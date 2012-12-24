Misguided feminism finds offence everywhere — even a horse
The latest confected feminist outrage is over The Daily Telegraph naming a horse as sportswoman of the year. Here's why that just doesn't matter -- while there's plenty else that should.
Dec 24, 2012
Australians have raised no idols save for an outlaw, Ned Kelly, and Carbine, a horse. This was the view historian Brian Fitzpatrick held of his fellows in 1956. But, that was a long time ago and our mythology’s expanded since then. The national tabernacle now surely includes those who fought and died in the Dardanelles and, of course, Phar Lap.
And thanks to a winning streak unequalled in a century, it seems a mare could join these heroes. According to The Daily Telegraph, Black Caviar is Sportswoman of the Year and galloping her way toward a pantheon dominated by sires and men who died badly for no good reason.
In a piece that nobody at News Limited expected any woman to read, Phil Rothfield and Darren Hadland took a “tongue in cheek” look at the year in sports. It looked like something that was knocked up in five minutes; there can be no other way to excuse the use of old s-x-and-cricket gag “bowl a maiden over” to describe batsman Chris Gayle.
The piece may have taken no time at all to write but it did dominate social media discussion for a good 12 hours yesterday. And today, a number of opinion pieces appalled at the s-xism, and, you guessed it “misogyny” of these writers have appeared.
As Fairfax has it, Olympian Sally Pearson had been “snubbed” by the Tele. The decision to award an animal this honour over a human is, in the view of many, a disgrace. This round-up of outrage did not stop the reporter from extending the analogy by declaring that Pearson had been “pipped at the post”.
Racing analogies come naturally to Australian journalists. As the ratbag Fitzpatrick observed so many years ago, we have long loved the thoroughbred as much as the outlaw. So perhaps this reverence of a racehorse had less to do with the hatred of women than it does with a strange and long-standing national fetish.
But in a year in which discussion of (purportedly) feminist issues has occupied more space than usual, the peculiar love of tortured animals (and men) described by Fitzpatrick is not at issue here. It is, instead, the gall of those who would dare call women horses.
Those able to chew gum and breathe in the same moment know, of course, that a “sportswoman” refers to a human female and not an equine one and that Pearson or any other human contender for the attention of the Tele never stood a chance. Unless they are diggers, bushrangers or, possibly, Don Bradman, Australian humans can never compete with a horse. Pearson was not pipped because she was never in the same race. Or, species.
In short, this was not an insult borne of the late “misogyny” we have seen so regularly described this year. Rather, it comes from our rather sorry tradition of venerating champion horses even after they’re destroyed.
Identifying “misogyny” — a sort of s-xism with added guarana as I understand it — this year became a full-time job for many opinion writers. I imagine I could have made a little more cash had I chosen to censure Alan Jones, Kyle Sandliands, the “s-xualisation” of children’s clothing and male comedians of which I have never heard.
There are those who deem this an exhilarating time in the history of feminism. Then, there are those of us who would prefer a return to core business.
But this conversation has become muffled in the year of Destroy the Joint.
In a sort of non-stop cultural studies tutorial, identifying s-xism has become a marathon project. One that provides more pleasure than it does practical end.
Matters like equal pay and workforce participation are no longer seen as key goals but things that will just naturally fall into place if no one tells unsavoury jokes or compares women to horses.
Short-lived feminist fury does feel good, though. I have enjoyed it myself in the past. But without a goal nobler than its own expression, it’s content-free. Rather like the Gillard speech that launched these past months of outrage.
At the time, it sounded like a feminist herald of marvellous plans for change. A few months down the track, it seems about as profitable as betting on Black Caviar.
29 thoughts on “Misguided feminism finds offence everywhere — even a horse”
I don’t understand why these hysterical, perpetually offended feminists aren’t outraged by gender segregation in sport – where women achieve less and are paid less – in the first place. If they’re cool with it maybe it can become a model for dealing with feminists in the workplace. Separate them from the blokes and give them less demanding roles with less pay. Everyone’s happy. I think I’m on to something here.
Well Helen, thank you for this very helpful article. Perhaps you would like to help steer us poor ‘ol wayward feminists back on course by filling us in on some of your great achievements for this year? You know, by way of example of how it should be done. Or have you done nothing but sit back telling everyone else they’re doing it wrong? Is that what makes you an expert on what should and shouldn’t be important to women? Or perhaps your readership has just been a bit sad lately and you wanted to jump on and grab some of the attention those other chicks have been getting? Helen, if you’re happy sucking down the dull, daily diet of sexism in this country that’s fine. However, some of us have enough respect for ourselves and our children to insist on better. And you’re sitting around having a bit of a moan about it. So tell me, who should be doing something more useful with their time?
Turning perfectly good descriptors like ‘sexist’ and ‘mysogynist’into rubbish by throwing them around indescriminately, simply blunts analysis and undermines the feminist project, eh Donna Quixote.
Helen, you wouldn’t even be writing this crap if it wasn’t for the feminist movement. So, here’s a novel idea…why don’t you try engaging your brain before putting your mouth into gear.
Helen Razer joins that long list of women who try to succeed by deriding other women and trying to ingratiate themselves with the men. Bettina Arndt is another who is always telling women that they are wrong. However Helen wll probably find that women may or may not call them selves feminist but most will not believe it reasonable to have the sportwoman of the year as a hors. Does it include a comment about being ridden? Razer would do better tp look at the vast under representation of women in the sports section and their portrayal if they do make it. That’s if she is not too busy blaming women for their under representation.
I stumbled upon this piece doing some last minute Christmas shopping for my mother, as I intended on buying her a subscription to Crikey. I will no longer be doing so. I am extremely surprised that Crikey, whose progressive views have offered such hope in Australian media in a sea of bad analysis and reportage, even considered publishing such utter crap. As the social-media furore over this demonstrates, Razor certainly does not speak for Australian women. I wonder what type of coverage this would receive had it have been a male horse that was awarded the title, but then again I doubt this would occur if the gender was switched. This article stinks of all those of yesteryear, who when confronted by assertive women invented a medical illness for it, known as ‘hysteria’. As a journalism student I am deeply disappointed that Crikey, one of the last bastions of balanced reportage chose to entertain such a ridiculous piece. But then again, maybe the women of Australia and I are all just having our periods.
@Tom Jones… I have a vision…. Bettina Arndt lying, Barbara Cartland like, on a chaise, dictating splenetic column inches to Helen Razor for their new book, “If Women Would Only Listen” and Volume 2, “Ladylike”- Feminine Feminism – You can Think It, But You Don’t Have To Go On About It.
what better way to grab some attention and boost flaggin sales than confecting a big fat outrage about the sensitive topic of the day..
hook, line and stinker.
I used to listen to Helen and Mikey (Robins) on triple j back in the day. Ran rings round anything commercial radio offered. Witty, thoughtful, relevant an intelligent. I don’t always understand or agree with her but this woman has strode her own road (that might be a tad melodramatic but a red or two will do that, I hope some of the previous posters have enjoyed whatever beverage they were consuming too). I read what Helen writes ’cause there’s a fair chance she’s going to come at any topic from an angle no one else does. Considering the tyre kicking standardness that gets foisted on us daily I will always have room for her.
Me too Floorer.
So what? Razer’s observation that Australians revere horses may be accurate, but at the macro level, such a comparison has the effect of degrading women. ie. while I love my pet pomeranian, if I were to seriously assert that he is superior to my brother, then in a society that believes that humans are more valuable than pomeranians, I am degrading my brother. It’s that simple. While the intention behind the “award” may not have been deliberately laden with misogyny, one must not ignore the context of such comparisons, nor their symbolic worth.
So, why are symbolism and language important? Welcome to feminism 101: Concrete changes that lead to greater gender equality (and we have a long way to go, even in Australia) will only come about with cultural and psychological changes in how society (both men and women) view the role and worth of women. Language, rhetoric and symbolism should not be undervalued. When I am compared to a horse, or any other animal for that matter, it makes me feel worthless, embarrassed, and less confident to demand that pay rise, that promotion, that state sponsored childcare so that I can pursue my career, etc. It makes me feel like my ambitions to become a successful sportswoman are not taken seriously. Telling feminists to grow a sense of humour undermines the possibility for a real conversation. I can still have a sense of humour and be a femanist (see above pomeranian joke).
As to whether or not Crickey should have published the article – robust debate is never a bad thing. And Crickey should be open to publishing good quality journalism that examines issues, even feminist critiques, from all perspectives. But it must be good quality journalism, and I found this article to be a bit fluffy.