Children were being encouraged to form "special friendships" and share secrets with adults in a religious education program in Queensland.
Aug 19, 2016
Children as young as seven were being taught to form “special friendships” and share secrets with adults in what has been labelled as “grooming behaviour” in religious instruction material in Queensland. The material will be removed from the curriculum following a review by the Queensland government.
12 thoughts on “Religious education encouraged ‘grooming’ 7-year-olds ”
“Children had been taught to recreate violent beheadings in the Bible”
Are such publications a matter for the anti-terrorism agencies?
The sooner the world realizes that religion is the greatest con job in human history the better. It is all about power and control and is a magnet for socially inept perverts. Keep it out of schools!
I can’t help but think that some of those excerpts are taken out of context. They are pretty bizarre if not.
As a product of the Queensland State School system, it’s not bizarre. I was told because I wasn’t christened, I’d be going straight to hell to burn for all eternity.
It beggars logic that such twaddle is being peddled in educational institutions to the open minds of children. An effective way of closing inquiring minds is by teaching religious guff/fantasy.
I’m appalled our taxes are frittered away on this, it’s time to call an end to it.
Why have I not read about this in The Australian?
Back when I was in junior high in the QLD public system, a mates mum told us a little bit of bureaucratic magic that can make children immune to RE.
First, get a piece of paper, then write ‘I do not give permission for [childs name here] to attend RE classes until further notice’. Then sign it. Your kid is now able to ward off chaplains. The note has great power.
I kept mine in my wallet, when RE classes rolled around I’d whip it out and get sent off to play my gameboy in the library. Hell yeah! We spread the word and eventually had about a dozen that got to mess around in the library while everyone else slept through another of the chaplains terrible videos.
This only protects your kids though, the program has been running far too long. Needs a good defunding.
Great article Josh. 106 yr old laws in Qld have given rights of entry to state school classrooms for religious preaching for far too long. Why should my children miss out on teaching time because I choose for them not to attend RI. The content of Connect has finally been revealed to parents. It is a evangelical program where children are told they are sinful like dirty cloths that need cleansing. The are told repeatedly not to trust in themselves and that they are not in charge of their own lives as God is. The exact opposite of the resilience programs run at school to give kids confidence and trust in themselves. Then after telling kids they can only have eternal life if they follow Jesus, otherwise they will die, the instructor finishes, leaves, then the classroom teacher has the job of dealing with bringing in the non RI kids. My 9 yr old was told by a classmate after a RI lesson that she should believe in God and when she said she didn’t, her friend reacted by hurting her arm, no doubt a reaction out of fear for my child. Parents have not been given the information to make an informed decision. When they find out, they are shocked as it is not what they think it is. It is not nice bible stories or values that support their education. It’s stated written aim, is salvation and connecting children to church. I have seen the actual instructor manuals for myself.
I don’t expect this to be received well since this is an online place. Just some points of clarification. Concerning the two “grooming” statements occur in the same cycle of curriculum, which is the ‘A’ cycle, which is obviously the headline grabber, one of the statements is indeed noted that in context is okay. One notes, that there is indeed, a review of such materials undergone, in particular the A cycle, which was last taught in 2014 (if the maths adds up).
Just as an aside/reference point, this is actual image of the C1 activity book, some pages, especially FB who have (also) linked this article are using a photoshopped image which is equally misleading…
actual image:
example of edited image: (taken from a link on FIRIS FB page):
Thirdly, just because some people does not believe in God or are opposed to religion, as some commentators here have demonstrated, should not be the main factor in determining whether these programs continue or the nature of these programs.
Honestly I think QLD has done the best thing, in ensuring some standard for the materials to reach, and NSW should follow suit in the same degree (possibly even using the outcomes of the review also). Since the material originates in Sydney, the outcomes of this review, should likewise see an improvement in the materials delivered in a good proportion of SRE classes across both QLD and NSW.
The approach of QLD and the outcome of this review appears to be much more measured and considered approach than that of Victoria.
Another aside, I am not aware of whether this program is funded in QLD; I know that in NSW, no government funding goes into SRE (although one has to ask questions about the chaplaincy scheme, which is a separate although related topic)….
Perhaps if, as the law requires, the organisations involved were more open with their materials and didn’t treat them like a state secret, these sort of issues wouldn’t arise.
Get this religious bollocks out of the “free, secular and compulsory” system. What next? Creationism as science?
There are other programs and materials for RE classes in schools, for example the Ethics Centre offers Primary Ethics as a program for schools. Where it has been introduced it has been received well. Any thoughts about Crikey offering us some insight into this program? I thought not.
Removing RE from schools is not much of a solution to questions of whether or not one believes in God (whatever you understand that to mean!). Religion remains a feature of our society, and it does have positive insights to offer to some of our great public questions — we could ask some of our more Bible-believing politicians what they make of Deuteronomy 10.9 in light of revelations from Nauru last week.
The basic problem is that fundamentalists have seized control of the production and delivery of RE programs. There are a lot of people in the churches who dearly want to see programs that offer greater depth and freedom of engagement to students, and to be taught by properly qualified teachers. Everyone is frustrated by the unhappy nexus of poor policy and bad curriculum in many places where RE is still offered. The Victorian approach (taking SRE out of classroom hours) has integrity on its side, but one wonders what the long-term solution to ethics and values education will be in a system that is increasingly geared towards measurable results in examinations. How can education be offered in a way that honours and enhances the humanity of the student?