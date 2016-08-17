How to engage Malcolm Roberts in civil debate
Lawyer Michael Bradley has met a lot of conspiracy theorists in his time. And talking to them as if they are rational is one surefire way to lose your own sanity.
Aug 17, 2016
I’ve met Malcolm Roberts. Not him exactly, but one of the inevitabilities of being a lawyer is that you get to meet lots of people like Malcolm Roberts. The key to understanding them isn’t so much in the overtly insane counter-factuals they postulate without ever seeming to blink, entertaining as they are. There’s a more significant clue.
19 thoughts on “How to engage Malcolm Roberts in civil debate ”
Thanks Michael; but your tactic of ad hominem argument just falls into mad hatter game as well. One has to agressively but politely ask the looney antagonists to show the evidence for their case. When they provide said bunkum ‘data /evidence ‘then there is something to refute. That the whole debate was reduced to ‘proof’ is old style empericism; contemporary science works on probabilities and theories (the models) can only be refuted not proved. Since we no longer teach critical thinking in schools or universities (something which Cox argued for) it’s no wonder the looneys are taking over the asylum.
I’m afraid Michael is right. It reallydoesn’t matter how much proof you offer, how much evidence, they pull another white rabbit out of their bottomless tinfoil helmet.
There is no point in arguing with a loony. Just smile and move on. They will never change their minds, and you can take refuge in one inalienable fact: you and Brian Cox are right, and they are wrong.
I fancy myself as good at spotting the vexatious litigant client. Roberts fits the bill nicely. Every time he says “evidence” I oscillate from horror to laughter. He is his own worst enemy and the Senate will not tolerate his fantasy for a full 6 years (fortunately)
Thanks John and Theolorikeet; scientism is everywhere and a pernicious force in politics. The more you consider what Roberts had to say he obviously is not on the planet sanity; however, the danger we learn from Geobbles is that while no one will believe a little lie, everyone believes the big one. It is going to be a rough ride which ever way we play it. The other problem is that sound bite media is a perfect breeding ground for idiocy.
Roberts likes the reaction he gets – it’s what got him elected by the lost souls struggling to make sense of their own delusions, or the angry dispossessed who have given up hope on “normal” doing anything for them. His statements and “arguments” are not rational POV to be debated, but taglines telling his audience who he is. The only way to get rid of him is to offer his audience something that improves their lives, really, not like the shite he sprouts.
According to a New Scientist article, about half of US adults endorse at least one conspiracy theory.
Unfortunately, we are excited by hearing of conspiracy. Eloquent speakers can gather followers and stampede them off a cliff or onto the bayonets or wherever. Consider that at beerhall rants, Hitler was able to blame the Jews for the miseries of 1930s Germany.
Having elected loonies into power, we have the privilege of throwing them out again at the next election. Hopefully, that is.
In a one-to-one conversation you’re correct, it is entirely useless to argue or even engage conspiracy theory paranoiacs. However on a nationwide television program, I reckon it is absolutely vital that someone like Brian Cox immediately refutes and corrects Roberts. It will never convince Roberts, no amount of evidence ever will. But it will right away mark his talking points as wrong for the many people who watch the program and who are sitting on the fence and may be swayed by arguments that sound tempting enough (hell, I’d love for global warming to not be real too!) to believe otherwise.
Some time ago I went through a lengthy process of trying to refute an Anti-vaxxer’s. It was in a way quite a “fascinating” experience. Every problem with vaccination, and they do exist, was amplified thousandfold, while any benefit of vaccination was dismissed as either wrong, fabricated or irrelevant. I’d never thought it would be possible for anyone to just completely ignore even the most clear-cut and indisputable of facts, but I was wrong. What was especially startling was the extraordinary length that person went to, well, be wrong. Exactly like Malcolm Roberts, he spends an insane amount of time and resources on completely crackpot ideas. Imagine what they could achieve if they used that time for doing something good.
While I agree with your sentiment, Michael. ‘O-kay. Umm …’ is not going to cut it in forums like Q&A, it will make you look arrogant and dismissive which is grist for the mill for conspiracy theorists.
But, IMO, you’re right about one thing, don’t expect to ‘win’.
In a sense you have to speak to, or write to, the audience beyond the speaker (in this case, the good Senator). You have to scrupulously avoid ad hominem (it makes you look petulant and emotional) and calmly stick to the facts and coherently set out the counter argument.
Again, you’ll never convince people like Roberts — their walls are impenetrable with mere facts — but you may just convince someone who finds his sort of argument compelling, someone who is still open to a well delivered, reasoned argument.
(Sometimes ad hominem is so damn satisfying though!)
Great article Michael. Having worked in the Ombudsman’s office, your description of the vexatious litigant is spot on.
Kundera: “If you meet a madman who says that he is a fish and that we are all fishes, do you take off your clothes to show him that you do not have fins?”
Catbert (I think): “If you argue with nutters you’ll just get exhausted and they’ll still be nutters.”
Great comment, up there with “You must not try to teach a pig to sing…it wastes your time and it annoys the pig”
I read a theory elsewhere that Malcolm Roberts has hair implants. That is not actually hair at all, but rather, he had fine strands of grey anodised aluminium inserted into his scalp. That way he never goes anywhere without his cap. Even to bed. He won’t let grammar control him, nor thought control waves either.
If Malcolm Roberts is truly so delusional as to be judged mentally ill it is really up to the Senate Privileges Committee. Whether they can remove him and replace him with another Senator from One Nation would be a matter for the Clerk of the Senate to seek constitutional legal advice.
Terrific analysis of the paranoid mind. Obviously short of a Hollywood “end of days” cataclysm, this man’s mind is set in cement. And even then …
But exposure of his fevered lunacy will flush out the like minded fellow travellers who are viscerally supportive and , at some point, must go along with his endless conspiracies or start to back off and .. maybe .. reflect on their views. Professional windbags like Bolt must opine about him – and Trump – and get off the fence. And that’s where the fun begins. Bring it on.
Actually I preferred Eric Butler. Time to fire up the League of Rights. They were big on cabals of ‘international bankers’ operating out of seclude bunkers in the Alps. Ah life is one big Kampf.
Reckon Mr Roberts has spent his entire life debating thin air and couldn’t tell you what sparked his obsession for countering facts. Climate change isn’t Malcolm’s first bone of contention nor will it be his last. His real quest seems centred on achieving acclaim as a rational, balanced and established expert. Because he knows he isn’t.
“Conspiracy, which almost never actually exists but is always a ready explanation for life’s habit of sometimes sucking, is in the law hypothetically real. Every obsessed litigant knows that the smoking gun that will win their case is out there, and they’re always just one tactical manoeuvre short of discovering its hiding place.”
Really good piece Michael. That’s a great description. My only concern is the number of people who are coming out of the woodwork, and how those who have a valid point, such as myself arguing against the efficacy of neoliberal economics, may get lumped in with the conspiracy theorists.
As for wrestling with pigs, well, expect to get dirty, or don’t do it. Anti-vaxxers are a great example of the type. Actually, vegans too. I should stop now.
Good piece.
Well I think their as intelligent as about 60% of other Australians. At least they have a lot of deep thinking opinions. Opinions that pay good political wages and retirement funds, and they have already had talks with Mr Trump, and he know’s full well there is no such thing as feedback systems in the Arctic, like when the snow is gone and less reflection and the ocean gets warmer, Malcolm, both of them actually, and Pauline will make big money farming Greenland, there just getting in first, One Nation, Make America great again, and at least Greenland will be named properly again, gees thats not hard to think about is it. Stop needless worry.