The property market is completely bonkers and so are you to buy into it
Housing prices aren't just wildly overinflated, they are off-the-charts bananas.
Jul 29, 2016
Housing prices aren't just wildly overinflated, they are off-the-charts bananas.
Astute Crikey readers would have noticed that I haven’t written an article about the overpriced Australian property market for some time. This was because it seemed like I was the only person at a rave who wasn’t on ecstasy. Well, the rave is still going strong, and the banks, with a little help from the government, are still dealing.
On the weekend I popped around the corner to see an auction of a nicely kept property in Albert Park, Melbourne. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence had some nice touches (wine cellar, cinema room, garage stacker) but was relatively small and in a second-tier street. Half an hour later the property had been knocked down for $3.755 million. The buyer was a cocky-looking 35-year-old with slightly bleached hair — he looked more in place shopping for surfboards than multimillion-dollar inner-suburban properties. Such is the state of the current property market, after the hammer went down, the couple next to me were congratulating the buyer on his purchase. “Good on him,” they quietly noted.
It is truly a bizarre situation when a 35-year-old can pay 50 times the annual rental for a property and be congratulated by onlookers for his foresight.
How have we reached this absurd point?
The main driver of housing prices remains the taxpayer-backed big four banks, whose balance sheets are so overloaded with housing debt that they have no choice but to keep the charade going as long as possible. Bank executives are paid based on profitability and shareholder return — short-term profitability, that is. The fact that a chunk of the loans being made are based on prices that bear no real semblance to a discounted cash flow valuation is seemingly unimportant. Eventually the music will stop, but by then, bank CEOs will have been paid $50 million and the clueless directors who allowed it all will be frantically checking the terms of the indemnity insurance.
House prices are no longer a function of value but rather of how much people are prepared to pay. That in turn is determined by how much banks are willing to lend. And that amount continues to rise. Before the current boom started in 1997, the ratio of household debt to GDP was around 40% — it’s now more than 100 percent (it’s the same story for household income to household debt). In short, the banks are lending Australians a whole load of cash, and we’re using that cash to bid up the price of an unproductive asset (established housing).
The removal of housing prices from reality is almost total. Most investment advisers will tell you that the price of an asset is dependent on the income that asset generates. For example, the more a company earns (or more specifically, the more investors think that company will earn in the future), the higher its share price will rise. Given house and apartment prices are currently high (based on their terrible net rental yield) one would expect rents to be increasing significantly to justify their price.
However, the data tells a very different story.
CoreLogic found that Australian dwellings increased in price by 10 percent in the past year. In Sydney and Melbourne the price rises were even more significant, with Sydney increasing by 13% and Melbourne by 13.9%. If the market had any degree of rationality, given the market is already expensive, rentals would have needed to rise by around 20% during the year to justify those price increases. However, CoreLogic also reported that Sydney rents were up a mere 0.4% and Melbourne up by 1.7% (both well below the inflation rate).
That means if the market was insane a year ago, it’s even worse now. Already overprice property is increasing, in Sydney’s case, 20 times as fast as underlying income.
The problem is no one seems to care what the banks do (least of all the government, even though taxpayers are on the hook if any of the big banks fall over, which if the history of banking is anything to go by is a virtual certainty at some point). Moreover, successive governments’ taxation policies (negative gearing, no capital gains tax, minimal land tax) serve to exacerbate the insanity.
How long will the boom last? Potentially some time. There are a lot of vested interests (banks, real estate industry, state governments, the media) who are utterly reliant on the bubble continuing. Sadly, a couple of generations of Australians will be all the poorer for it.
* Adam Schwab is the author of Pigs at the Trough: Lessons from Australia’s Decade of Corporate Greed and was CEO Magazine’s 2015, Young CEO of the Year
Powered by Taboola
11 thoughts on “The property market is completely bonkers and so are you to buy into it”
“How long will the boom last? ”
And how long can the banks last?
I guess it will last as long as they can keep importing more immigrants/customers from overseas…
Which begs a more important question than affordability: what quality jobs and income will the occupants of these properties actually have, be it home owners or tenants??? And the job market is in decline too with more people competing for fewer jobs, while other jobs are removed from the national market overseas or by technology or by less money in circulation to spend with (some of that cash sucked up by this property market and their banks)…
I get a 4% rental yield on a residential property that I settled on earlier in the year in Melbourne, which I think is reasonable considering interest rates at the moment
The price to income ratio of property is Sydney has grown from 4-4.5x to about 12x.
Hiw anybody thinks this is remotely sustainable is beyond me.
Australia has invested at least $500 billion of burrowed money on non-productive assets. This is primarily driven by lax lending, perverse tax incentives and foreign buyers openly flouting foreign ownership laws (if you don’t believe me, go to an auction in Strathfield, Lidcombe, Chatswood, Eastwood, etc. Real Estate agents literally bring translators for those who can’t speak English).
This will not end well.
Do the maths. For most Australians, incomes are growing very slowly or not at all. Home prices increase year by year at several times the inflation rate. Something that increases by x% per annum doubles every 70/x years.
So, house prices increase by 10% p.a, incomes by 3%. A house that now costs 10 years’ median salary costs 20 times that in 10 years, 40 times after 20 years. It will all collapse in a heap well before then. It’s a Ponzi scheme. Exponential is not sustainable.
Like “Speed” – but where the property market will explode when it slows down?
All of the above, in spades. Ponzi, Ponzi, Ponzi…and as with all Ponzi hustles, once it starts to become obvious to the masses it’s miles too late to do anything about it. The Ponzi property winners are all ten years over the equity hump by now, the saps piling belatedly into the bottom now might as well just plon their carefully-scrounged first home deposit directly into the private offshore accounts, trusts, SMSF’s and blue chip portfolio suites that this obscene bipartisan fiscal policy catastrophe will soon prove to have funded.
Adam’s perspicacious j’Accuse! at the culpability of the banking sector’s strategic managers is long overdue. Ah, how we all applauded the likes of Gail Kelly et al, eh! For what? For channelling most of the tsunami of cheap cash sluicing in on the back of a once-in-a-lifetime resources boom deftly but lazily into the unproductive, unsustainable mirage of housing prices. Yay, capitalist strategic brilliance! Hurrah for the Masters of the Universe!
Get ready to open your wallets for the inevitable bail out, taxpayers.
Thanks Jack, I agree with your comments wholeheartedly, and “perspicacious” had be running for my dictionary
I used to think that the property bubble was ripe for collapse until I read Piketty’s Capital. Now I’m of the view that the ultra-rich 1% are so wealthy (both locals and migrants) that they can easily afford to buy houses 10 km from major metropolitan centres for multiple millions of dollars and not worry about it.
It is true that house prices are completely decoupled from average incomes. That’s the whole point, average people are not buying these sorts of houses anymore. But there are loads of people with millions coming out of their SMSFs and property portfolios created over the past two decades that they can always afford to buy more.
IMO we are watching a period of wealth transfer that hasn’t been seen since the 19th Century. The concept of a home-owning democracy was established in Anglo-Saxon countries during the 20th century however it may be viewed as an historical anomaly in the coming decades.
Home ownership is not necessarily the be-all and end-all. Home ownership in countries like Germany has always been low. John Maynard Keynes never owned a house in his life.
I understood that Economic value was simply a function of how much consumers were willing to pay. There is no absolute “value”.
Remember our Treasurer’s great big press conference about ‘Housing Affordability’ that he triumphantly called in October? He spoke for half an hour without mentioning overseas buyers. One primary reason he gave for Sydney house price rises was an influx of tradies moving back from Perth as the mining boom slows down! Why wasn’t the press gallery rolling around on the floor laughing at that howler? The only other hints he gave were . “A certain market demand”, “a few fundamental determinants” and “sub-markets”. The inconvenient truth that he dare not speak its name is that without the billions of dollars of cash coming into the country buying up our real estate at insane prices, the economy would be in even worse shape than it is now.
Remember when our dollar plunged from parity with the USD to about 60 cents or so? Effectively house prices DROPPED by 40% for overseas buyers, so they were happy to bid 40% more for the same properties without costing them a cent more than they had been budgeting. Here’s us freaking out at the outrageous prices and here’s them laughing at the unbelievable bargains they are getting. Sadly, it is not a bubble that will burst unless the overseas buyer is prevented from playing, because they have plenty more wiggle room! In West Pymble, there are perfectly good houses selling for over $2million and getting bulldozed for a new house. So, land value is $2million and the buyer has at least $3million cash lying around to do the demolition and rebuild. These are people who are operating on a totally different level as the rest of us mortgagees. It is only the poor locals who think they can borrow their way to compete with buyers carrying suitcases of cash that are going to lose out. Successive governments believe that the best approach is to throw their arms up in the air and let the wheel spin wherever the proverbial ‘global headwinds’ take us.
That is not ‘government’. That is abject irresponsibility to the society they claim to be governing.