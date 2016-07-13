Is there a secret Nationals deal to attack women in the Family Court?
The return of Pauline Hanson could see domestic violence victims harmed by changes to family law driven by embittered One Nation voters.
Jul 13, 2016
The Nationals — emboldened by their relative election success compared to the Liberals — are pushing hard for more leverage in the Coalition under a wounded Malcolm Turnbull, and the secrecy of their dealings, and agreement, with the Liberals is already coming under fire. But one particular issue should be deeply troubling: the possibility that the Nationals will secretly move to make the Family Court system even more hostile to victims of domestic violence than it currently is.
34 thoughts on “Is there a secret Nationals deal to attack women in the Family Court? ”
Will the agreement between the Liberals and Nationals be made public to all M.P.s in both parties, or is it an agreement exclusively between Turnbull and Joyce.
No doubt all M.P.s would be anxious to know what as been agreed and no doubt if there some dis-satisfaction with the content someone will leak the document to te media.
Hey, look, up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s porcus aviatrix!
Despite his best efforts Tony Abbott failed to take Australia back to the 1950s but now the National Party may take a crack at it.
Will Turnbull spare us? Not likely.
Bernard, I dispute that anyone under Howard’s reign stood up to Hanson. In fact they shifted to the right and embraced some of her ranting. That is the biggest worry, a repeat. I am concerned by the Nationals, however. The leader is a consort of water thieves, Scullion appears a numbskull and Fiona Nash God save us is not fit for office.
She pushed at an open door.
They “took her on” (siccing Abbott after her – cashed up with Coleman’s contacts) – because she was taking votes off them.
“embittered middle-aged men ….. privileged social status as white males”. Wow – can’t you make a point without insulting generalisations? Poor work Bernard as the rest of the article is quite worthy.
I have been a subscriber for about 10 years. This has got to be the stupidest, most one sided article I have ever seen in Crikey. If this is typical, then clearly what Bernard knows about this topic could be written in capital letters on a disprin. Then add in the blatant sexism in his comments about fathers. Frankly, this article is a disgrace and should be taken down. The next time BK has a go at the Australian about one sided coverage think these three words: Kettle, Pot, Black.
Been given the big A by a fed up woman, have you?
Well no as it happens. But, as a father who loves and cares for his children, you’re not the first to disparage my views and you won’t be the last. As a father, you learn pretty quickly that your personal experience of the system isn’t fashionable. Just ask Bernard. We’re all privileged, middle aged, white males. So you and Bernard, disparage away. It’s pretty normal.
“Some of my best friends are …” but it’s the ‘but’ that is relevant.
OK, I am an embittered middle aged man , but you Mr Keane are a F***WIT.
In 10 years I have not been able to get so much as a glimmer of sense out of Child Support while continually having to fight off so called “changes of circumstance’ by the other party.
Since when does Child Support = Domestic Violence ? Dr Dagg is correct, this article is a disgrace and should be taken down, )Oh and I am not a supporter of the Nationals or for that matter Pauline Hanson)
You have just proved Bernard’s point!
Can you then explain his point to me?
I hope you are wrong about the Nationals … their ideas regarding Family law seem truly backward and disgusting…
The Nationals are the party of the fossil fuel lobby and the white supremacists, they themselves are truly backward and disgusting
Have you been through family court?
Excellent article. This is an important issue and I hope Crikey can take this article out from behind the paywall so that it reaches a wider audience. The freedom of movement of custodial parents (mainly women) is seriously affected by relocation provisions in family law. This creates barriers to finding and obtaining work and to getting better lives for them and their children.
What’s wrong with relocation provisions? I guess you are suggesting that it’s ok for the custodial parent to unilaterally move and effectively deny child access to the other parent – whether they are paying child support or not. No I am not affected by this but I have seen it happen to another.
Thankfully for my family, the non-custodial parent is the one who relocated after being served a 12 month suspended sentence for repeated assaults on me during and after my pregnancy. There are myriads of families who aren’t so fortunate. The policies proposed by the Nationals and Hanson are not the way to help truly disenfranchised fathers. These policies will only further endanger vulnerable children and parents already at grave risk.
I might add that the reason we are so fortunate is because our circumstances came to light prior (barely) to Howard’s policy changes in 2006.
There’s amoral in this – Jethro’s?
How long will the Talcum dog put up with being wagged by Barnyard’s rump?
The wag that tails the dog?
Oh Dear, what a mess. Three more wasted years to come.
If this is true, the whole scenario is appalling.
Where do the Coalition female MPs stand on this…all 13% of them??!!
That includes the useless deputy leader of the National party, Fiona Nash.
I don’t even have kids, and even I recoiled at how much you just demonised a group who often just wants to see their kids :\.
Bernard – very onesided. There are so many problems with Family law thst you need to get out in the burbs and see whats really happening. I have court orders that give me weekend fortnightly overnight stsys for a 6 yr old boy. For the first year everything was smooth then the mum realised that no action was taken if she didnt comply. I have to go back to court to enfotce an order thst cost me $110,000 to get. The solution is simple…the Vic police should have powers to enforce the ordrrs. This will save millions in parents costs but will opposed by the Bar as it’s a $6 billion industry where vested intrrests are entrenched in both main parties. Like ICAC both parties dont want to touch it. Hopefully the independents can lesd to more enriching relationships between secondsry parents and their kids.
Mothers using children as weapons to get revenge on their ex is a common theme you read time and again throughout various posts. Sounds like you and me are both victims to such behaviour.
What a hysterical beatup. So men wanting equality from the family court are deemed to be anti-women? Clearly the writer is not a parent and ever clearer he has never been divorced or been through the family court circus. That’ll do… not wasting any more time on someone uneducated on the subject they write about. How about doing an article on how perjury doesn’t exist in family court?
Waking up to this news, I am beyond terrified. I’d rather go back to my nightmare… Please continue to give full in-depth factual reporting on this issue, Bernard. The safety of many children (among others) is at stake.
Hi Bernard Keane.
You have written a biased article that is just full of nonsense.
John Flanagan
Non-Custodial Parents Party (Equal Parenting)
http://www.equalparenting.org.au
Further to my previous comment, it should be stated that no one condones domestic violence. Real DV is abhorrent. However your article on domestic violence is simply a scare tactic to try and prevent equal parenting. It is based on a lie. The real reason for your article is “equal pay for women”. Whilst this issue is a good one, your hiding of the real reason is unethical and is also the mis-use of DV. This is because your article is really about the money from one parent, normally the father, to the other parent, normally the mother. It should have nothing to do with DV.
John Flanagan
Non-Custodial Parents Party (Equal Parenting)
http://www.equalparenting.org.au
Men are already gaming the system by claiming week on week off custody arrangements regardless of whether this is in the children’s best interest. They then avoid paying child support, spend as little as they can on the kids and have the inevitable new girlfriend do all the child minding. Thanks, John Howard!