in the face of the unknown this is what saved us in the GFC.
If Abbott & Morrison had been in control then, God knows where we would be now, even though Morrison is still treasurer and it’s not looking good, at least you knew what you were getting with Joe Hockey, who probably knew he was out of his depth (not that he ever admitted it)
Now is the time to take stock and not make any hasty choices as we could pay dearly for it, as America is most likely to in the near future.