Jobs for the boys: the politics of conflict

The recent appointment of Max the Axe to Macquarie Bank’s Sydney Airport has inspired Crikey to put together a list of pollies and staffers who have abandoned the public service in favour of the rewards of the private sector without leaving a dignified gap of up to two years like occurs in the US.

Don’t be surprised if the Axe gets on the Parrot’s case to go easy on Macquarie and Sydney Airport. The Axe would also have developed close relations with Chris Corrigan during the great docks dispute of 1998 so expect relations with Virgin Blue to improve.

Then again, there is a long history of pollies and staffers leaping from one side of the fence to the other and profiting nicely in the process. We support the US policy of a two-year cooling off period but don’t expect that from the ethically challenged Howard government.

Let’s start the great Crikey list of pollies and staffers in the same position as the Axe. Send in your additions to crikey@crikey.com.au and please include staffers. They must have taken up the position less than two years after leaving government, such that it would have breached the guidelines that apply in the US. Anyone who comes up with three new additions qualifies for a free subscription.

The Crikey conflicted political to corporate fence hopping list

Dr Susan Alder

Principal medical officer to the Therapeutic Goods Administration and former chair of the National Drugs and Poisons Schedule, who had the delegation to put drugs on the TGA register, to another drug company (does anyone know the name?).

Rachel David



Pharmaceuticals adviser for Federal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge, to Pfizer pharmaceuticals.

Alister Drysdale

Kennett’s gaming adviser to Tattersalls government affairs manager on 500k a year.

Alan Evans: former John Dawkins chief of staff and then Division Head in the section

of the Department of Industry writing pharmaceuticals industry policy to the chief position at the Australian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (now Medicines Australia).

John Fahey

Federal Minister for Finance to an adviser to JP Morgan.

Liz Furler

First Assistant Secretary in the Dept of Health, with responsibility for GP programs and funding (eg, GP House) to Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and she’s now at the Australian National Training Authority.

David Gazard

John Howard press secretary to Westpac government affairs.

Nick Greiner

Liberal Premier to BAT chairman lobbying Liberal premiers to go easy on the tobacco industry.

Michael Knight

Olympics Minister for Sydney 2000 to preparations for the Athens 2004 Olympics and advising Leighton on Sydney tollroad bids.

Grahame Morris

Howard chief of staff to 500k a year News Ltd executive lobbying for digital policies that suited Rupert.

Warwick Parer

Federal Energy Minister, is now using his knowledge to further those same agendas (ie. coal at the cost of all other energy sources) as a consultant about energy production.

Andrew Peacock

Liberal mate of Jeff Kennett to adviser helping Victorian electricity privatisation bidder EDF and tollroad bidder Transurban.

Peter Reith

Defence Minister to Tenix consultant. Just outrageous.

Mark Ryan

Former Keating staffer, now working for Westfield.

Terry Ryan

Adviser to National Party Minister Mark Vaile, went to the Electricity Suppliers lobby group in Canberra.

Graham Richardson

Communications Minister to Packer lobbyist.

John Sharp

Transport Minister to Ansett consultant during 2001 grounding crisis.

Ken Smith

Chief of staff for Federal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge, to Pfizer pharmaceuticals.

Warwick Smith

Liberal member for Bass (Tasmania) and former Minister for Family Services, to head of external affairs at Macquarie Bank.

Alan Stockdale

Victorian Treasurer flogging tollroads and energy assets to the likes of Macquarie Bank, to chairman of Macquarie’s asset and infrastructure division.

Michael Wooldridge

Federal Health Minister to the board of Research Australia Limited and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.