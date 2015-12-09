Tony Abbott's alliance of interests with Islamic State
Tony Abbott's attacks on Islam and demands for more military intervention in the Middle East reflect how advocates of the War on Terror have the same agenda as the people they want to fight.
Dec 9, 2015
While Tony Abbott was yesterday penning his “Islam needs to reform” piece for today’s edition of that noted journal of interfaith relations The Daily Telegraph, and adorning one of the far-right backwaters of Sky News to voice the same view, the child sex abuse royal commission was presented with evidence that in 1991 the then-bishop of Ballarat wrote to a paedophile priest to alert him he had been named in police statements and that there could be “potential for some scandal”. The paedophile wrote back to the bishop suggesting another paedophile priest might know a way to “quash” any action against him. The bishop then unsuccessfully tried to contact the other paedophile. The commission also heard evidence of what the Victorian Police have now acknowledged was a conspiracy within that police force by Catholic officers to cover up child rape by Catholic priests.
The collusion and conspiracy within the Catholic Church to cover up the actions of paedophile priests didn’t end in the early 1990s, of course. The royal commission found that the Church’s infamous “Melbourne response”, introduced by George Pell in 1996, discouraged abuse victims from presenting their cases to police. And it’s less than a decade since Pell authorised a legal defence to thwart compensation claims brought by abuse victim John Ellis — including refusing to accept that Ellis had ever been abused by paedophile priest Aidan Duggan.
Tony Abbott is not merely an ardent Catholic, he’s a good friend of George Pell. And Abbott gave a court reference for a paedophile priest, John Nestor, in 1997.
Given the industrial-scale nature of child rape perpetrated by priests of his own faith and representatives of other Christian faiths, the assistance rapists received from the Catholic Church and other Christian institutions to cover up their crimes and the ongoing efforts by the churches to evade scrutiny and accountability for this (not to mention such minor matters as institutional homophobia and misogyny), you might think Abbott would think twice before calling for other religions to fix themselves. But no. “Islam never had its own version of the Reformation and the Enlightenment,” Abbott wrote in the Telegraph.
It’s commendably broad-minded of Abbott to suggest that the two signal anti-Catholic events of the last 500 years were such good things that Islam should ape them. But perhaps Muslims in the Mediaeval era were too busy developing algebra, inventing effective surgical techniques, revolutionising optical theory, understanding that the Earth revolved around the sun, trading with China, discovering coffee and keeping key classical texts that the West had lost so they could be rediscovered in later centuries, to fit in a Reformation.
Oh, and the Reformation had a death toll in the millions as Europe tore itself apart over nuances in superstition, including perhaps 11 million casualties in the Thirty Years’ War, during which the population of many German states was reduced by up to 40%. Is that what Abbott has in mind for Muslims?
Abbott’s call for Muslims to reform themselves is only one leg of his counter-terrorism strategy — the other, of course, being more Western military intervention in the Middle East. The current strategy, he complains, is merely “containing” IS, when it must be destroyed, which means more ground forces — he lauds Barack Obama for belatedly committing more special forces on the ground “in the Middle East” (the Americans are sending around 100 special forces troops to Iraq, if the Iraqis agree to let them in, which isn’t guaranteed) and cutely suggests our own troops could “broaden their mission”.
As even the Obama administration understands, sending Western troops to “destroy” IS as Abbott wants plays right into their hands, and leaves the same problem that the Western invasion to destroy Saddam Hussein created — you have either a dangerous vacuum or a permanent occupation. It plays right into IS hands because the narrative of Western attacks on Muslim countries is at the core of their appeal, as it is at the core of the appeal of al-Qaeda and every other Islamist terror group. The key role of Western foreign policy in encouraging terrorism is well-established, as Crikey has explained any number of times. To the list of security organisation and experts that have pointed this out, we can add the Royal United Services Institute (patron: Prince Edward), Britain’s oldest military think tank, which in a 2014 study by the UK’s best military experts concluded that the invasion of Iraq had “promoted” terrorism, and that “there is no longer any serious disagreement” about the role of the Iraq invasion in radicalising British Muslims.
In attacking Muslims as adherents of a mediaeval religion that is, by logical implication, inferior to his own, and calling for yet more Western soldiers to invade Muslim countries, Abbott is enthusiastically implementing IS’ agenda of encouraging the demonisation of Western Muslims and more Western military intervention. It’s a formula that IS, al-Qaeda and other Islamist militants know will perpetuate the War on Terror by creating ever more jihadis to replace the ones we slaughter with bombs and drone strikes.
Think of it as an alliance of interests between interventionists and Islamic State. They both want the same thing — an endless War on Terror composed of invasion, terror attacks, re-invasions and more terror attacks, fueled by a clash between the most extreme elements of both sides who have much to lose from any end to violence and conflict.
30 thoughts on “Tony Abbott’s alliance of interests with Islamic State”
Bernard you’ve earnt (as usual) full marks for blind certainty.
It’s a shame, but I accept you can’t help it.
‘… Muslims in the Mediaeval era were too busy developing algebra, inventing effective surgical techniques, revolutionising optical theory, understanding that the Earth revolved around the sun, trading with China, discovering coffee and keeping key classical texts…’
Be fair Bernard, Christianity had already contributed centuries earlier by giving the world virgin birth.
I can only assume what Abbott means when he states
-.The current strategy, he complains, is merely “containing” IS, when it must be destroyed –
means that we have to rush into Iraq/Syria and kill all of “them”. Just go in there and shoot all the bad people. Make sure no baddies are left alive. It will be easy to tell the bad ones because they are evil presumably. Once we have killed all the bad people we can then go home I guess. Brilliant Tony! I wonder why no one agrees with you there
It’s true that Islam in the Mediaeval era were innovators and academics. They kept learning alive whilst Europe endured it’s dark ages. It’s a pity however that many of the current crop of Islamic leaders never left the Mediaeval era. Anyhow – what have paedophile priests and what the Christian churches did 500 years ago got to do with the problems facing Islam now?
No that Toned Abs has more time on his hands, perhaps he could watch some telly, and stay away from the newspaper. I suggest the excellent series on SBS re the European Inquisition. If he must use a computer, maybe watch the show via On Demand.
Honestly though, as you point out Bernard, such an attempt at misdirection. Isn’t there something in the New Testament (I haven’t read it for a while but it seems that TA hasn’t either) about getting a log out of one’s own eye before commenting on the speck of sawdust in another person’s eye?
@Mark M
It will be easy to spot the evil ones. It will be just like at an AC/DC concert – they will be wearing horns that glow in the dark.
As Tony so commendably desires the destruction of ISIS he must be at one with his one time nemesis Vladimir Putin whose forces based at the Latikia air force base in Syria are doing just that. So much so that the oil from Syria to Turkey that helped to support ISIS has all but dried up thanks to the aerial bombardment from the Russians and the Syrian Arab Army has now had the chance to regroup and is in the process of removing ISIS from Syria.
One would think that Tony, being the wise and benevolent soul we know him to be would be trumpeting his good mate Vlad’s achievements there. Sadly though that is the last thing a spiritual descendant of Torquemada could do.
What the article makes abundantly clear – when Europe was in the dark ages the Arab culture was undergoing enlightenment, however, the boot is now on the other foot – the Arab cultures in the dark ages and the Western era has become relatively enlightened.
There is no shame in trying to drag the Arabs into modernity.
Who of our mates beheads more people than ISI [ISIS], Saudi Arabia, that democratically elected government. Who do we want to get rid off Assad who was elected by his people and was Syria a relatively inclusive state.
As to Western military intervention as history teachers Roman intervention led to a few centuries of Pax Romana.
The reason for the decline and fall of Rome was twofold – first the softening of the Roman government and the populace and secondly the migration of the tribes outside the Roman sphere wanting to better life and utilising the Roman peace, commerce and laws. Funny that, Europe deserves its present fate. Or to use Crikey’s opinion header -It’s Fukt.
So Tony Abbott’s views are not as aberrant as you make them out to be. But then again if one has to write a piece every day best to make it somewhat controversial.
@Desmond
“All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh-water system, and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?”
“Brought peace?”
“Oh, peace? SHUT UP.”
I read that Abbott also praised the West’s well-defined separation of church and state.
Ahem… chaplains in every school?
Abbott’s level of self-delusion is truly staggering.
We copped a splash from the fundaments at the Curry or Maul too.
zut alors, PRIOR to the Middle Ages the Hellenistic Civilisations were the ones, as you put it, “developing algebra, inventing effective surgical techniques, revolutionising optical theory, understanding that the Earth revolved around the sun, [and] keeping key classical texts.”
The Hellenistic Revolution did much more of course, including advances in engineering, astronomy, etc. The Muslim World inherited this, but nevertheless faded away in part as a result of religious distractions.
If anyone else posts something worth evaluating — but that could be a long wait.
“Security kneads ISIS”.
For the last 3 or 4 decades (or probably much longer), every time we sent troops into the middle east, we made things worse. Every… single… time!
But I’m sure this time will be different.
Joe given a job as Oz Ambassador to the United States. Hands up those that agree we golden parachute Tony to the job as Ambassador to the Islamic State – as knowledgeable as he is he could assist in their enlightenment.
Steve Peters, those likely to accept your suggestion would be the same ones who SHOULD put up their hands in response to a question about who have displayed an alarming lack of analytical and / or language skills; but they wouldn’t be aware enough to know that.
Poor old St Anthony – are they still recruiting for the Crusades?
With the likes of Abbott and Trump on one side and IS on the other working in unison to bring to fruition Huntington’s “Clash of Civilisations”:
“… we are here as on a darkling plain
Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight
Where ignorant armies clash by night.”
Reverend Owen, quoting his brilliant poetry is one thing; but sadly your allusion to Abbott and Trump suggests you’re less at home when it comes to understanding his writings.
“that noted journal of interfaith relations The Daily Telegraph,” Damn you Bernard Keane; you’ve just made me drop my soup mug. Grrrrr.
XOANON:Having chaplins in the armed forces is more than sickening. To brain-wash young children into believing in this fairy tale could ultimately be judged as being the cause of terrorism. Anyone of any religion-parents included-who leads kids onto this path, has much to answer for.
He continues to be such an embarrassment. Tony, go away, please.
Steve Peters – I don’t think diplomacy is in Tony’s skill set.
What follows applies to so many Crikey threads that it’s too time consuming to determine the most deserving, so here it will go.
Crikey Land, hopeless as it is, sometimes seems almost reasonable when compared with faux progressives in the outside world.
Take the one-hour sit-in staged by three students at Amherst College in the U.S.A.
Other students, administrators, faculty, and campus hangers-on joined them with assorted demands and then rang the College President’s Office to demand she come to the library to receive them.
The President had left for a business trip to Japan but was contacted before she boarded the plane, so she dropped everything and scuttled back to Amherst Library to accept their demands.
As the demands were being presented, three other students popped up and declared that like the University of Missouri protestor who had his five minutes of fame for going on a hunger strike, they too were carrying out hunger strikes.
Naturally the Amherst President asked these hunger strike students what their demands were, and they admitted they didn’t yet have any worked out. Being alert to O.H. & S requirements if little else she warned them to “practice self-care” and “not to harm their bodies.” Presumably their brains (and hers) were beyond help?
Should any of the Crikey Munchkins want more of the subsequent nonsense posing as relevant action and / or intellectual analysis flooding the internet, since most of you have far greater competencies than I do in tracking down stories in that realm, you’ll find it an amazing cornucopia of similar and worse faux left nonsense.
It’s an opportunity to see that Crikey Land isn’t the nadir of intellectual thought — yet.
Thank you Norman for presenting this story. Clearly you’re one of the Crikey Munchkins.
I read that Abbott also praised the West’s well-defined separation of church and state.
Ahem… chaplains in every school?
*Cough* Banning RU486 as Health Minister ?
Calling him hypocritical on this issue would be grossly unfair to hypocrites.
Norman why do you bother? You attempt to float above the hoi polloi but all I’ve ever read from you are comments hinting that you know something but you are not going to let on to the lumpenproletariat.
The real world is strewn with examples of so called intellectuals who have been fooled by phony thought because they have been desperate to embrace complexity.
Norman, re the superiority of the Christian West. I have one word to say to you – Galileo.
Surely the Reformation was a Protestant thing, but Abbott is a Catholic so what is he on about anyway?
Abbott is a sick puppy