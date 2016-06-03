Rundle: how radical gender theory hijacked Marxism -- and why we need to get it back
As the conditions of material economic revolution have faded, social and cultural struggles have come to the fore. And that's the problem.
Jun 3, 2016
As the conditions of material economic revolution have faded, social and cultural struggles have come to the fore. And that's the problem.
“Don’t you see the rest of the country looks upon New York like we’re left-wing, communist, Jewish, homosexual pornographers? I-I-I-I think of us that way sometimes and I live here.”
— Woody Allen, Annie Hall
Powered by Taboola
44 thoughts on “Rundle: how radical gender theory hijacked Marxism — and why we need to get it back ”
give this man a toaster
imma gonna have to read this again later
including the stuff in the brackets
What a brilliant piece by the Guy! I didn’t understand why I was feeling uncomfortable about some aspects of the Safe Schools program, but now it is clear. And more importantly I now understand better the relationship between the biological and cultural spheres in a post-capitalist society.
I have a big problem with the debate around Safe Schools in that all the criticism is directed at the ideological and philosophical underpinning of the program rather than the outcome it seeks to create, school environments where kids who aren’t straight don’t have to hide their sexual orientation or be bullied incessantly if they are out in the open. As great as this piece was, I do feel that its removed from how the program is being implemented in schools. Such programs are conversations and exercises in empathy with students not lecturing from the pulpit on how Marx says your identity and every part of you is arbitrary.
Stunning exegesis from grundle. Despite nearly 3,500 words it read more fluently, cogently and quickly than the sort of thing MzRaz wishes she could understand, never mind write.
Definitely deserves saving as a doc. for subsequent perusal.
Thin gruel it was not.
No this is not a brillint article- plenty of opinion but no facts to back it up. Johncamb I don’t think that feeling uneasy about something necessarily means it is bad, it may mean that it challenges you or undermines your world view. But gut feelings aren’t a reliable basis for understanding anything. There is no evidence that “gender” is predetermined biologically, despite the efforts of many to prove it unsuccessfully. For a summary of the research Cordelia Fine’s book “Delusions of Gender” gives a good summary. Why do people desperately want to believe that “femininity” and “masculinity”(never defined) are essential and unchangeable? And if they believe that what does it matter what Judith Butler or anyone says- on Guy Rundle’s view they can’t change anything anyway. However Rundle’s sweeping statement “that more people become aware of the possibilities of a post-capitalist order… not the advancement of Idealist notions of gender and sexuality that they have never subscribed to” who appointed him spokesman for the entire population? Is he seriously saying the majority is right? Tell that to Galileo. When I was growing up the majority believed that little girls were weaker than little boys even though as a five year old I could tell that wasn’t true (look it up – girls are often stronger than boys up to puberty). He says noone has disproved traditional notions of gender which is disingenuous since noone has proved it either, but for some people they don’t care if it has been proved, they want to be allowed to live the way they like and not conform to fixed definitions- lets allow them to live how they like and maybe the Safe Schools programme will allow them to live happy lives without having other people’s notions of what gender is or isn’t imposed on them.
Nowhere does Guy say that “masculinity” and “femininity” are ‘essential and unchangeable.’ While the traits associated with either of them are open for anyone to adopt (and if Safe Schools promotes the freedom of children to continue to make these choices then all power to it) the only way to change your sex is with hormones and surgery. I remember about 15 years ago when it seemed every other young lesbian in Sydney decided to transition into a ‘male’ and the difficulty of avoiding the offence of referring to them by their old pronoun. Many of us older ‘queers’ couldn’t understand this need to make your body fit a particular gender identity. It seemed a perverse subscription to the fixed roles we had been happy to f**k with using dress-ups and makeup.
So you would be a big fan of Sonny & Cher’s early 60s plea, “Home of the Brave”?
Though even that queen of surgical realignment can’t have imagined today’s pathologies.
An interesting read, GR, except for the clinging to Marx. Just as apologists for Christianity, harassed for years by pesky atheists, now argue for a religion that has no recognisable god in it, a strain of the Left now argues for a Marxism sans Karl. He’s become as Nostradamus is to a certain flavour of nutter: whatever happens, it’s in his musings somewhere, broadly read.
Couldn’t agree more Decorum. Marx seems to be used as flexibly as any other religion, including atheism, or philosophy to justify any act or omission.
Rich, satisfying and useful, GR. Saved.
Guy, I think you’re being a bit unfair to Marx here. You can’t swing a cat for all the anti-communists in the SJW scene. Marx himself never advanced these ideas. I’ll let him speak for himself:
“Communism is for us not a state of affairs which is to be established, an ideal to which reality [will] have to adjust itself. We call communism the real movement which abolishes the present state of things. The conditions of this movement result from the premises now in existence.”
But yes, where gender theory and its application in policy have gone is very strange. I am of the view that sexuality is fluid, and IMO it does preclude the idea of a queer identity. If the goal is to allow individuals to fully express whatever their sexuality is at the time without it being Weird, the idea of being Gay is an obstacle.
It was useful as a way to fight against the tyranny of anti-sodomy laws etc but now there are people, straight and queer, that sincerely believe sexuality is an inborn trait. It seems to me to be in opposition to pray away the gay, but it walks away from any concept of fluidity.
Too much theory everywhere and unfortunately with theory it erases those that don’t fit it.
I’m trans. I know people that are gender fluid. I know people that do not identify with any gender. 95 % of the population won’t have the foggiest notion of what that feels like, the exception being effeminate men and tomboys who just get a hint of it. And that’s ok. Seriously ok. We get that it’s hard to understand for those who have never experienced it.
But I am sick of people with theories who theorise we don’t exist or are sick and deluded simply because they have no experience of not having a fixed gender. I also have no time for anyone who says everyone is gender fluid because on the evidence this is simply not true. So enough theory thanks.
All I want is to be taken seriously as a human being, not bashed or murdered for who I am, not discriminated against in employment or any other matters……in short to be treated as everyone else. And if the safe schools program goes anywhere near addressing some of the horrible experiences I was faced with then it’s a good thing.
I note the headline ‘Attack of the Marxist trannies’ uses a word then many transexuals find offensive. I also note that rather than being attacked which is the usual state of things somehow asking for the same damn rights as everyone else is an attack. And marxist? Transexuals are marxist? That’s news to me.
So please can all this theory stuff and just concentrate on the awful treatment we get from both the right and believe it or not the marxist left (Greer in particular). And just stop being nasty to us for who we are. Is that too much to ask?
Today’s three word slogan: Stop the theory!
You shouldn’t confuse ‘theory’ with guy rundle. Rundle can be a great comic writer, but doing ‘theory’ is something else
Gwen, probably the sanest, clearest point I have read on this whole issue. Surely that is the goal; to ensure all are treated with respect and consideration of their particular needs. I imagine it would be awful to have to live where you can be attacked for being different.
Personally, I think an overemphasis on identity politics erodes solidarity and Gender Theory has reached a point where it is doing more harm than good. An emphasis on our common humanity would be far more helpful.
How would the deluded recognise their delusion unless faced with external reality?
Who’s reality? Once apon a time it was reality that the earth was at the centre of the universe. People were punished if they believed otherwise. Just because you have no experience of it does not mean it is not real.
What is external? As discussed above reality as we know it is not a fixed state.
Gwen, I wish you well. I decided some time ago to treat people as people and to label them less, and have fought all my life to avoid being pigeon-holed, even though I’m a straight white middle-class male. Treating people as just people eliminates the need for confected theories, and none seem more confected to me than the gender identity debate. The issue is acceptance, not whether there is a distinct or fluid sexuality.
Interesting rant, as rants go, but you might consider (1) the possibility that the move away from old-time Marxism had something to do with C20 ‘actually existing socialism’ and the infighting within Western marxism from the ’60s onwards and (2) that, as we were once taught that gender was socially constructed, the same might be true of the apparent certainties of biological sex difference.
What a lot of rubbish you’ve written. Angry old man, shakes fist at cloud.
Oi! that’s my line. Not that I coined it. Nor can I monopolise it. And, not that I’d use it here.
The article while ‘somewhat’ long winded (my eyelids did a-droop a tad) put a reasoned case. A case I found resonated in parts or, partly in parts while others not so and for some despite a re-reading, I relegated to my “if it isn’t clear after two readings, move on” mental discard file.
This is a bit of a rant, Guy, and not really needed to deal with the issues surrounding Ward. It casts a lot of darkness on her views, I think, and a fair amount of darkness on the views of Karl Marx.
First, Marx does not think that human beings will transcend their biological nature, if this means that it will no longer set limits to what human beings can do. What Marx did look forward to is a society in which humans spend most of their lives pursuing goals that they set for themselves, independently of the demands of nature, as we already do when we create works of art. Views about a supposed social construction of sex differences have nothing to do with Marx.
Ward’s views on treatment of gender relations contributed to a program that is rightly supported in Victoria.
The bombast of Kennet is regrettable and the appalling decision of La Trobe needs to be strongly opposed, as Guy says.
That opponents of the school program will use Ward’s view to attack the program is to be expected, but there is no basis whatever for concluding that the program is spoiled by the views of any in the committee who set it up, including Ward. their attempts need to opposed as completely absurd conspiracy views about the capacity of some person who has Marxist views of duping other members of the committee into bringing about ‘communism’, which they will nonsensically equate with a society in which people are not persecuted on account of their gender orientation. Their attacks should not blamed on Ward but on their own beliefs in the malleability of human nature, where tolerance of different gender orientations is presented as some sort of persuasion to adopt minority gender orientations. I am completely persuaded that it is a violation of people’s rights to attack them because they belong to some group of LGBTI but I am am incapable of changing my own orientation, which is very basically heterosexual.
We don’t need convoluted interpretations of Marx and feminist views (among which, Germain Greer’s are not at all genuinely Marxist) to deal with an appalling attack on freedom of expression.
oh barry H at anu-
well you’d know about ‘Theory’ mate. You’ve fallen in love with every faddish one of the last 40 years – and then out again.
It’s interesting to see someone like Guy who is part of the collection who were intellectually “hijacked” writing long meandering pieces which show discerning subscribers why we can’t expect much in the way of quality analysis on this particular capitalist media site.
My regards to the Crikey Commissariat Censor.
Came here to write the same observation. What we have here is Dunning Kruger in its infinite glory.
Rarely have I seen a white fella say so much for so long and in such a constant stream of verbal diahorrea without making a single salient point.
Cancelled my sub today I won’t pay for z grade blogger shit on a news site that costs $$$
So good to read an intelligent article on these issues. Incisive as usual.
“Most adolescents are on their way to plain old vanilla heterosexuality, with a few detours along the way. ”
I would refer to http://www.advocate.com/bisexuality/2015/08/18/study-half-british-young-adults-not-100-percent-heterosexual
A stunning survey by YouGov UK has found that 23 percent of British people surveyed do not consider themselves exclusively heterosexual. As many as 49 percent of adults aged 18-24 described themselves as “not 100 percent heterosexual,” indicating bisexuality is more common among younger adults, who enjoy more sexual fluidity.
I’d also make the distinction between gender identity and sexual orientation,; I am left with the impression the quote from Guy’s article somewhat muddies the waters.
Joe Jackson, “It just increases the number of potential lovers.”
100% heterosexual. What the hell is that?
sally
the survey has a pretty broad reach – x% have had a same-sex encounter.suggests to me that the vast majority think of themselves as straight, with a bit of play on the side in the disco* years
*deliberately anachronistic joke
Straight up guys, thankyou Guy for your enlightened commentary, readers forgive me for my empty feelings.
Love is a concept that evolved in the desire realm. Procreation (aka fu–ing) evolved in the realm of protection and survival. We age, we become weaker, we procreate for our own survival! I teach and arm the young ones so they can repeat the cycle. There is no perceived concept as it is a fundamental act of biology. If someone wants jollies with same sex they are entrenched in desire like a drug addict, just like hetero’s that need sex beyond survival are also.
So this basic instinct creates monsters like Trump who has a trophy wife, talented people that need to use their genitals like toilet paper, greedy apex humans that inbreed to protect wealth.
Love is part of the propaganda that we are fed to justify misgiven thoughts about the reality we live in. It makes everything cuddly and fuzzy when the truth is we are born, we expend time and then we die. That time expended is at the behest of tyrants, religious structures and greedy capitalists.
We are destroying EARTH to create the illusion of wealth, fiat currency is an illusion, and we no longer walk on EARTH with grace.
I get that you wanted to have a big ole rant against the farther ends of GBLT, but I’ve never read a self described ‘marxist feminist’ who didn’t have issues like poverty, labor (including hidden labor like the emotional labor expected of wives), violent nationalism and the like as key points of concern. Even the Gaffe that sparked this article was criticism of an imperialist flag.
I’d say that as a whole marxist feminists do a lot better than the establishment feminists that glide over such issues in their haste to support the Hillarys of this world, not to mention crikey writers who, not that long ago were downplaying economic concerns in favor for a model of future politics dominated by middle class preoccupations with self-identity and forms of being.
Michael
I’m sure they do. Im saying that the queer politics espoused can’t be derived meaningfully from Marxism – there’s nothing in Marx, or the Marxist tradition that dictates such an approach to gender, and there’s plenty that suggests that a more grounded and materialist-physicalist approach would be accurate. The argument would then be that ‘gender fluidity’ approaches are as much postmodern liberal as anything, and seek a more radical edge by associating themselves with marxism.
The political danger of that would be that the approach is so full of logical holes, and so contrary to the way the vast majority of people live, or think about the world, as to turn people off its main ideas about social control of the economy.
Not sure what yr referring to in the last para. Forms of being are economic concerns and vice versa. Politics is increasingly concerned with new forms of collective identity, in new classes. That’s not the same as the self-identity processes sought in the sort of theory that informs Safe Schools (though it’s not unrelated)
If the Pakistani government (infamously rigid on the topic of sexuality) can wrap its head around providing a third gender option on the national ID card, I think that it’s possible that Guy Rundle might eventually countenance the idea that there are more than two genders.
hi shakira
If we’re talking about biologically intersex people, of course. But both physically and culturally, they would be composed of different ensembles of masculinities and femininities. The same would go for complex gender identities at the cultural level. All draw for their meaning on the binary of male and female, given in biological form.
“As Western economies have changed and the classical industrial proletariat has largely disappeared, many of those professing Marxism now come from the culture/knowledge-producing class” – and almost always has been (Marx, Engels, Lenin, Trotsky, Castro, Guevara were all part of the educated intellectual class). If anything, despite Marxism focusing on the plight of the working class, it has a history of finding support in affluent, educated classes.
yes Iva
the well-educated did tend to get to the top for obvious reasons. But Marxist parties (like the german spd) and communist parties were composed of working class people for decades – and in the developing world, still are
Thanks GR. Unfortunately the only way to rebuff ridiculous theorising on gender is by using their own terminology, which I have little time to waste on. Theorising about gender is the modern day equivalent of wondering how many angels can fit on the head of a pin.
Thanks for this piece. Academics live in rarefied air, and like journalists, are often not concerned about the facts getting in the way of a good story.
No this is not a “genuinely Marxist, or radical materialist ” approach to the trans question. It is biological determinist one. Any rational materialist recognizes that a certain proportion of people in any population there would experience a profound disjunction between their biologically assigned label and their consciousness. Human are like many other species in this regard. Whether or not they would pursue gender realignment treatment or surgery is a difficult question but something that can ethically opposed. Even psychiatry recognised this long ago (in a problematic way). Why can’t some people on the left?
hi ben
i’m not saying that everyone will have a straightforward relationship to their body. Quite willing to admit that both culturally and neurologically, people feel trapped in the wrong body, and that trans identities and possibly hormones and surgery are perfectly legit paths.
But it is always a relation to a given body, and an embodied form of being. So it’s never an [ideal] woman trapped in a [material] man’s body, entire and of itself; one has to suggest that there’s a dialectical relationship going on. otherwise it’s a Cartesian/Idealist conception.
Okay so what explicitly in the safe schools coalition material contradicts your view?
You are using theory again to imply that withholding treatment that is known to be highly beneficial can somehow be classed as ethical. Again stop applying theory ( which after all is simply a supposition) to actual people’s lives.
Interesting article, and very persuasive until Rundle tried to opine about biology and psychology. I think Ward’s views of gender are largely shaped by what she personally WANTS to be true, rather than what is true — thing is, that also seems to be true of Rundle here, and hugely more people are persecuted for being like Ward than for being like Rundle.
So, nitpicking and academic debate aside, Safe Schools doesn’t actually seem fundamentally bad, but the real issue is that it’s largely symbolic. No defender of the Safe Schools program, and no opponent of it, has ever presented evidence that it actually “works” on the schoolkids it’s applied to. It may make schools (largely rich and/or hipster schools, never fundamentalist religious schools where the biggest problems presumably lie) seem more open to variances in sexuality, but if that effect exists, it doesn’t have much to do with the actual program; the effect comes from claiming to support it.
This is all pretty trivial unless you believe in picking your battles. The question is whether there’s enough space in public discourse to discuss economic distribution AND sociocultural issues simultaneously. It would seem weird to suggest that this is completely true (how could it be, when the modern media is so diverse?), but I think Rundle’s right when he argues that it’s a common tendency, and an unproductive tendency too.
It always struck me that the “social justice warrior” tendency burgeoned after the failure of the Occupy movements. It was a case of a difficult target with specific but complex goals (large-scale global economic inequality, to be addressed with law reform, bank regulation, mass organisation, wealth redistribution, etc.) being substantially replaced in public discourse with an easy target with vague goals which could be achieved whenever the claimants say they have (ie, nebulous questions of personal identity which are addressed by individuals targeting supposed victimisers, and where the desired outcome appears to be psychological fulfilment (how can that be measured?!)). This latter tendency seems to captivate quite a number of people, some of whom can attract substantial salaries and funding, and perhaps it has had some good effects.
But one of the underlying implications of this shift in debate is to imply that individuals’ personal self-actualisation is somehow more important than changing the arrangement of society so that more people can benefit from living in it. Targeting Roz Ward as an individual is fundamentally unfair, particularly when her employer does it; but, on the other hand, it does speak to her movement’s extraordinary emphasis on individualism, individual “uniqueness”, the necessity of all individuals to express themselves, etc.: this isn’t a bad thing, but it’s not very socially productive, and it hardly seems Marxist. (I would partly question Rundle’s marginalisation of gender and sexuality in identity, and the “shut up about it and everything’ll be fine” implication, but coming to terms with one’s gender or sexuality doesn’t put food on your table or make you rich or healthy or a decent person. Even less so if your gender identity doesn’t come from personal reflection and experience but is one you’ve adopted because someone (whether it’s your church or Roz Ward) has told you to.)
In short, Roz Ward seems to prioritise the discussion of un-concrete symbols (personal identity and expression, gender as distinct from biology, the flag, etc.) over the discussion of concrete problems. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with that, a) it seems a very un-Marxist approach, b) she’s fighting a battle with no obvious endpoint and where the main “prize” is a vague form of individual self-actualisation, and c) the very vagueness of her current crusade makes it a useful political football. In the meantime, as Rundle says, we ignore more crucial issues.
(Apologies for the ramble. I really enjoyed the article, wanted to speak to the ether about it.)
Don’t apologise Rotrot, it was a good, healthy ramble.
” The question is whether there’s enough space in public discourse to discuss economic distribution AND sociocultural issues simultaneously.” From where I’m standing I’d say not. We hear much of the latter, precious little of the former. Capitalism is a given- a great good, it seems. It would appear the class war is over – we all won- and now we just need to iron individual identity and freedom problems out.
If you accept that view of the world, well and good. If not, you might think we’re confusing “urgent” with “important”, and having tomorrow’s conversation today .
If gender is fluid then let it be. The rainbow is treasured for its entirety .bullying is fostered by teachers who believe that it’s easier to control children when they know their place.just like an old fashioned army.