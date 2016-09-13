Nauru, Manus contracts an off-the-charts bureaucratic bungle
The Australian National Audit Office has slammed the way successive governments established the Manus Island and Nauru detention facilities, finding major problems in the way the Department of Immigration tendered for them.
6 thoughts on “Nauru, Manus contracts an off-the-charts bureaucratic bungle ”
What’s the protocol here – would Pezzullo be expected to resign (in a normal Westminster system) in the face of this sort of report?
What should the Electorate make of the Australian National AUDIT Office report? Should we be thankful they at least have delivered a professional analysis of an appalling failure to account by Minister(s) of Immigration and Department Heads?
That said should we all move on. Clearly the current Turnbull Govt. believes so as no Officers have been removed, demoted. The inescapable truth is that both politicians and favoured public servants are unaccountable and that taxpayers have no voice.
One wonders what the ANAO thinks about the Census fiasco? For politicians and public servants to wipe out in one fell swoop decades of electorate confidence in an esteemed, vital public office, and there be no evident government action to call to account the appropriate Minister? Australian democracy and political accountability mechanisms are being dismantled without recourse. Clearly Australia needs an urgent rethink about what we require from current politicians and government!
It was astonishing listening to Dunnuttin on RN, in response to the reporter’s Qs about the admin failures, giving his robotic Qld walloper response that it stopped deaths at sea.
And anyway, sez he, his dedicated minions often have to cut corners when faced with news arrivals to be shipped off to Manus – so much for the claim that they bopped the stoats.
I wondered for years what had happened to Will Robinson’s robot….
How much was the RSPCA tender?
Behind this economic analysis of multiple systems failure lies the brutal effects of broken human beings whose experience of life in these camps has been catastropic that many will never recover.
See the reaction of a now 4 year old to mention of the word “Nauru” to understand what 18months in that hell has done to him.
No one is auditing the high rates of people diagnosed with renal calaculi becasue of the lack of clean uncontaminated drinking water. No one has documented the nights of pain as people passed stones or worse could not pass the stones in their ureters.
Single girls released to the Nauru community to isolated huts in the jungle where any predatory local man could break down their doors and rape them in the night. No local police have charged any local for assault and rape of these girls. Girls put in these locations so that the bribe money paid to landowner groups was spread across the Island – no thought to their safety.
This ANAO report documents corrupt contracts, taxpayers money thrown to the wind while people suffered- who can document this?