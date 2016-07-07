Some people just can't reach: give up on Pauline and her ilk
Should we engage with One Nation supporters and try to reason them over to our cause? We should not -- let 'em go.
On Monday, veteran commentator Margo Kingston urged her fellow “elites” to tolerate supporters of One Nation. It was wrong, said Kingston, to sneer at these voters and “counterproductive” to mock their personification, Pauline.
17 thoughts on “Some people just can’t reach: give up on Pauline and her ilk ”
I’d be watching the blokes behind this dreadful ignorant woman.
I’ve just watched her raving about not wanting “halal petrol stations”. What? I usually use 95 or 98 on a long journey.
Bill has a point. However, here is the thing about Hansonism. It has a hold in the Liberal party going back to her first big whinge when Howard, himself a racist at heart absolutely refused to call, her out. In fact Howard’s Liberals incorporated her racist ranting into their asylum seeker policy and Howard himself has a long record of going soft on anti Asian racism. You cannot ignore Hanson, but I live in a community with a lot of Aboriginal people some of whom are my friends and colleagues. They do not deserve another round from this offensive squarker, as they do not deserve Andrew Bolt or Corey Bernardi. Where is the leader who will hold Hanson up to the light?
Pretty dumb putting the boot into Margo Kingston like this. I presume you’ve read her book about Hanson’s previous campaign ? Your comment “we all might want to quit claiming to know the “ordinary” Australian. Particularly journalists, Margo. ” is quite clueless – I’m pretty sure in the course of getting the material for that book on the campaign trail Margo met plenty of “ordinary” Australian’s.
Also to characterise all ON voters as racist is just stupid. I’m a fully paid up member of the Greens (another group Ms Razer detests – her Crikey piece before the election felt like being flogged with a warm lettuce (thank you PJK)), and even so, I don’t support all their policies unquestionably, and I would say that most of the people who voted ON are feeling more disenfranchised with the current political system than they are feeling racist, homophobic or anything else.
I can see that point I made at the end about arguing beyond the terms of simple opposition really sank in.
What good is inheriting the earth if you’re in it?
Like the original Muppet Show – there’s a team pulling her strings?
And “Strayan values”? Are pretty narrow?
Kingstons attempt, though imperfect, to understand Pauline’s supporters is useful insofar as trying to figure out why there is a One Nation vote and how these voters may act in other elections. She is rather fond of this whole politics thing and so places too much importance in that. I suspect a proper examination of the voters would blow away a lot of the underclass narrative that has been crudely projected onto the election result.
However, if writers like Shakira Hussein want to read the tea leaves and proclaim an ascendency of the alt-right so called ‘patriots’, then Kingston’s article and her old book are useful and discarding her fieldwork makes Shakira look like an armchair anthropologist.
Otherwise, I can’t object to the notion that these people can’t be converted into foot soldiers of Teh Left or whatever. The obvious problem is that if someone voted 1 Pauline Hanson there is a 100% chance they are racist enough to not care that a racist loony is going to the red benches.
For mine, the most valuable insights from Shakira’s piece were (a) racism is not just the product of economic hardship (with which you agree) and (b) that Margo’s urge for reason was itself unreasonable. (And, despite what other commenters have offered, I haven’t “put the boot” into Kingston. I’ve pointed out what I believe to be shortcomings in her much-discussed argument. I don’t think she’d have a problem with that.)
I like your point about One Nation voters being “just racist enough”. It’s occurred to me, too, that not all of them are frothing at the mouth. (Although, I do think they’d be a waste of solidarity.)
I would also say again that all journalists are, in some part, necessarily removed from “ordinary” life. Like ethnographers.
Kruddy said it right on Twitter yesterday – “to attack people because of their race or religion is not patriotic.To do so is to divide the nation, not unite it.”
One Nation supporters dream of a return to good old white supremacist Australia that can never be again. Anything less will never satisfy them so there is little point in trying to understand them further. Direct your efforts to where you can make a difference – in educating the next generation.
Attempts at “understanding” ON voters by us “elites” is always going to sound and be interpreted as patronising, totally useless if creating a harmonious society is the aim. Dealing with the underlying issues of social disruption and insecurity won’t be interpreted that way. Over to the ruling elites…
I tend to agree Helen, to the extent that I understand. I can’t bear the terms ‘ordinary Australian’ (definition = me, and people like me) ‘elites’ (definition = them, and people like them) and the very term ‘un-Australian’ (definition = basically anything you like.
These infinitely flexible terms are the very essence of Orwell’s doublespeak, words that mean nothing and can be used for any purpose.
I’ve gone far beyond the desire for a harmonious society. I don’t even see that as being healthy any more. Howard took that genie out of the bottle and there is no point trying to stuff him back in there. I suspect we need more rancour, more division, until the numb nuts work out that they are way out of line.
Better still, how about we call a spade a spade. If you like Hanson’s racist taunts, then you are probably a racist. If you voted for her in spite of a personal concern about her racist and simplistic ideas, then see Draco’s comment, you are just racist enough. There were other avenues to spend your vote.
And finally, I do not defend your right to speak even if I disagree with what you are saying. That was a nice quote for a different time. Nowadays we need to call out simplistic bull even if we do get called ‘elites’ (ouch, so hurtful!). I’m a little sick of climate change denialists getting equal air time with people who know what they are talking about.
Personally though, I try to avoid the abuse, on the basis that I’d like to try and understand the other point of view, but that only holds until I’ve worked out that the other point of view is not formed by any rational thought or ideological or philosophical position, but by gut reaction and feeling a bit left out, then I’d rather say ‘get a grip’, not ‘help me to understand you.’
Jaysus, even Bernardi and Bolt think they are oppressed, as does poor ScoMo. It has lost all meaning.
George Orwell doesn’t use the term doublespeak. You are perhaps thinking of doublethink, which is the capacity (or necessity) to hold two contradictory thoughts concerning one object or concept to the at the same time, or newspeak, which is the increasingly redacted language of 1984. A pedantic point, but as a huge fan of Orwell, I though it perhaps worth making.
A good example of Orwells ‘doublethink’ was Talcum’s claim that Labor’s piss-weak changes to negative gearing would crash house prices and make housing more expensive.
Repeated ad nauseam by Morriscum as a single sentence.
No cog/dis there.
Great piece. Pauline just doesn’t want to have the conversation. When she tries, it comes out all wrong, and the disagreement between her eyes and her mouth as she speaks tells me she knows it. Yesterday, she declared quite articulately that she doesn’t want to have a dialogue with the mainstream media, “up to their old tricks”. Although it’s hard to see her saying no to mainstream appearances on QandA and Sky News etc., she might seriously take to citizen journalism. After six years of talk, she might eventually beg to be put back into context. Like other contrarians and populists who rose to fame before the social media, unfiltered Pauline may be her undoing.
As much as I enjoy MzRaz’s usual unmoored ramblings, this is very thin gruel indeed.
Another victim of TongueGate?
People don’t talk to racists in order to reason with them. People talk to racists in order to appear reasonable.
I am stealing this, Michael. Very good!
I’ve decided not to give PHON any airtime in my social media rambling so I couldn’t possibly comment.